Free the Money News

Free the Money News

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Emanuel Pastreich's avatar
Emanuel Pastreich
2d

the classic quote is, “people don't want leaders, they want magicians”

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nobody's avatar
nobody
2d

Solutions make one responsible, those that resist solutions are avoiding personal responsibility.

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