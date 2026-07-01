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J. Matson Heininger's avatar
J. Matson Heininger
1d

I just noticed your message about Phoenix America.. thank you. I replied there. The link to Phoenix Amercia is at the end of this essay. https://heininger.substack.com/p/dull-men-in-wigs-the-real-legacy?r=16lm0&utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

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John Wright's avatar
John Wright
6d

The system is dying. It's a very long, slow death. We can hope that the good nature of humans will come together and build something better, but the death grip the tyrants have and their overwhelming desire to maintain their tyranny is going to be painful to tear down and replace.

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