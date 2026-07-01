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Lena Petrova posts a video titled “The Dollar’s Biggest Threat Yet - IMF Sounds the Alarm.” She publishes her work under ‘World Affairs In Context’ where she posts videos of her work which often have alarmist titles and are behind a paywall. I am always skeptical of paywalls on content that’s supposedly urgent public information. The irony is that if the dollar’s collapse is truly an existential threat, why gatekeep the analysis?

I don’t mean to pick on Lena; this is a common practice of many and a pet peeve of mine.

Petrova’s videos are freely available on YouTube, but her Substack puts the detailed analysis behind a paywall. This creates a contradiction:

· If the dollar’s collapse is imminent, why restrict access to the analysis?

· If it’s a “stark warning” for humanity, why charge for it?

The most charitable interpretation is that she needs to fund her work, and the paywall supports her independent journalism. The less charitable interpretation is that alarmism sells subscriptions. I understand, I would like to fund my work too. I haven’t put it behind a paywall, however, because I feel it actually is urgent public information. Either way, I think urgent public information shouldn’t be monetized. The good news is you can usually access the full transcript of Lena Petrova’s videos. There we can find what the IMF actually said, and what Petrova added. The question is, is the IMF’s warning really urgent?

What the IMF Actually Said

First, the IMF’s chief economist, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, issued a warning about geoeconomic fragmentation, not an imminent dollar collapse. His key points:

1. The threat is trade fragmentation spilling into finance

The IMF fears that current tit-for-tat economic warfare (tariffs, sanctions, export controls) could eventually fragment the financial system. Countries hit by sanctions are seeking alternatives; new supply chains, new trade relationships, and reduced dependence on geopolitical rivals.

2. The dollar remains dominant for now

The IMF explicitly states there is “very little evidence that countries are abandoning the dollar per se”. The dollar still dominates international trade, foreign exchange reserves, and commodity transactions.

3. The threat is gradual diversification, not sudden collapse

The IMF warns that fragmentation “occurs gradually rather than suddenly”. Central banks are increasing gold purchases, exploring digital currencies, and discussing alternative payment systems (BRICS, mBridge, etc.). But these remain “relatively small compared to the enormous scale of the dollar-based financial system”.

4. The real concern: a new Cold War

The IMF compares current trends to the Cold War, when trade was divided between competing blocs, reducing growth and innovation. The fear is that we’re entering a similar period of slower growth, higher costs, and lower productivity.

What Petrova Added

Petrova’s framing is more alarmist than the IMF’s actual language. She emphasizes:

· “The era of the United States dollar being the unchallenged dominant currency of the world is also ending”

· “There is really no turning point at this time”

· “It is definitely changing”

She also connects the warning to recent events: the US-Israel war against Iran, energy security, and the Strait of Hormuz.

However, she does ultimately acknowledge the IMF’s nuance: “The IMF is not predicting the immediate collapse of globalization just yet. It is not forecasting the end of the United States dollar just yet”.

Why should I care?

The IMF’s warning actually supports my argument for monetary reform, though not in the way Petrova frames it.

The IMF is saying that the geopolitical fragmentation is driving countries to seek alternatives to the dollar-based system. This is a gradual process, not a collapse.

However, the dollar-based system is structurally flawed because it’s built on interest-bearing debt created by private banks. This flaw manufactures the very instability that drives fragmentation.

The IMF sees the symptoms (tariffs, sanctions, diversification), but it does not see the cause (a monetary system that requires endless extraction and competition).

The IMF is ringing the alarm bell, but they’re standing inside the burning building, telling us to be careful with the matches.

They see the smoke. They see the fragmentation. They see the world slowly breaking apart into competing economic blocs. They warn that the system is becoming unstable, that the dollar’s dominance is eroding, that we’re heading toward a new Cold War.

They’re right about the symptoms.

But they are structurally incapable of seeing the cause. That is because the cause is the very system they are built to defend: a global monetary order based on interest-bearing debt created by private banks.

That system requires endless competition and growth. It requires scarcity. It requires that someone always loses and that growth must be continuous. It requires the hoarding of dollars, the weaponization of sanctions, and the constant threat of fragmentation. The instability the IMF warns about is not a bug in the system it is a feature of it. It’s the engine that drives the whole machine.

I know this not because I read it in a book, but because I lived it.

From 1973 to 1983, I helped build The Farm, a spiritual community, a collective of 1,500 people that hosted 15,000 visitors a year, organized global humanitarian relief, and proved that people could live cooperatively without the constant pressure of debt and competition. We were a good example. And for that, we were crushed, not by violence, but by the structural machinery of this debt-based system. The FBI came. The bank called in the note. The lawyers arrived. And we were reduced from 1,500 people to 250, from a global beacon to a low-economic gated community.

We thought we were safe because we were peaceful and helpful. We were wrong. We were a good example, which is not allowed. Under this system, goodness is a threat because goodness reveals the lie that scarcity, competition, and fear are not natural or inevitable. They are manufactured.

So when Lena Petrova puts her urgent warning behind a paywall, and the IMF warns of fragmentation without naming the root cause, I understand that they are operating within the system, speaking its language, and respecting its boundaries.

I am not.

I am speaking from the other side of the system’s brutality. I have seen what happens to good examples. Libya comes to mind as a most devastating example. I have watched the debt-machine shrink and contain anything that threatens its dominance. And I am here to tell you:

The only way out is through the structural lever: monetary reform.

If sovereign, debt-free money creation were the norm, countries wouldn’t need to hoard dollars, fear sanctions, or scramble for alternatives. The system would be stable by design, not fragile by structure.

The real threat isn’t the dollar’s decline, it’s the system that has made the dollar dominant in the first place. That is the structural lever I am always writing about. Monetary reform, as proposed in the NEED Act HR2990, the National Emergency Employment Defense Act, does three things the IMF dares not propose:

It transfers the power of money creation from private banks to the sovereign government. No more private profits from public currency. It eliminates the debt-based, interest-bearing nature of the currency. Money becomes a public utility, not a private debt-trap. It ensures that new money is created for public purposes, not private profit. Infrastructure, healthcare, education, climate resilience—funded without borrowing from bankers.

This would stabilize the economy, end the unjust systemic extraction and concentration of wealth and put our publicly elected government in change instead of the secret government Frederick Soddy warned us about in 1934:

To allow it (money) to become a source of revenue to private issuers is to create, first, a secret and illicit arm of the government and, last, a rival power strong enough ultimately to overthrow all other forms of government.

The IMF warns of a new Cold War. I warn that we are already in one, a cold war against the human spirit, waged by a system that extracts, dominates, and fragments by design.

The dollar’s decline is not the real threat. The real threat is the system that made the dollar dominant in the first place. That system is dying. It is fragmenting. It is becoming unstable. And it will take the world down with it unless we change the rules of the game.

The IMF’s alarm is real, but it is an alarm about the wrong thing. They are warning us about the collapse of their own house while refusing to admit the foundation is rotten.

We don’t need to save the dollar. We need to save ourselves from the system the dollar represents.

We need to reclaim the power of money creation. We need to make good examples legal again. We need to build a world where communities don’t have to live subjected to the banker’s veto.

That is the real crisis. That is the real solution. And that is the work ahead.

No paywall. No alarmism. No saviors.

Just a structural lever, a mass movement, and a choice:

Keep hiding in the interstices, watching the system crumble around you.

Or join the movement to reclaim the money creation power and build something that can actually endure.

The IMF is sounding the alarm. The question is: are we listening to the right alarm?

The system is dying. Let’s build the world that will replace it with our own money, on our own terms, for our own future.

https://www.monetaryalliance.org/

https://monetary.org/

https://internationalmoneyreform.org/