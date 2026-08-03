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In 1892, George K. Holmes published a lengthy study in the Political Science Quarterly titled “Usury in Law, in Practice and in Psychology.” His purpose was to document the history and effectiveness of usury laws in the United States. He was not a reformer. He was a scholar who ultimately defended the system.

But his evidence tells a different story than his conclusion.

Holmes documented three things that are essential to understanding why monetary reform is necessary and why coercion seems inevitable to so many.

1. Usury Laws Are Systematically Evaded

Holmes meticulously documented how lenders circumvented usury laws through commissions, agents, and legal technicalities. He wrote:

“The law is well settled that where an agent for loaning money takes a bonus or commission to himself beyond the legal rate of interest without the knowledge, authority or consent of his principal, it does not affect with usury the loan of the principal.”

In other words: the lender could charge whatever they wanted through a middleman, and the courts would uphold it. The borrower paid the cost, but the law saw no violation.

Holmes also noted that lenders employed “innumerable contrivances” to evade the statutes. Chief Justice Marshall, quoted by Holmes, observed in 1835 that “the ingenuity of lenders had devised many contrivances by which, under forms sanctioned by law, the statutes against usury had been evaded.”

What this tells us: Regulating interest rates does not work. The system is structurally designed to enable evasion. When private banks control money creation, they will always find a way around the rules. The only solution is to change the source code to remove the power to create money from private hands entirely.

2. Borrowers Are Not Free Agents

Holmes acknowledged something that classical economics often denies: borrowers are subject to “moral duress.” He quoted the New Hampshire Supreme Court’s recognition that borrowers lack the conditions to deal on equal terms with lenders.

He wrote:

“It will not do to say that the debtor is free to borrow or not to borrow, as he pleases; while this accords with the physical fact, it does not accord with the psychical fact.”

He described situations where borrowers were forced to accept exorbitant rates because the alternative was the loss of their farm, their home, or their livelihood.

Yet Holmes minimized this insight. He argued that cases of “necessity” were relatively few. But his own evidence, and our modern experience, tells a different story. When the entire money supply is created as interest-bearing debt, the entire population is subject to this “moral duress.” Every mortgage, every student loan, every credit card balance is a relationship of creditor over debtor. It is not a free transaction. It is a structure of coercion.

3. The System Conditions Submission

Perhaps most importantly, Holmes documented that borrowers do not even appeal to the law when they are exploited:

“Men often do not insist upon the enforcement of their legal rights... due to the fear that its supply may be shut off... partly due to ignorance... and largely due to the disposition of men to submit to circumstances.”

This is the psychological architecture of usury in action. People internalize the system. They accept exploitation because they cannot imagine an alternative. They fear that resisting will only make things worse. They submit.

Holmes saw this but did not recognize its significance. He treated it as a minor curiosity. But it is the key to understanding why systemic change is so difficult.

When people have lived their entire lives under a system that extracts from them, they cannot imagine a system that does not. They assume that any change must involve the same kind of coercion they have always experienced. They project the violence of the current system onto the future.

This is why coercion seems inevitable to so many. They cannot imagine power flowing upward. They cannot imagine consent-based governance. They cannot imagine building a new world alongside the old one, without force.

Holmes’s Blind Spot

Holmes concluded his study by defending the system. He argued that interest is “conducive to social welfare” and that “the experience of centuries testifies that it is better to borrow wisely than not to borrow at all.”

He did not connect the dots. He did not ask:

Who creates the money?

Why is it created as interest-bearing debt?

What would happen if money were created debt-free for public purpose?

He was writing in 1892, before the Federal Reserve Act privatized money creation in 1913. He assumed the market could regulate itself. He did not see that the private control of money creation was the deeper problem.

What His Evidence Proves

Holmes’s evidence, read in light of what we now know, proves four things:

Regulation does not work. Usury laws have always been evaded because the system is structurally designed to enable evasion. Borrowers are not free. The “moral duress” Holmes acknowledged is not an exception, it is the rule in a debt-money system. The system conditions submission. People accept exploitation because they cannot imagine alternatives. We cannot reform our way out of this. The problem is not the interest rate. The problem is who creates the money and on what terms.

The Conclusion Holmes Could Not See

Holmes thought the problem had solved itself. He wrote that “what the law has for some centuries undertaken to accomplish has now been nearly accomplished, not appreciably by law, but by the production and saving of wealth.”

He was wrong. Wealth inequality has only intensified. The extraction engine he partially documented has become more efficient, more global, and more destructive.

The NEED Act and the Phoenix Compact are the structural solutions Holmes could not imagine. They reclaim the sovereign power to create money. They break the psychological grip of usury. They offer a path forward that does not require coercion—only consent, community by community, building a new world alongside the old one until the old one becomes irrelevant.

A Final Reflection

Holmes’s 1892 study is a historical witness to something its author did not fully understand. He documented the symptoms of a diseased system but mistook them for its healthy operation. He saw “moral duress” and called it normal. He saw submission and called it human nature.

We can see more clearly now. We know that usury is not just an economic mechanism, it is a psychological architecture that conditions us to accept what we should reject. We know that the system can be changed. We know that coercion is not inevitable.

The psychological architecture of usury is real. But it is not permanent. When you know the lie, you can stop believing it.

Holmes, George K. “Usury in Law, in Practice and in Psychology.” Political Science Quarterly 7, no. 3 (September 1892): 431–467. https://www.jstor.org/stable/2139086.