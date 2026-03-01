I’ve been noticing lately that there is a kind of unification happening around truth. For instance, I’ve been seeing podcasters who had been considered either left or right but who because of some truth they discovered, strayed away from their sides narrative to discover others from each side who had as well. People like Jimmy Dore from the left and Candice Owens from the right find themselves both seeing that there is a hidden power, neither left or right, behind events and, tapping into the collective mind of their viewers, are on its trail and it makes me think many more will begin doing this. There are other similar examples and other good things happening that will hopefully all find one another and realize that power over what happens is derived from the power to create and accumulate large sums of money and that we can change that system.

What is truth? That is a question I will no doubt be asked if unaddressed so here is what I mean. Truth is the actual facts of the matter. Sometimes it is hard to determine, sometimes there is no hard evidence, but a lot of circumstantial evidence and some truths can change over time. In any case, the truths that I am concerned with are those related to our ecology and geopolitical economy because it is that truth which affects us all, the common threats to our collective well-being.

The partisan divide is so stupid I can’t understand why everyone hasn’t seen through it yet. Even people who get some issues right tend to fall into that idiot trap on other issues. Let us not be mistaken that MAGA people are all still on Trump’s side. He lied to them and they are not happy about it because it is not what they voted for, especially regarding war and their economic issues. He’s not doing what he said he would do, the same as the Democrats do when they win. We cannot afford to put any more of our attention, which is energy, into the D v R divide & conquer construct. As the Epstein files reveal, we are ruled by Satan worshiping, baby-eating pedo-monsters and I don’t think there are very many people who want to be ruled by that. I say “that” because it is the privately controlled money system that they control that is the problem and should be the focus of our political activism because it robs all of us continuously while empowering them. Humans live and die, but the 334-year-old money system lives on.

The current privately controlled money system can be seen as responsible for the depravity of the economic elite’s behavior as well. This is because the system is based on usury; the abuse of monetary authority for personal gain and that, research shows, has negative psychological consequences. Once banned by all religions it is the sin of sins, progenitor of the 7 deadly sins. Dante put usurers in the deepest circle of hell, calling it the anti-art because it produced nothing of value. It has been characterized as an extraordinarily efficient form of violence by which one does the most damage with the least effort. The Greek philosophers condemned the practice calling it unnatural. Aristotle also pointed out that “Money exists not by nature but by law.” This is key to understanding the system and how we can change it.

Every system has a leverage point, a point where a small adjustment changes the entire system. Money is the leverage point for the political economy. Conspiracies are not a theory; they are business models that have been employed for centuries. Current events command our attention, just as they are designed to do because attention is energy. We must make enough people aware of this so they can direct their energy toward creating a better world. We must accumulate the righteous power of truth and change the law that determines how money is created and allocated to align with our higher selves, our higher love. Understanding how the money system works is more important than who is running it. This is because once you do understand it, and it is not that complicated, it will be vastly easier to understand what needs to be fixed, and that can make positive change possible.