People often use terms such as “wages”, “income”, “budgets”, costs, and “affordable”, which all refer to money, and yet they seldom mention​ money and never the system that creates it​. I skim numerous articles on the economy, environment, poverty, agriculture, and finance. I do so in search of the monetary understanding required to address those issues which seems to be in very short supply despite the information being made more available than ever due to the internet. I don’t always read all of each article but will generally copy/clip the article into a document and search for the word ‘money’. What I find is that it is rarely mentioned at all and when it is mentioned it is rarely associated with power. Something must be wrong with me; I think I have always known that money and power are two sides of the same coin. As such, control of the creation of money is central in causing, as well as addressing, the world’s problems, it depends on how, by whom and for what money is created.

Most people have no clue how money is created. It is not taught in schools or explained by mass media. Even most economists don’t know how money is created as they are taught falsehoods and the erroneous assumptions of classical economics. Why is it such a big secret, sometimes referred to as the “hidden hand?” Even most bankers who create money in the process of making loans don’t realize they are creating money. They are more interested in their paychecks than in how the system works.

​How the monetary system works

All the money is created by a global banking cabal consisting of the​ big commercial banks with central bank interfaces in all the nations within the system headed by the Bank of International Settlements (BIS), the central bank of central banks. The entire system enjoys immunity from prosecution. They control the creation and allocation of all the money as interest-bearing debt in the process of making loans consisting of the principal, created as a deposit to be paid back with interest, which is added to the debt.​ As the principal is paid off, that money is extinguished while the interest, which must come from the principal of another loan, goes to profit the bank owners​ and into asset pools owned by the wealthy. ​This is the economic growth imperative​ as society competes to pay interest on its debts and not lose their collateral. However, when loan payments (money destroyed) exceed loans being made (money created) the system crashes into recession or depression for lack of money and loans default.​ This may be by design as banks can crash the system just by not lending. This has been called “the business cycle” but is more a monetary/finance system cycle.​ When the system crashes, this allows a transfer of wealth from the many to the few as the real wealth collateral from the loan defaults is picked up for pennies on the dollar by the wealthy, further concentrating wealth​ to the top which is then used for more profit, power and control. This is why nations need to reclaim their monetary systems from the private banking system.



Money Power

Money Power is the term Martin Van Beuren used when referring to the big bankers. Jackson had famously refused to recharter the privately owned national bank Hamilton had saddled the nation with, which plunged the nation into a deep depression because they failed to directly issue US money for the economy to keep going. The Money Power knows how to wage monetary war. Money and power are two sides of the same coin. Because all the money is created as interest-bearing debt, interest costs are embedded in the prices of all the goods and services we buy. Beginning with the supply of raw materials, processing, shipping, wholesaling, and retailing etc. all required borrowed money. On average 50% of the prices, we pay for goods and services, are due to “capital costs”, interest being paid to the banks.

As former World Health Organization director Margaret Chan explained, ​”most of her organization’s funding comes from private donors and that they decide what that funding is to be spent on.​” In other words, only money talks, those who fund the WHO tell it what to do. This is true not only of the WHO but of nearly every public and private institution in the world including governments, as the 2014 Princeton study on political influence by Gilens and Page proved. Money is the governing factor determining public policy. The great historian, Lord Acton, pointed out well over 100 years ago that, “power corrupts.” The “power” he was referring to was accumulated money. He continued that “absolute power corrupts absolutely.” Here he was referring to the power to create money, which is a public power that the commercial banks of the finance industry usurped from our government through legislative sleight of hand in 1913. They have steadily increased their power and control over the world ever since. As Lord Acton said, “The issue which has swept down the centuries and which will have to be fought sooner or later is the people versus the banks. “ We understand “the banks” is a euphemism for the dominant shareholders, the owners of the system.



Because all money is created as interest-bearing debt, systemically the debt is unpayable because you can’t pay debt with debt, so the debt continues to grow. Someone pointed out that if someone wanted a system to destroy the world, there would be no better system than this and yet that is the system we have. Debt is a form of slavery, and the world is facing a massive debt owed to a few powerful players. Our federal debt is $38+ Trillion, and the annual interest payments are now up to $1.2 trillion and are growing fast. If we include the private sector debt it puts the nation’s debt well over $110 trillion. However, there is only $20 trillion in the nation’s money supply. Because it is a global system the global debt is now blowing past $315 trillion while there is only $85 trillion in the world’s money supply. Too much money? Not in this system. The big bamboozle is that all the money is issued as interest-bearing debt and every cent our government spends is either borrowed at interest or collected in taxes which consist of money that was originally borrowed at interest. This is strange because our Government was given the power to create debt-free money in the Constitution, Article 1, Section 8 clause 5. It says nothing about allowing banks to create it as interest-bearing debt, using credit for money instead of money for money. We need our money to be aligned with the Constitution if we want democracy.

Many of us don’t know the history and science of money because it is not taught in our schools. One should wonder why. The great economist/diplomat John Kenneth Galbraith wrote that “The problem of the modern economy is not a failure of a knowledge of economics; it’s a failure of a knowledge of history. Do not be alarmed by simplification, complexity is often a device for claiming sophistication, or for evading simple truths.”

A 2014 Princton Study proved that private money, coming from the finance industry (banks) and their corporations, determines our nation’s public policy. This is because if you have a private for-profit monetary system, as we do, public policy will only favor the interests of those who own the private for-profit system and the government must borrow its money from them, thus our $36T federal debt. Democratic self-governance, however, requires a public money system issuing all new money exclusively for common good public purposes as its first use.

Once government-created money is issued or spent into the economy then it circulates in the private sector, but unlike the current money, it was not issued as an interest-bearing debt and making its way back to the bank that created it …with interest. Instead, money is issued as a permanently circulating asset that creates wealth and eliminates debt. This is what happened when Lincoln’s Greenbacks were issued into the economy to fund the nation’s defense. Greenbacks quicky created a prosperous cash economy that was eliminating debt. The banks hated this. Greenbacks distributed wealth and power broadly rather than concentrating it to a few. Lincoln only managed to issue $450 M before the bankers had him shot because Greenbacks threatened their game of issuing the entire money supply as interest-bearing debt.

For the next 40 years the progressive people’s movements demanded the government create more Greenbacks to broadly fund new infrastructure, roads, bridges, schools, libraries, hospitals etc. creating 4 million jobs. It came to a head in the election of 1912 when the Pujo Committee investigation revealed that the banks controlled every industry in the nation through a system of interlocking directorates. They even made a diagram to illustrate this network of control showing J P Morgan Co at the center. Congress was convinced that a government controlled central bank was the answer to the recurring economic crises with the nation’s banks. However, the legislation passed in 1913, along with the income tax, created a central bank that was privately owned to “regulate” the finance industry they controlled. 2 years later in 1915 the same financiers lobbied for and won a mandatory schooling system based on the Prussian model that along with the psychological techniques they learned from Bernays, would provide reliable workers, compliant consumers and loyal soldiers for the massive industrial expansion they were about to invest in. Prior to this the bankers began investing in the nation’s universities and as always, philanthropy comes with strings of preference. One of the things they did was get universities to divide and dispense with their Pollical Economy Departments into Economics and Political Science departments. Thus, Economics became the study of wealth while ignoring power and Policial Science became the study of power while ignoring wealth. Their reasoning was simple and unethical. Political Economy is the study of the relationship between wealth and power. That is why the history and science of money is not taught in our schools.

The good news is the legislation to replace this system with the public system we should have had all along is already written, vetted, and introduced to Congress in 2011. Those same reforms are in the Green Party’s Platform. Changing the money system from private to public is vital and revolutionary because any government that does not control the money is controlled by those who do. As Frederick Soddy, who inspired the 1933 Chicago Plan, wrote in The Role of Money; “To allow money to become a source of revenue to private issuers is to create, first, a secret and illicit arm of the government and, last, a rival power strong enough ultimately to overthrow all other forms of government.”

Proposals to change the monetary system have been proposed repeatedly, historically, and the money power has successfully quashed and buried many of those efforts. They’ve even assassinated Presidents for suggesting it which is an indication that we are on to something. Monetary reform can be a dangerous business, but we need to change the system to make it work, distributing wealth and power to the many instead of concentrating it to just a few who have proven themselves to be uncaring monsters.

Changing the System

The most recent proposal for changing the monetary system is the American Monetary Reform Act from The Alliance For Just Money. It is the latest evolution of one that was introduced to Congress, as The NEED Act (HR2990), by Dennis Kucinich in 2011. It was based on the American Monetary Act, written by Stephen Zarlenga, head of the American Monetary Institute and Richard C. Cook, when he was working as an analyst for the US Treasury Department. It is the most revolutionary and constitutionally aligned proposal in over 200 years and consists of three reforms that must be implemented together.

Require Congress to be the sole creator of all U.S. money debt-free exclusively for productive public purposes.

End the privilege of commercial banks to create money.

Transfer all remaining operations of the Fed to the U.S. Treasury.

This would empower Congress to fulfill its Constitutional mandate as articulated in the first sentence of the Preamble and fully fund the common needs of the American people. Because the dollar plays such a key role in the world economy this change would allow other nations to follow suit. Issuing money is the most vital prerogative of democratic self-governance, money is the governing factor, and this would allow nations to reclaim their natural resources for the benefit of their own people instead of massively enriching only a few billionaires. Because this proposal is based on historical monetary successes, we know how it will affect the economy.



Debt, so prevalent now, would begin to disappear and interest rates would go down as banks, no longer able to create money, compete for deposits. Prices would go down as well because they will no longer contain the 50% on average “capital costs.” Public policy will be reconnected to politics so that representatives will be more accountable and able to fully fund public healthcare, education, and state-of-the-art infrastructure. New public investment in communities that have long been exploited will be revitalized and we can eliminate poverty. Large corporations will begin to shrink as the large infusions of credit they depend on will no longer be available and they’ll begin to sell off their production assets to the workers. Land reform will come to the fore as the nation, recognizing the basis of an economy, seeks to revitalize its agriculture with parity pricing to make small holding farming profitable again.



If we want a world where new structures replace our outmoded monetary system, a world in which we can choose freedom, community, and prosperity, then join us on the path to create a Money System that serves us all.