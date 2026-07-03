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I was in my sixties before I learned that the United States once had a debt-free, interest-free national currency. I was in my sixties before I discovered that Lincoln’s Greenbacks had brought unprecedented prosperity to the Union during the Civil War, and did so without borrowing from bankers. I was in my sixties before I learned that Benjamin Franklin had attributed the prosperity of the American colonies to their own paper scrip, issued by colonial governments, and that Parliament had outlawed it at the behest of English bankers plunging the colonies into a deep depression with high unemployment and hardship. I was in my sixties before I learned that the Federal Reserve Act of 1913 was not a benign reform but a private cartel’s coup over the nation’s money supply under the guise of public regulation of the banks. I was in my sixties before I understood that the American System of Henry Clay and Abraham Lincoln, a system of sovereign money, protective tariffs, and internal improvements, had been systematically erased from the history I was taught.

And I am not alone. For over a century, the American people have been systematically deprived of their own monetary history. The schools we were forced to attend, the textbooks we were assigned, the media we consumed, all collaborated to keep this knowledge hidden in plain sight. The bankers who control the money supply have a vested interest in ensuring that we believe their system is eternal, natural, and inevitable. They do not want us to know that there were alternatives. They do not want us to know that those alternatives worked. And they most certainly do not want us to know that they fought and won a bitter war to suppress them. The bankers and their allies didn’t just capture the money system. They captured the story of the money system. They rewrote history so that the very idea of sovereign money seems naive, radical, or impossible.

This is not a failure of education. It is a success of indoctrination. And it is time to reverse it.

Lincoln’s Greenbacks are the most powerful example. When the Civil War threatened to bankrupt the Union, Lincoln’s Treasury issued $450 million in debt-free United States Notes—the “Greenbacks”—directly into circulation. They were not borrowed. There was no interest. They were spent into existence to pay soldiers and suppliers.

Lincoln’s chief economic advisor, Henry C. Carey, called for continuing the Greenback policy after the war, writing: “To what have we been indebted for [the increased economic activity]? To protection and the ‘greenbacks’! What is it that we are now laboring to destroy? Protection and the Greenback!”

Carey understood what the bankers understood: the Greenbacks were a threat to their power because they were government money that was not debt, not redeemable in anything else, issued independently of the banks. That’s why the bankers attacked them immediately after the war ended. The fight against the Greenbacks “was not to be allowed to be determined by the results of the money system, or its economic effects”. It was political.

The colonial scrip is the other side of the same coin. Benjamin Franklin was asked by the English how he accounted for the prosperity in the American colonies. His answer: “It is because in the colonies we issue our own paper money. We call it colonial scrip, and we issue just enough to move all goods freely from the producers to the consumers and, as we create our own money, we control the purchasing power of money and have no interest to pay.”

The English bankers immediately caused a bill to be passed in Parliament forbidding the colonies to use their scrip, compelling them to use bankers’ debt money. Franklin stated that within a year afterward, the towns of the colonies were crowded with unemployed because half the money had been taken away. The result? “Nothing in the history of the world is like their progress” under the scrip system, one historian wrote. And Thomas Jefferson warned: “If the American people ever allow private banks to control the issue of the currency, first by inflation and then by deflation, the banks and corporations that will grow up around them will deprive the people of all property until their children will wake up homeless on the continent their fathers conquered.”

Why History Is Ignored

This brings us to Marshall McLuhan’s observation which captured it perfectly: “Only the small secrets need to be protected. The large ones are kept secret by public incredulity.”

The “big secret” of monetary history, that we once had debt-free, sovereign money and it worked, is not hidden in a vault. It’s hidden in plain sight, protected by the fact that most people simply cannot believe it could be true. Their schooling, their media, their entire cultural conditioning has trained them to think that money must be debt, that government can’t be trusted with currency, that the current system is just “how things are.”

This is a failure of a knowledge of history, not economics. The proof of concept is there in the Greenbacks, in the colonial scrip, in the American System that Carey and Lincoln represented. The bankers understood this. That’s why they fought so hard to erase it from memory.

The Task Ahead

The people who don’t know this history aren’t stupid. They’ve been systematically deprived of it. Our job is not to convince them with abstract theory, it’s to re-educate them with the history that was hidden in plain sight. As the American Monetary Institute puts it: “Nothing but history can confirm the accuracy of our reasoning, and if our theory cannot stand the test of history, then there is no truth in it.”

The history stands. The truth is there. We just have to show it to everyone.

The Fatal Certainty

The most insidious weapon of the system is a “fatal certainty” because it doesn’t come from malice. It comes from exhaustion.

When someone tells you “that’s just how things are,” they’re not making a logical argument. They’re making a psychological confession. They’re saying: “I’ve given up trying to imagine it differently.”

1. It’s not logic; it’s naturalization.

When a system has been in place for a lifetime, it ceases to appear as a system. It becomes “reality.” Like the air we breathe or the ground beneath our feet, it’s simply there. To question it seems not just radical, but absurd. The phrase “that’s just how things are” is the verbal equivalent of a shrug, a dismissal not of your argument, but of your right to even ask the question.

2. It’s a defense mechanism.

It’s hard work to imagine a different world. It’s harder still to consider that you’ve been complicit in an unjust system. The “fatal certainty” is a shield against that pain. It protects people from the guilt of participation. It’s easier to believe the system is immutable than to accept that you have the power to change it because then you’d have to actually do something.

3. It’s a symptom of learned helplessness.

When you’ve been told your whole life that you have no power, you stop believing you do. When every attempt at change has been crushed, you stop trying. The system wants you to believe “that’s just how things are” because it keeps you passive. It turns despair into resignation.

How to Break Through the Certainty

You can’t argue with “that’s just how things are.” It’s not a position, it’s a closure. But you can name it. You can point to what it really is. For instance you could say:

“That’s exactly what every system says when it wants you to believe it’s eternal. The divine right of kings was ‘just how things were’ until it wasn’t. Slavery was ‘just how things were’ until it wasn’t. The debt-money system is ‘just how things are’ until we change it.”

The Deeper Truth

The “fatal certainty” is the greatest victory of the system. It doesn’t need to suppress dissent. It just needs to make dissent feel futile. It doesn’t need to silence you. It just needs to make you feel like speaking is pointless.

But history is the antidote to fatal certainty.

Every system that was once called “eternal” has been replaced.

Every tyrant who was called “invincible” has fallen.

Every arrangement that was called “just the way things are” has been revealed as a choice.

The Greenbacks worked. The colonial scrip worked. The American System worked. The bankers crushed them not because they were impossible, but because they were working too well for the people and impeding their profits.

The history is there. The proof is there. The only thing standing in the way is the “fatal certainty” that says it can’t be done.

But fatal certainty is not a fact. It’s a feeling. And feelings can be changed.

https://www.monetaryalliance.org/





https://monetary.org/

https://internationalmoneyreform.org/