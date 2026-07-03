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Carmen Basilovecchio's avatar
Carmen Basilovecchio
4d

Anyone that reads this that does not repost it should re-think about the future for their children. TODAY: **“The COUNTRY is controlled by LAWS. LAWS by POLITICIANS. POLITICIANS by VOTERS. VOTERS by PUBLIC OPINION. PUBLIC OPINION by the MEDIA & EDUCATION, so whoever controls MEDIA & EDUCATION, controls the COUNTRY.” ( William J. Federer, “Change to Chains”)

** “Believe nothing merely because you have been told it…But whatsoever, after due examination and analysis, you find to be kind, conducive to the good, the benefit, he welfare of all beings – that doctrine believe and cling to, and take it as your guide.”- Buddha[Gautama Siddharta] (563 – 483 BC), Hindu Prince, founder of Buddhism

The Great Misunderstanding--> For more than a century, humanity has lived under a profound misunderstanding: that money is scarce, that debt is destiny, and that the people must forever rent their own prosperity from private credit markets. This illusion has shaped nations, broken families, and distorted the very meaning of democracy. We have been taught to fear deficits, to worship bond markets, and to accept austerity as the price of civilization. Yet the truth has always been simpler, cleaner, and more liberating: the power to issue money is the power to shape the future, and that power belongs — constitutionally and morally — to the people.

The crisis we face today is not one of resources, talent, or possibility. It is a crisis of monetary design. We have allowed private institutions to create the majority of our money supply as interest‑bearing debt, while the sovereign — the only entity empowered to issue money without borrowing — has been artificially constrained by myths, misunderstandings, and manufactured fears.

The result is predictable: exploding public debt, crushing household burdens, and a shadow‑banking system swollen to hundreds of trillions in fictitious claims.

But the same system that created these problems contains their cure.

When a sovereign nation recognizes its monetary authority and uses it

consciously, constitutionally, and democratically,

the impossible becomes inevitable.

~Student loans can be refinanced at 0%.

~ NBFIs can be stabilized without bailouts.

~The deficit can be transformed into a national asset.

~ A Sovereign Wealth Fund can rise from the very flows that once drained the nation.

~ And the people — long treated as collateral — can finally become beneficiaries.

This is not utopian. It is arithmetic. It is constitutional. And it is overdue.

IT AWAITS YOUR CALL!

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J. Matson Heininger's avatar
J. Matson Heininger
1dEdited

thank you for the post. By the way you might like A Builder's Tale ( my 2nd novel) if you like attempts at the Great American Novel. https://jmatsonheininger.substack.com/archive I often listen to things when I am walking in my woods or tending property, etc. I use https://luvvoice.com/ the Christopher Voice for audio for my substack posts. I subscribe to this service annually. it is very easy to use. and about fifty bucks ( if I remember correctly) On Phoenix America. I wrote you a message, a reply to your comment. https://heininger.substack.com/p/phoenix-america-a-new-nation-rising

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