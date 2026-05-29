Free the Money News

Free the Money News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nick Egnatz's avatar
Nick Egnatz
May 30

Howard, thank you so much for this wonderfully written, concise article on who controls our society. The goal is to replace the present bank-created debt-money system with a system of publicly created money. Obstacles in place are the ignorance of the American public on who creates and how they create our money, the control of our political system by the absolute necessity to raise unfathomable sums of money to get elected, and the domination of our political system by two corporate parties that have attained monopoly status.

The Citizens United Supreme Court decision that along with SpeachNow,org decision that followed in its wake allows our billionaire rulers to pump millions and billions of dark money into are electoral process, effectively making a travesty of U.S. democracy. Ending this would be a necessary first step to taking back our democracy.

A good second step would be to no longer allow elections to be won with less than a majority of votes -- 50% + 1. This allows the two corporate political parties to appeal to us to vote for the lesser of two evils and keep us from voting for alternative third party candidates. This could easily be reconciled by instituting Ranked-Choice Voting, in which voters would rank their preference for candidates. A person could vote for the Green or Libertarian Party candidate as their #1 preference and then list the Democratic Party or Trump Party (the Republican Party exists in name only now) as their second choice. If no candidate gets a majority of the votes, 50%+1, then the last place candidate's votes move up to whomever the voter selected as their second choice. This is done until we have a candidate who has the 50%+1 majority and we have a much saner and more democratic process.

Thanks again for writing this important article.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Howard Switzer
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Howard Switzer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture