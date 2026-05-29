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To allow money to become a source of revenue to private issuers is to create, first, a secret and illicit arm of the government and, last, a rival power strong enough ultimately to overthrow all other forms of government. - Frederick Soddy (Role of Money 1934)

It sounds like the title of a fictional story, doesn’t it? That may be because people simply don’t want to believe it, which is exactly what the Unelected Government wants. If we think about it we should all know that money is the governing factor, so those who control the creation and allocation of money govern. We are taught in school, reinforced by the mass media, that we elect our government and they regulate and control the banks. However, the opposite is true. The banks don’t serve the state. The state serves the banks. We live in a plutocracy, ruled by the wealthy who own the banks, that is not a democracy.

Most people believe the government creates money. It doesn’t. We are told they do, economists are taught that they do. We see videos of the dollars being printed by the Bureau of Printing and Engraving and assume that the government creates the money. Certainly, the currency, the bills and coins are, but the currency is only a physical representation of money The bills are sold for the cost of production to the banks for their customers’ cash needs. The coins are sold at face value, meaning the government makes a little profit, called seigniorage, every year which amounts to about $3 million the last time I saw the figures in the U.S. Treasury Audit. The government does not issue the currency into circulation, the banks do.

In reality, all of our money is created electronically as interest-bearing debt by the banks in the process of making loans, be it to businesses, households or the government. You might hear people, even monetary reformers, say that the banks create 97% of the money and the government creates 3% but these figures represent circulation not creation. 97% of the money in circulation is electronic while roughly 3% circulates as cash, which of course can vary depending on how much electronically created money from people’s accounts is withdrawn in cash.

What about the Fed? The Federal Reserve is owned, as much as it can be, by a private bank cartel, the banks who own the stock. These banks control the money supply. They create money out of nothing, backed by the credit of the nation, and lend it to the Treasury at interest. That is the government’s portion of the money. The banks also create money for households and businesses the same way. The government bails out banks when they crash, adding that to the national debt. The system crashes every 5-10 years, that is by design too.

The Fed is not mentioned in our Constitution and never appears on a ballot. That is the invisible government. It creates money. It holds the leash. Elections never change this.

Most people believe politicians run the economy. They don’t. When his party won the election and made him the finance minister, Yanis Varoufakis was told by the President of the Eurogroup, the banks who control the EU, “No election can be allowed to change economic policy.” Most people believe elections can change the system. They can’t, not the part that matters. At least not until people are fully aware of the problem. Then perhaps they could elect a Congress dedicated to the public interest who will change the law and take control of the creation of money as the Constitution calls for.

The government that we see on cable news gets blamed for inflation, bailouts, wars, and debt. We vote every few years hoping for change. Then we get disappointed. Then we vote again. What choice do we have? That is the visible government. It makes noise. It makes excuses. It is a distraction. Our elected government has been the “whipping boy” of the banks for over a century. The visible elected government takes the blame. The invisible unelected government takes the profit. When the economy crashes, the banks demand bailouts. The visible government says yes. Then the people get angry at the visible government while the banks hide in the shadows. When people demand healthcare, housing, or peace, the visible government says, “we can’t afford it.” The money system won’t allow it. That is not a bug. That is the design.

The Proof: A Century of Evidence

This is not a theory. It has been documented for over 100 years. In 1912, a U.S. congressional investigation by the Pujo Committee, discovered something shocking. A small group of Wall Street banks controlled every major industry in America through interlocking directorates. At the time they were being called “The Money Trust.”

The committee produced a diagram showing J.P. Morgan & Company at the center. Radiating outward were the nation’s railroads, utilities, insurance companies, and industrial trusts. The same handful of men sat on the boards of competing firms and decided who won and who lost. They were not elected. They were not accountable.

The Pujo Committee’s revelation made Congress believe that the banks needed to be regulated by a government owned central bank. What we got, through some legislative slight of hand, was the privately controlled Fed.

Gilens & Page (2014)

One hundred years later, professors Martin Gilens (Princeton University) and Benjamin I. Page (Northwestern University) asked a simple question: Does the government represent the people?

They analyzed nearly 2,000 public opinion surveys over 20 years and compared public preferences to actual laws passed. Their finding was devastating: “The preferences of the average American appear to have only a minuscule, near-zero, statistically non-significant impact upon public policy.”

What did they determine did have an impact? Money. Money from the finance industry and their business interests owned by economic elites. The bottom 90% of income earners had no statistically significant effect. The study showed that in the 5 years, 2009-2014, the industry spent $5.8 billion on lobbying and got back $4.4 trillion in subsidies and benefits. I’m no mathematician but I think that is a 670% return on investment.

While the Pujo Committee showed the network, Gilens & Page measured the outcome. The mechanism connecting them is the debt-money system.

But Aren’t Oil Companies and the Military-Industrial Complex the Problem?

People often blame oil corporations or weapons manufacturers. And those are real powers. But like everyone else they are in debt to the banks. Oil companies borrow from banks to drill. Weapons manufacturers borrow from banks to build. The U.S. government borrows from banks to operate. The Pujo Committee diagram showed it in 1912: the banks are at the center. Everything else radiates outward.

What Actually Changes Things

Elections only change the faces, not the system. Monetary reform would change the money thus changing the system.

The NEED Act returns money creation to the Treasury that would create it debt-free and interest-free, for public purposes. Banks would no longer create money as interest-bearing debt. No interest on public spending. No invisible government holding the leash. This is not a conspiracy theory. It is a century of documented evidence. Nor is it a left or right issue. It is a who-holds-the-power issue.

What Can We Do?

First, we can stop blaming our elected visible government for what the unelected invisible government does. Then we can demand monetary reform. The legislation is already written.

Proposals for monetary reform have been made for over 100 years and the banks, showing the power of money, have so far managed to defeat them all. The latest proposal was introduced to Congress in 2011 as the NEED Act. It was not allowed out of committee for a vote. The Green Party even has it in its platform as ‘Greening the Dollar’ but none of their candidates has ever made it a priority.

Because of the failures of the two major political parties, we often hear people calling for a third party, but they seldom vote for one. The money-powered political machine dominates the process but as awareness of this grows perhaps the candidates we need will begin to show up and voters will vote against the money of the unelected government.

Now that we can see the leash, let’s cut it.

Further Reading