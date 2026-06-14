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Yet Another Tommy's avatar
Yet Another Tommy
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"Usury is a great huge monster, like a werewolf, who lays waste all, ... And yet decks himself out, and would be thought pious, so that people may not see where the oxen have gone, that he drags backwards into his den." --Martin Luther

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1 reply by Howard Switzer
J. Matson Heininger's avatar
J. Matson Heininger
13hEdited

I posted a comment about your comment about Bernie's wealth fund. Thank you for the thoughtful and informative comment. I need to read and digest the act you mentioned. As you probably know, if you have read my essays, I do not think we can fix anything long-term until we dump the constitution. Keep the bill of rights, harvest whatever good exists in the constitution and then get rid of it... Remembering that it was designed to produce what we are today.

In my opinion... The books to read about the Constitution are Robert Ovetz: We the Elites : Why the US constitution serves the few, And Charles Beard: An Economic Interpretation of the United States (written in 1913 and available for free on project Gutenberg (this is the essential text. Here is the link https://www.gutenberg.org/ebooks/70677

If you have not examined the new constitution I wrote as a document and for thought...Please examine - Phoenix America .

https://heininger.substack.com/p/phoenix-america-a-new-nation-rising?r=16lm0&utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

And there is this... How the Founding of the United States Makes a Ponzi Scheme Seem Like a Gentle and Principled Enterprise

https://heininger.substack.com/p/how-the-founding-of-the-united-states?r=16lm0&utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

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