As activist Laurie Woodward Garcia recently wrote: “That is not a harmless design choice. Money is one of the most public symbols a democracy has. It passes through the hands of workers, parents, retirees, immigrants, and neighbors trying to survive in an economy that already asks too much of ordinary people. Our currency should reflect the shared trust of the nation, not the ego of one man.”

She was writing about the Trump administration’s plan to put the president’s face on a new $250 bill and his signature, replacing the Treasurer’s, on all U.S. currency, if Congress grants approval. This ignores federal law and breaks a tradition that goes back to 1861, when the first (and last) publicly created money, the Greenback, was issued. If approved, Trump would be the first sitting president whose image has ever appeared on American legal tender.

I couldn’t agree more with Laurie’s warning.

But that phrase -- “shared trust” -- is not just political poetry. It is a spiritual truth. Money is an agreement, a social power embodied in law. This makes it changeable. We can make it a promise that we’ll care for the health of the whole. A dollar bill is a covenant: we all agree it has value because we trust the community that backs it. When that trust is broken, when money becomes a tool of domination, a symbol of one man’s power, or a debt‑trap for the poor, the covenant is violated. Restoring money as a public trust is not only an economic reform; it is an act of spiritual repair.

The Symbolic Fight: Why Trump’s Face on Our Money Matters

The Treasury Department is actively preparing to print a $250 bill with Trump’s portrait if Congress passes legislation introduced by Rep. Joe Wilson (R‑SC). The mock‑up shows Trump’s face centered above the words “250 AMERICA,” with his signature on the left and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s on the right. Trump, the Washington Post reported, has “personally signed off on the designs.”

The law is clear: “Only the portrait of a deceased individual may appear on United States currency and securities.” This rule was enacted after a Treasury official named Spencer Clark put his own image on a five‑cent note in 1866. Congress immediately banned the practice, and the prohibition has stood for 160 years.

None of that has stopped the administration. When the Director of the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, Patricia Solimene, raised legal and procedural objections, pointing out that a new currency denomination typically takes six to eight years to develop, she was reassigned. Her replacement is a Trump appointee who has been pushing the agency to expedite the note.

This is not normal. A bipartisan advisory committee refused to even consider a Trump $1 coin because it would “break with democratic norms and reek of subservience to royalty.” That warning was ignored. The White House is pushing ahead anyway, wrapping the whole effort in the flag of the 250th anniversary.

The fight over whose face is on our physical cash matters as a symbol of democratic values. But we should not lose sight of the deeper truth: the money system itself is an agreement, and that agreement can be changed. Right now, most of our money enters the economy not as a public promise but as private debt created by banks, lent into existence with interest, and designed to concentrate wealth upward. A truly democratic money system would be created as a public asset, not private debt, and issued by the public, for the public good, without the built‑in extractive interest mechanism. So yes, while we defend the symbols of democracy on our cash, let’s also demand a monetary system that serves people, not bankers.

The Structural Fight: Money as Private Debt

Think about the last time you took out a mortgage, a car loan, or a student loan. When the bank approved your application, it did not pull money from a vault somewhere. It did not take deposits from other customers and lend them to you. Instead, as the Bank of England’s own Monetary Analysis Directorate has explained in 2014, “Whenever a bank makes a loan, it simultaneously creates a matching deposit in the borrower’s bank account, thereby creating new money.”

The bank types numbers into a computer. Keystrokes, that’s it. That is how most of our money comes into existence; as a private bookkeeping entry, created by a commercial bank, for a loan that you must repay with interest.

Let that sink in. You’ve probably watched them do it. When you borrow money, the bank creates the principal out of thin air. But the interest you owe is not created. The interest must come from somewhere else in the economy, which means someone else must go deeper into debt to supply it. The system is mathematically designed to require perpetual growth and ever‑increasing debt just to keep running.

This is not a bug, it is a design choice. It is the architecture of modern finance.

Five Consequences of Debt‑Based Money

Perpetual Growth Imperative - Because every new dollar enters circulation as debt with interest attached, the total amount of debt is always larger than the money created to service it. New loans must be made continuously to provide the money to pay interest on old loans. The economy must grow forever, or the system collapses. This is not a political choice; it is a mathematical necessity embedded in our monetary system. Structural Wealth Concentration - Those closest to the creation of new money, banks and their largest shareholders benefit first. 50% of the prices for everything, on average, are capital costs. By the time that money filters into wages, much of its purchasing power has been captured. This is not a side effect. It is the primary mechanism by which wealth flows upward in a debt‑based system. Built‑In Instability - Boom and bust cycles are not accidents. Credit expands during good times, inflating asset bubbles. When debt loads become unsustainable, the creation of new money slows, and the system contracts and e have a recession or depression. Financial crises are not failures of the system; they are design features of a system that runs on debt. Crisis as Opportunity for the Rich - What is a catastrophe for working people is a golden opportunity for those with ready cash. When borrowers default, the real wealth collateral that secured the loans, land, buildings, factories, equipment, is seized as those with money buy it for pennies on the dollar. The rich get richer not despite the crisis, but because of it. Every foreclosure, every bankruptcy, every fire sale transfers real assets upward, consolidating ownership in fewer and fewer hands. Private Capture of a Public Function - The power to create the nation’s money. the most fundamental public utility there is, is delegated to private, for‑profit banks. They decide how much money exists, who gets it, and on what terms. The public assumes the debt. The banks collect the interest. And the arrangement is so deeply embedded that most people have never even heard of it.

The Reform We Actually Need

None of this is inevitable. There is an alternative, and it has a name: sovereign money reform. The idea traces back to the Chicago Plan of the 1930s and has been updated by groups like the American Monetary Institute (AMI), and the Alliance for Just Money. The core proposal is simple but profound: take the power to create money away from private banks and place it in a transparent, democratically accountable public body, such as the Treasury.

Under a sovereign money system, new money would be created debt‑free and interest‑free. It would be spent into circulation on public priorities, infrastructure, education, green energy, healthcare, or even a universal citizen’s dividend. Banks would still take deposits and make loans, but they would have to lend money that actually exists, drawn from savings, rather than creating it out of thin air.

The benefits would be transformational:

No more built‑in requirement for perpetual growth. New money could be issued as needed for the real economy, not to service an ever‑expanding mountain of debt.

Wealth concentration would slow dramatically. The seigniorage, the difference between its face value and its cost of production, the profit, from creating money, would belong to the public, not to private banks.

The economy would be far more stable. Without private banks creating credit bubbles, the boom‑bust cycle would lose its primary fuel.

Monetary policy would become a democratic choice. We would decide collectively how much new money to create and where to direct it, rather than leaving that power to unelected bankers and speculative markets.

You can find these proposals spelled out in detail at monetary.org (American Monetary Institute) or the the Alliance for Just Money at monetaryalliance.org.

The Corruption Fight: A Case Study in Personal Profiting from Public Power

All of which brings us back to President Trump, because his family’s crypto venture, World Liberty Financial, offers a perfect illustration of how the debt‑based system’s flaws can be exploited for personal gain at the highest level of government.

World Liberty Financial is the Trump family’s cryptocurrency operation. Its flagship product is USD1, a stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar, with a market capitalization that has crossed $5 billion. The Trump family’s crypto venture reportedly generated about $802 million in income in the first half of 2025 alone.

Here is where things get alarming:

The family’s take is enormous.

The operation has engaged in risky and arguably predatory behavior.

The president has used his office to push legislation that directly benefits his family’s business.

Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, has become deeply entwined with USD1.

The result is a president using his office to advocate for policies that line his own pockets. When Trump pushes for stablecoin legislation, his family’s USD1 is one of the direct beneficiaries. When USD1 briefly de-pegged in February 2026, Trump was simultaneously publicly advocating for the GENIUS Act to establish a federal stablecoin framework. This is not a conspiracy theory. It is public record.

The Spiritual Realm: Usury as the Root of Sin

Every major spiritual tradition has something to say about debt and usury. The Hebrew Bible commands a Jubilee every 50 years, a cancellation of all debts and return of land to its original stewards. Indigenous teachings often view money as a sacred trust to be shared, not hoarded. And the Christian tradition, in its most radical moments, condemned usury not merely as one sin among many, but as the sin of sins, the progenitor of the seven deadly sins.

This was not hyperbole. It was a diagnosis of cause and effect.

The Church Fathers understood that the love of money is the root of all evil (1 Timothy 6:10), but they went further. They saw that usury, charging interest on money itself, was the mechanism by which that root bore its poisoned fruit. As early as the fourth century, St. Basil the Great warned his flock that avarice was “the culmination of the egotism of possession,” a psychological state of “busyness, fear, and loneliness” that consumed the miser from within. The sin was not merely in the act of lending, but in the transformation of the human soul that resulted from the relentless pursuit of more.

St. Thomas Aquinas, systematizing centuries of Church teaching, explained that usury is unjust because it “sells what does not exist,” creating inequality and violating natural justice. But the deeper spiritual insight was this: usury breeds every other sin. The debtor, crushed by interest, turns to envy, wrath, and despair. The creditor, enriched by passive income, turns to pride, gluttony, and sloth. The system itself becomes a machine for producing the seven deadly sins, generation after generation, until we no longer recognize them as sins at all but simply as “the way things are.”

St. John Chrysostom, preaching in the fourth century, described compound interest as a “brood of vipers,” each generation of interest giving birth to the next, consuming the borrower’s life from within. He saw what modern economics obscures: that a system built on perpetual growth and ever‑increasing debt is not a neutral technical arrangement. It is a spiritual architecture, one that systematically warps human relationships, turns neighbors into creditors and debtors, and transforms the sacred gift of creation into an engine of extraction.

This is why Islamic tradition, alone among major religions, still maintains a formal ban on usury (riba), listing it among the seven deadly sins alongside shirk and murder. Iran, Sudan, and Pakistan have built entirely interest‑free banking systems by law, operating on profit‑sharing and cost‑plus principles. They understood what the Christian West has largely forgotten: that money is not a commodity to be bred for profit, but a medium of exchange and a measure of trust. When that trust is monetized, the covenant is broken.

The psychological consequences of usury are not incidental. They are the point. A population drowning in debt is a population too exhausted, anxious, and divided to question the system that put them there. The debtor fears the creditor. The creditor fears losing what they have. Both are trapped in a spiral of scarcity and mistrust, neither seeing the hidden hand that designed the trap. That is the spiritual crisis beneath the economic one and it cannot be resolved by policy alone. It requires a reclamation of the sacred understanding that money is a public trust, not a private weapon.

The Thread That Connects All Three

Now you can see the pattern.

The symbolic fight over Trump’s face and signature is about whether we will allow a sitting president to treat the people’s money as his personal branding exercise. It matters because if we accept that, we are training ourselves to confuse patriotism with personal devotion.

The structural fight over debt‑based money is about whether we will continue to let private banks create our currency as interest‑bearing debt, concentrating wealth upward and generating instability by design. It matters because this invisible architecture is the silent engine of inequality.

The spiritual fight over usury is about whether we will recognize that a debt‑based system is not just inefficient or unfair, it is a violation of the sacred trust that binds human communities together. It matters because without that recognition, we win reforms but not transformation. We change laws but not hearts.

These are not three separate issues. They are three faces of the same crisis: the private capture of public money, whether for profit, for power, or for both.

The Treasury is supposed to serve the people with neutrality, not a president’s ego. Our currency is supposed to reflect the shared trust of a democratic nation, not the vanity of one man. The power to create money is the most fundamental economic power any government can have. It is the most vital prerogative of democratic self-governance. It is supposed to be exercised for the public good, not for private enrichment.

Right now, all three of those principles are under direct assault. But because money is an agreement, a social power embodied in law, it is changeable. We can make it a promise that we will care for the health of the whole.

What You Can Do

This is not a time for despair. It is a time for clarity.

Speak out against the currency power grab. The Treasury Department is acting as if the law does not apply to them. Tell them it does. Tell Congress that the 1866 ban on living people on currency is not a loophole to be carved out for one man’s ego, it is a wall built to protect democracy from monarchy. Learn about sovereign money reform. The American Monetary Institute (monetary.org), and the Alliance for Just Money have detailed proposals for taking money creation out of private hands and making it a transparent, democratic public function. Share them. Talk about them. The first step to changing a system that has been invisible for a century is to make it visible. Hold the line on conflicts of interest. Whether it is the CLARITY Act, the GENIUS Act, or any other crypto legislation that comes before Congress, demand that ethics provisions be strengthened. A president should not be writing rules for an industry from which his family collects hundreds of millions of dollars. Join with others who refuse to normalize this. Organizations like the American Monetary Institute, and the Alliance for Just Money are building the movement. Sign petitions. Write your representatives. Show up.

Take Action Now

Tell Congress: Keep politics and personal branding off our money.

Demand that the Treasury abide by 31 U.S.C. § 5114 and keep living presidents off our currency.

Ask your representatives to support the 2011 NEED Act HR 2990 to change the monetary system into a public utility serving the people not a private business enriching its owners.

The Future Is Not Lost

Every movement that was ever won started with people who refused to accept the way things were. The debt‑based money system is not a law of nature. It is a human invention, and it can be redesigned. The Trump family’s crypto empire is not an unstoppable force. It is a conflict of interest that can be regulated and constrained. The effort to turn the Treasury into a presidential vanity project is not a done deal. It is a fight we are in the middle of.

The will of the people still matters. But only if we use it.

And let us remember, money is an agreement, a social power embodied in law. This makes it changeable. We can make it a promise that we will care for the health of the whole. When we take back the power to create money, debt‑free, democratically, and for the common good, we are not just fixing an economy. We are keeping faith with one another.

Together, we can champion our rights, freedoms, and democracy, hold our leaders accountable to the people’s will, and inspire voters to make a meaningful difference.

Howard Switzer is a monetary reform advocate and coalition builder.

With gratitude to Laurie Woodward Garcia for her powerful words, and to the American Monetary Institute, the Alliance for Just Money and the International Movement for Monetary Reform (IMMR) for their tireless work.

Further Reading & Resources