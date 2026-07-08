Free the Money News

Free the Money News

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Emanuel Pastreich's avatar
Emanuel Pastreich
16h

If we set up a just money program at Center for Truth Politics, would you be willing to be the head?

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2 replies by Howard Switzer and others
Richard Robbins's avatar
Richard Robbins
10h

Terrific article. It could serve as a charter for the just money movement. And with an anthem!

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