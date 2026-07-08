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Introduction

Viktor Frankl, Carl Jung, and Alan Watts all discovered the same truth: the greatest prisons are the ones we cannot see. Unconscious assumptions, unexamined fears, and invisible stories shape our lives from behind the curtain.

But there is another unseen prison, one that operates at both the structural and the psychological level: the debt-money system.

Money is not merely a structural cage or a psychological symbol. It is the bridge between the inner and outer worlds. It is where our collective psychology, trust, fear, scarcity, hope, value, becomes material reality. And conversely, it is where material constraints become internalized as anxiety, competition, and the desperate scramble for survival.

Money is a cultural artifact, a shared story we all agree to believe. It encodes our values. It reflects what we collectively deem important. And that story can be rewritten.

Part I: The 9-Cent Farmer and the Symptoms We Treat

Out of every dollar spent at the grocery store, the farmer gets nine cents. The other ninety-one cents go to “middlemen”, processors, packagers, transporters, marketers.

That nine cents is the symptom.

Any good physician can tell you that treating only the symptoms masks the disease. Right now, the MAHA movement is brilliantly treating the symptoms: regulatory capture, middlemen extraction, corporate consolidation. But the disease is the debt-money system itself. Until we advocate for sovereign, interest-free money, as the Populists of the 19th century did, we are treating the cough while the pneumonia rages.

Where does that 91-cent share go?

The farmer borrows at interest to buy seed, equipment, and land, and must raise prices just to service that debt. Every processor, packager, transporter, and marketer in that chain, is also servicing loans. Those interest costs are baked into every price we pay, 50% on average!

The system is designed to extract wealth from producers and consumers, and transfer it to creditors.

William McDonough, the architect, once said: “The need for regulation is always a sign of a faulty design.” Regulations are a symptom of a system that needs to extract value to service debt. The middlemen aren’t evil; they’re just passing along the cost of their own borrowed capital. The aging farmer isn’t lazy; he’s trapped in a debt cycle that makes passing the farm to the next generation financially impossible.

Part II: Money as a Carrier of Values

Every monetary system is a moral system in disguise.

When money is created as interest-bearing debt, it carries a hidden value system:

Scarcity is treated as natural and necessary.

Debt is treated as a virtue (creditworthiness) rather than a burden.

Extraction is rewarded over production.

Short-term profit is prioritized over long-term stewardship.

Competition is elevated above cooperation.

The creditor is placed above the producer.

These are not neutral technical features. They are values embedded in the architecture of the system itself.

Whoever creates the money determines who gets the wealth. And whoever gets the wealth determines what the culture values.

When banks create money as debt, they decide, in effect, what the economy will reward. They reward speculation over production, extraction over regeneration, and concentration over distribution. The values of the financial system become the values of the culture whether we consciously choose them or not.

Part III: The Psychological Wounds of Debt-Money

When money is created as interest-bearing debt by private banks, that bridge carries a heavy toll.

The research is overwhelming:

Debt is consistently correlated with adverse mental health outcomes including depression, anxiety, and suicidality .

People with debt are three times more likely to struggle with worry-induced depression, anxiety, and stress.

When the rhythms of debt repayment come to dominate everyday life, anxiety, stress, desperation, guilt, fear, and permanent insecurity are the predictable results.

People experiencing problem debt are around twice as likely to have a common mental health condition.

Among adults with current depression or anxiety, 36.9% and 38.4% respectively delayed mental health care due to cost.

The debt-money system creates what psychologists call a scarcity mindset. When money is scarce by design, when every dollar in circulation is someone’s debt obligation, the psychological state of scarcity affects everyone. It narrows cognitive bandwidth, reduces decision-making capacity, and traps people in a cycle of short-term survival thinking.

The system extracts not just wealth, but peace of mind, mental health, self-worth, and the capacity for long-term thinking.

Part IV: What the Populists Knew

The farmers of the late 19th century understood this. They had lived through the Civil War Greenbacks, debt-free money issued by the government that kept the Northern economy liquid and brought prosperity to the people. They had watched as the banks forced a return to gold-backed contraction, crushing farmers with debt denominated in scarcer, more expensive dollars.

In 1892, the Populist Party put monetary reform at the top of their platform. They demanded government-issued, debt-free currency, the Greenback, because they knew that money created by the government, without interest, was the people’s money. Money created by private banks, as debt, was the banker’s money. The difference is everything.

They even cited Thomas Jefferson in their platform:

“Bank paper must be suppressed, and the circulation restored to the nation, to whom it belongs.”

And they were right. They understood that the bridge between inner and outer liberation begins with who controls the money.

Part V: Agricultural Parity - The Policy Anchor

Sovereign, debt-free money is the mechanism. But we need a target for that mechanism to heal the land. That target is parity pricing.

Parity means a legally mandated minimum floor price for farm commodities, calculated using the established USDA parity formula and adjusted to reflect the true cost of producing nutritious food for the community. It is not a subsidy, it is a guarantee. The federal government acts as the buyer of last resort at that floor price, absorbing surplus for food-insecure communities, emergency reserves, or international aid. This removes the power of predatory commodity traders to push prices below the cost of production because any produce not purchased by private buyers at a fair price will be absorbed by the public system. Compliance comes through a market mechanism, not coercion.

Combined with the NEED Act’s sovereign money issuance, drawn into circulation at the moment of verified harvest and delivery, rather than as pre-issued loans, parity pricing gives farmers real purchasing power without the burden of interest. Money creation is aligned with the principle that labor is the true measure of value.

Smallholder stewardship is a public good and must be valued as such. Globally, small-scale farmers (under two hectares) constitute 84% of all farms and grow 70% of the world’s food. Parity pricing is the most direct and dignified way to ensure they receive a fair share.

Parity and monetary reform are two halves of a single program: the NEED Act provides debt-free public spending; parity pricing regulates the real value of that spending in the productive base of the economy.

Part VI: The Values of Sovereign Money

Sovereign money would encode a fundamentally different set of values:

1. Abundance over Scarcity

The current system manufactures scarcity. Money is withheld unless someone goes into debt to obtain it. Sovereign money would align the money supply with the productive capacity of the economy, not with the profit motives of private banks.

Value embedded: There is enough for everyone. Scarcity is a choice, not a law of nature.

2. Production over Extraction

Sovereign money can be issued against real productive activity; against harvests, against infrastructure, against the creative work of the people. It rewards production, not speculation.

Value embedded: Real wealth comes from labor, land, and creativity, not from financial engineering.

3. Community over Concentration

When money is issued as a public good, it circulates permanently through the community rather than accumulating at the top or being deleted as a loan is paid off. It supports local economies, small farms, and cooperative enterprise.

Value embedded: We are in this together. The common good matters.

4. Stewardship over Exploitation

Sovereign money, combined with parity pricing and supply management, supports regenerative agriculture, ecological restoration, and long-term stewardship of the land. It does not require endless growth or resource extraction.

Value embedded: The land is not a commodity. It is our home.

5. Freedom over Debt-Servitude

When money is not created as debt, people are not born into a system that requires them to borrow just to survive. They can participate in the economy without the constant burden of interest payments.

Value embedded: Freedom is not just political, it is economic. Debt is a form of servitude.

6. Dignity over Charity

Sovereign money offers people the means to participate in the economy with dignity. It is not a handout, it is a recognition that money is a social convention, and that convention can serve the people rather than the banks.

Value embedded: Every person has inherent worth. That worth should be reflected in the monetary system.

Part VII: Money as a Bridge - The Missing Link

This brings us back to Frankl, Jung, and Watts.

Frankl taught us that meaning sustains us through suffering. But the debt-money system creates suffering that has no meaning, it is arbitrary, structural, and unnecessary. It is suffering imposed by a system that could be different. Sovereign money would remove that arbitrary suffering, allowing meaning to flourish.

Jung taught us that what remains unconscious controls us. The debt-money system operates largely unconsciously. Most people do not know that banks create all our money out of thin air when they make loans. They do not know that this creation is the source of structural inflation and wealth transfer. They do not know that another system is possible. Sovereign money makes the system conscious and therefore subject to democratic choice.

Watts taught us that trying to control life is exhausting. But the debt-money system forces constant control, constant anxiety about bills, constant calculation of interest, constant fear of falling behind. Sovereign money would allow us to participate in the economy rather than to try and conquer it or be conquered.

Money is the bridge. It connects:

The inner world of meaning, values, and psychology to the outer world of material survival.

The individual to the community .

The present to the future .

The mind to the land.

When that bridge is built on debt, it carries a toll; anxiety, extraction, inequality, and despair. When that bridge is built on sovereignty, money issued as a public good, free of interest and free of debt, it becomes a pathway to liberation.

Part VIII: What Sovereign Money Would Heal

1. Freedom from the Debt Cycle

When money is created as a public good rather than private debt, the structural pressure to borrow simply to survive is removed. Farmers would no longer need to take on interest-bearing loans to plant crops. Families would no longer need to borrow at usury rates to cover basic needs. The cognitive burden of constant indebtedness would lift.

Studies of unconditional cash transfers show what happens when people are freed from financial precarity: higher life satisfaction, better health, less mental distress and depression, and stronger cognitive capabilities regarding memory, learning, and concentration. These findings are confirmed across multiple studies, showing strong positive effects on mental health outcomes.

Sovereign money would make such security universal, not as a charity program, but as a fundamental restructuring of how money enters the economy.

2. The End of Structural Scarcity

When scarcity is manufactured, the scarcity mindset becomes endemic. People hoard, avoid risk, stress over every purchase, and lose the capacity for long-term planning. Sovereign money would end this manufactured scarcity. Money would become abundant enough to facilitate exchange, not scarce enough to control behavior.

Value embedded: Trust replaces fear. Cooperation replaces competition. Long-term thinking replaces short-term survival.

3. Restored Agency and Autonomy

Research shows that cash transfers improve mental health when they empower agency and meaningful life changes. They also improve perceived autonomy, savings, prosocial giving, time with friends, and sleep.

Sovereign money would restore agency at the structural level. Instead of being subjects of a financial system that dictates their choices, people would become participants in an economy that serves them. The autonomy instinct, which psychologists recognize as fundamental to human well-being, would be honored rather than thwarted.

4. Reduced Inequality, Reduced Stress

Less debt means less income transferred upward to the top 10%. And less inequality means less status anxiety, less competition, and less of the psychological toll that comes from living in a society where the gap between rich and poor is a chasm.

5. Cognitive Liberation

When finances are sovereign, worries about debt spirals, currency erosion, or job insecurity diminish, freeing mental and emotional energy for deeper self-care, relationships, creativity, and purpose-driven pursuits.

This is the psychological counterpart to the economic argument for sovereign money. It is not just about more money, it is about better cognitive function, improved mental health, and the capacity to live a meaningful life.

Conclusion: Rewriting the Story

The Populists of the 19th century understood this. They advocated for government-issued, debt-free money, the Greenback, because they knew that money created by the people, without interest, was the foundation of a free society. Money created by private banks, as debt, was a new kind of psychological and material serfdom.

Today, the MAHA movement, the homesteading revival, and the broader movement for local food and regenerative agriculture are building something real. But if we do not address the monetary question, if we do not advocate for sovereign, debt-free money, we are treating the symptoms while the disease ravages the world.

Any good physician can tell you that when you treat only the symptoms you mask the disease. The disease is the debt-money system. The cure is sovereign money. And the healing is not just economic, it is psychological, cultural, and spiritual. It heals the mind, the land, and the culture.

Money is not a rule for living. But it is hard to do without it. And the way our money is created shapes not just our bank accounts, but our minds, our relationships, our values, and our capacity to live meaningful lives.

The question is not whether we can afford to change the money. The question is whether we can afford not to.

Postscript: A Song

I wrote this song for the Alliance for Just Money. It says in four verses what I have tried to say in this article:

CHANGE THE MONEY

The whole world is in trouble now, everyone can see

Will human life continue, there’s no guarantee

Understand the problem affecting me and you

We all need to focus now on what we need to do.

Because the big banks create credit, all our money as debt.

That is what is causing the inequity we get.

Concentrating all the wealth, and power to the few.

Don’t you think it’s high time we tried something new?

Change the money, turn the world around.

Change the money, what’s gone up now must come down.

Change the money; make our future bright.

It’s all about the money now, it’s time to do it right

No more bursting bubbles, no bailing out the banks.

Money for production, tell speculators no thanks.

We could lower taxes, put money in everyone’s pocket.

That would make our economy take off like a rocket.

And we could have an economy in a steady state

No more worries over the unemployment rate

No more corporate money choosing who we can elect

No more corporate lobbies with a Congress we respect.

Change the money, turn the world around.

Change the money, what’s gone up now must come down.

Change the money; make our future bright.

It’s all about the money now, it’s time to do it right

Now I know you’re all thinking of the possibilities

We could save the oceans and replant all the trees

Have a quality of life beyond anything we’ve seen

No more wars and conflagrations and all our systems green.

So, raise your glass and join the fun,

There is enough for everyone.

Drink to a future, bright and sunny

And join the Alliance for Just Money.

monetaryalliance.org

This article is dedicated to the farmers, the homesteaders, and the Populists who knew that monetary reform was the foundation of all other reforms. May we remember what they knew and may we choose the values we want to live by.

If this article resonates with you, please share it with others. The conversation between inner liberation and outer liberation is one we all need to be having.

Sources:

The Psychological Consequences of Money - Kathleen D. Vohs, Nicole L. Mead and Miranda R. Goode https://www.jstor.org/stable/20032843

The Populist Party Platform https://teachingamericanhistory.org/document/the-populist-party-platform/

The National Organization for Raw Materials (NORM) https://normeconomics.org/

https://www.monetaryalliance.org/

https://monetary.org/

https://internationalmoneyreform.org/