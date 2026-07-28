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I recently listened to Heather Cox Richardson speak about how the current administration ignores the Constitution and how the right has aligned with the strategy of Nazi political theorist, Carl Schmitt. I think both sides are guilty of ignoring the Constitution, but she does have a point about old Carl.

Across the populist right, a quiet intellectual revival is underway. Carl Schmitt, the controversial German jurist who defined politics as the existential distinction between “friend and enemy”, is being dusted off and celebrated. His critique of liberal democracy, his disdain for universal human rights, and his demand for a strong, decisive sovereign, seem tailor-made for an era of border crises, globalist overreach, and administrative bloat.

But there is a fatal flaw in this romance. Schmitt ignores the one factor that actually determines state behavior in the modern world: money.

If the right truly wants to “take back control,” it must confront a brutal truth. Schmitt’s framework does not empower the nation. It provides theological cover for the very global oligarchs who have already captured every institution, including your government.

1. The Proof is in the Paymaster

Let’s start with a reality check. As former WHO Director-General Margaret Chan bluntly admitted, most of her organization’s funding comes from private donors and they decide where it goes. The WHO does not set its own agenda; its funders do.

Now, apply that logic globally. The right spends immense energy attacking the “globalist bureaucracy” in Geneva, Brussels, or Washington D.C. But a bureaucracy is just a tool. Who holds the handle?

The 2014 Princeton study by Gilens and Page empirically proved what many on the right intuitively feel: the U.S. government does not respond to the preferences of the average citizen. It responds almost exclusively to economic elites and organized business interests. “Only money talks,” as you rightly put it. The political system is not broken by liberalism; it is bought and sold.

Schmitt wrote extensively about the political exception; who decides when the rules are suspended. But he never asked: Who decides what the decider gets paid? If the sovereign cannot act without the approval of bond markets, campaign donors, and corporate lobbies, then the sovereign is not a sovereign. He is a highly paid puppet.

2. The “Enemy” is Not the Bureaucrat -- It’s the Benefactor

Schmitt’s right-wing fans love his “friend-enemy” distinction. They want to identify the enemy: the progressive activist, the international judge, the unelected technocrat.

But let’s use Schmitt’s own tool against him. Who is the real enemy of national sovereignty today?

It is not the bureaucrat. The bureaucrat is a hired hand.

The real enemy is the transnational capitalist class, the billionaires who fund both political parties, who dictate WHO policy, who outsource manufacturing, and who shift their capital offshore to avoid funding the very nations they exploit.

Schmitt was blind to economic infrastructure. He treated politics as an autonomous realm of ideas and decisions. But in 2026, if a nation’s central bank is privately owned, if its media is owned by six conglomerates, and if its elections are financed by a handful of dynasties then the “political decision” Schmitt craves is merely an auction.

By ignoring the role of money, Schmitt provides a sophisticated excuse for the right to fight cultural skirmishes while losing the economic war. You are fighting over the flag while the billionaire class buys the factory, the farm, and the legislature.

3. The “Temporarily Embarrassed Millionaire” Delusion

Here is the uncomfortable question this article must pose to the conservative reader:

Do you really believe you will be one of the wealthy one day?

There is a deep-seated aspirational dream on the right; that if we just cut taxes and deregulate, we will all climb the ladder. But look at the data. The Gilens & Page study proves that when the average citizen wants something, it has a statistical impact of zero on policy. Only the top 10% get what they want, and the top 1% get almost everything they want.

If you adopt Schmitt’s worldview, you are accepting a political system that is “strong” in theory, but in practice, it is captured. Schmitt never gave you the tools to identify the capitalist capture. In fact, he dismissed economic analysis as “vulgar materialism.”

By doing so, he leaves you defenseless. The oligarchs love a right-wing movement that talks about sovereignty, because they know that sovereignty is just a branding exercise. They don’t care if you have a strong president, as long as that president signs their trade deals, bails out their banks, and bombs their competitors.

The right-wing populist base ends up acting as the infantry for a billionaire class that has no nation, no flag, and no loyalty to you. They are globalists by portfolio; they just wear nationalist mascots for the cameras.

4. How to Break the Spell (A Right-Wing Rebuttal to Schmitt)

If you want to genuinely reclaim national sovereignty, you must do what Schmitt refused to do: confront the material basis of power.

Acknowledge the Capture: Admit that the “administrative state” Schmitt hates is merely a revolving door for corporate lawyers and lobbyists. Fire the bureaucrats, yes—but also break the corporate monopolies that fund them.

Follow the Money: If the WHO takes orders from private donors, then nations must reclaim public health funding as a sovereign duty, not a charity auction.

Demand Economic Sovereignty: True political sovereignty requires monetary sovereignty. A nation that cannot issue its own credit, or that kowtows to credit-rating agencies, is a vassal state. Schmitt’s “decisionism” is useless if the decision is already made by the bond vigilantes.

Conclusion: Don’t be the Wealthy’s Useful Fool

Carl Schmitt is a clever writer, but he is a dangerous guide. He gives you a magnificent vocabulary for hating the liberal elite, but he deliberately disarms you when it comes to the capitalist elite.

The right dreams of being wealthy. That is the trap. The current system is not a meritocracy where you might someday join the winners; it is a closed cartel that rigs the rules to keep you out. By adopting Schmitt, you are essentially signing a permission slip for the oligarchs to continue their rule, as long as they let you shout about borders and tradition.

Stop being confused by Schmitt. The “system” works to keep the wealthy in power because the wealthy own the system. If the right truly wants to change the world, it must stop fighting the ghosts of liberal philosophy and start fighting the bankers, the monopolists, and the corporate lobbies that actually pull the strings.

Otherwise, your “sovereign” nation will just be a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Fortune 500, and you will have given it your enthusiastic intellectual consent.

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