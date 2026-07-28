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Ted Baiamonte's avatar
Ted Baiamonte
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. For example, when Jeff bezos became a billionaire in 1997 Amazon had 600 employees. Today it has over 1.5 million employees. Do you think if Bernie Sanders had confiscated Bezos wealth in 1997 he would have devised a government program to create 1.499 million jobs?"

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