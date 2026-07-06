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The 250th anniversary of the United States has come one gone. We waved flags, watched parades, and congratulated ourselves on overthrowing a tyrant. But if we are honest, we must admit a hard truth, as Salvador Allende would say 200 years later about his own revolution: “We won the revolution, but we did not win the power.”

Benjamin Franklin understood this intimately. As he wrote: “the colonies would gladly have borne the little tax on tea had it not been for the poverty caused by the bad influence of the English bankers on the Parliament.” Britain feared and was jealous of the enormous prosperity the colonies were enjoying using their own money. The deep depression created when Britain banned the colonies from issuing their own money, Franklin believed, was a primary cause of the Revolutionary War. Sadly, the new American aristocracy betrayed the revolution.

The power to create money, the lifeblood of our economy, was privatized almost from the start. The battle between Jefferson (public, sovereign money) and Hamilton (private, debt-based bank credit) was the original fault line of our republic. Hamilton won. And we have been paying the price ever since.

But here is what I hear constantly when I raise this issue:

“It’s impossible to change the monetary system.”

“Even if you changed the law, that alone wouldn’t liberate us.”

I want to address these excuses directly because that is what they are. Excuses. And I say that with respect, because I understand the fear behind them. Change is hard. Organizing is exhausting. It is much easier to say “it’s impossible” than to knock on a neighbor’s door or call your congressman.

But let’s be clear: defeatism is the banker’s best friend.

1. “It’s impossible.”

This is historically illiterate.

The Federal Reserve was created by an act of Congress in 1913. It can be amended, reformed, or abolished by another act of Congress. We are not asking to rewrite the laws of physics; we are asking to rewrite a little administrative law.

We have done it before. Lincoln issued the Greenbacks, interest-free, government-created money, in 1862, and it saved the Union without bankrupting it. The bankers howled, but it worked. If Lincoln could do it in the middle of a civil war, surely we can do it in peacetime.

The obstacle is not technical. It is political will. And political will is built by organizing, not by wishing.

2. “Changing the law alone can’t liberate us.”

This is the most sophisticated excuse, and it contains a grain of truth which makes it dangerous.

Yes, monetary reform is not a panacea. We still need universal healthcare, affordable housing, climate action, campaign finance reform, and racial and gender justice. All of those are absolutely necessary.

But here is the blunt reality: every single one of those reforms requires massive capital.

Want to build public housing? You need to borrow money from private banks, paying interest that enriches financiers, or you need tax revenue, which is scarce because the wealthy offshore their wealth.

Want to transition to renewable energy? You need cheap, abundant credit which banks will only provide if they can charge interest and extract profit.

Want to forgive student debt? That debt was created by private banks issuing credit. Until we change who creates the money, the debt treadmill never stops.

Monetary reform is the sovereign key that unlocks the door for all other reforms. Without it, we are building beautiful houses on rented land. The landlord, the banking cartel, can evict us at any time by tightening credit, triggering a recession, or inflating away our savings.

You cannot build a just society on a foundation of private debt-slavery. It is structurally impossible. So yes, monetary reform alone won’t save us, but without it, nothing else can truly save us either. It is necessary, even if it is not sufficient.

3. The endless excuses: a shield against the fear of organizing.

I have noticed that people who dismiss monetary reform often pivot endlessly.

If you say “we need to change the law,” they say “that won’t be enough.”

If you say “we need to organize,” they say “people won’t listen.”

If you say “people are starting to listen,” they say “but the bankers will just buy off the politicians anyway.”

Notice the pattern? Every solution is met with a new objection. It is a conversational shell game designed to avoid the only real question: Are you willing to do the hard work of building political power?

The elite count on our paralysis. They know that if we spend our energy arguing about whether it is possible, we will never actually try. They do not fear our ideas; they fear our organization. They fear a mass movement that demands the one thing they cannot buy: a sovereign, democratic money system.

A Challenge for the 250th Anniversary

Let us use this milestone not just to look back, but to look forward.

The men who wrote the Constitution were not superheroes. They were slaveholders, speculators, and merchants who argued bitterly among themselves. But they organized. They wrote pamphlets, held conventions, and built a coalition. And they won, even if they promptly betrayed the working people who fought the war.

We can do the same. But we have to stop making excuses.

Here is a concrete, local action: Start a conversation in your town. Write a letter to your local paper, like the one above. Ask your city council to study a municipal public bank, like the one in North Dakota. Ask your state legislator to sponsor a resolution calling on Congress to audit and reform the Federal Reserve.

Do not wait for a savior. Do not wait for the perfect moment. The perfect moment is the one we create.

We won the revolution, but we lost the power. Let’s take it back for the next 250 years.