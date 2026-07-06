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J. Matson Heininger's avatar
J. Matson Heininger
1d

You were correct about Phoenix America, in adding some changes I ended up with a shortened post and limited content. I have adjusted the content and the audio file. https://heininger.substack.com/p/phoenix-america-a-new-nation-rising?r=16lm0&utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

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Carmen Basilovecchio's avatar
Carmen Basilovecchio
1d

1. The obstacle is not technical. It is political will. And political will is built by organizing, not by wishing.

This statement is false. You can organize till exhaustion. Prof Hudson has written proof the POLITICAL NATIONAL COMITTES DO NOT REPRESENT THE PEOPLE. PERIOD.  Even OBAMA had to sell his soul to the DNC get get healthcare legislation passed. What was supposed to be "AFFORDABLE" became "A MASSIVE PROFIT MACHINE FOR PHAMA & Hospitals. He had to agree to " no negotiating price and exemption form Inter State Laws.. 

2. “Changing the law alone can’t liberate us.” . "This is the most sophisticated excuse, and it contains a grain of truth which makes it dangerous."                                        

This statement is false. ONE ACT of reform can make a seamless and painless paradigm change. The C.A.R.D. ACT (Constitutional Allocation Revenue & Distribution) 

3.. "Yes, monetary reform is not a panacea. We still need universal healthcare, affordable housing, climate action, campaign finance reform, and racial and gender justice. All of those are absolutely necessary. 

But here is the blunt reality: every single one of those reforms requires massive capital.

This statement is true. 

Want to build public housing? You need to borrow money from private banks, paying interest that enriches financiers, or you need tax revenue, which is scarce because the wealthy offshore their wealth.

Want to transition to renewable energy? You need cheap, abundant credit which banks will only provide if they can charge interest and extract profit.

Want to forgive student debt? That debt was created by private banks issuing credit. Until we change who creates the money, the debt treadmill never stops.

YOU MISS THE SOLUTION ==> The C.A.R.D. ACT create a self-funding "SWF-FOR THE PEOPLE" NO BORROWING, NO INTEREST, NO INCOME OR SALES TAX.

Monetary reform is the sovereign key that unlocks the door for all other reforms. Without it, we are building beautiful houses on rented land. The landlord, the banking cartel, can evict us at any time by tightening credit, triggering a recession, or inflating away our savings.

This is the mantra for The C.A.R.D. ACT==> "IF MONEY OR LEGISLATION IS A SOLUTION; THERE IS NO PROBLEM." 

This is true.

3. " Are you willing to do the hard work of building political power?"

THIS IS FALSE. NO HARD WORK IS NEEDED.  The C.A.R.D. Act with one step is "A deal that can't be refused"  It gives the people immediate relief from servitude without revolution! For the first time in history "Money is constitutional bound to the benefit of the people by their first amendment rights and by the Four Freedoms.

4. "We won the revolution, but we lost the power. Let’s take it back for the next 250 years."

This statement is false. We have not lost the power; we only need to correct its direction.  

ONE PERSON CAN CREATE THIS PARADIGM CHANGE: TRUMP or Bessent convincing Trump or Elon Musk or Warren Buffett or ANY MEMBER OF THE GIVING PLEDGE. OR Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren or John Morgan. ANYONE ,that proclaims this Act must be passed WOULD FORCE IT TO BE DONE!! GET THE HOWARD C.A.R.D. ACT passed by Congress in 72 hours.

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