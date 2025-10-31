Capitalism is the dominant economic system in our world today. We are becoming more aware of the impact this for-profit system has on society and our lives, both physically and mentally. But how many are aware of the significant role money plays in these impacts?

The physical effects of capitalism are often described as beneficial, ensuring efficiency through competition, promoting innovation, freedom, and opportunity. In its giddy quest for profits and growth, however, there are significant downsides often denied by its proponents. The destruction of the biosphere. Polluting the atmosphere, water, and land. Depleting the oceans, forests, and soils of all life that makes up our own life-giving support system. How could this destruction of the natural world, which we all depend on, not affect our individual and collective psyche?

Capitalism’s great champion, the US, is one of the richest nations yet, unlike many others, it denies its people healthcare, education, and a modern infrastructure. It makes its elderly work until they die. Burdens students with lifelong debt and charge new mothers half of an average annual income to have a baby. The systemic concentration of wealth has created unprecedented inequality. All this is accompanied by a legendary, blame the poor, kick-them-while-they’re-down cruelty, and endless profiteering off wars. It is a system built on fear: fear of scarcity, fear of others, fear of nature. All of this is promoted by capitalism’s psychologically engineered schooling and mass media system to ensure an obedient work force.

The psychological consequences of capitalism have made its destructive physical consequences much worse. Marx’s critique of capitalism described the social alienation of people from their work, from one another, from their own human nature and the world.

What drives this separation and disconnection from life? To understand the source of all this horror we must first look closer at capitalism and its main mechanism of power: money as debt. In the centuries old capitalist monetary system all money is created as interest bearing debt, credit issued by the commercial banking system when they make loans. This allows the owners of the big banks and their largest depositors to direct economic development through funding monopolies that dominate every industry. This was proved and diagramed by the Pujo Committee investigations in 1912.

Money is just a means of economic exchange for most of us, but it is an instrument of power, the hidden hand dominating markets, for those who hold large amounts of it. Imagine how much more power an industry can have, being able to create money.

“If you control the oil, you control entire nations; if you control the food, you control the people; if you control the money, you control the entire world. “ — Henry Kissinger

Essentially it is a system of institutionalized usury. Usury simply means creating money for personal gain. Usury was long considered a very grave sin by all the Great Religions. All the Great Philosophers condemned it as well and Dante regarded it as the anti-art, “an extraordinarily efficient form of violence by which one can do the most damage with the least effort.” I think this is an apt description of Capitalism today.

Usury was recognized in indigenous cultures as well. Wetiko is an Algonquin word for a cannibalistic spirit that is driven by greed, excess, and selfish consumption. In Ojibwa it is Windigo, in Powhatan, Wintiko. It deludes its host into believing that cannibalizing the life-force of others, including all the animals and plants, all life, is a logical and morally upright way to live. It is a psycho-spiritual disease that has brought us to the brink of self-extinction.

As social animals our notion of morality involves standards of conduct that work together to suppress or regulate selfishness to make social life possible. Money is a function of governance, whether that be private or public. Today many people believe we have government issued money. This could be a source of cognitive dissonance. The Ancient Greeks recognized 10 centuries before the Common Era that issuing the money was a vital prerogative of democratic self-governance.

Keeping in mind the usurious nature of our monetary system lets look at the research on the psychological consequences of money and its effects on human behavior. The research indicates that money — capitalist usury money — promotes isolation, an unwillingness to help others, and an unwillingness to cooperate or collaborate. Even the mere presence of an image of usury money can have this effect. One of the studies put two groups of people in separate rooms to take a quiz with some ambiguous questions. One room had an image of a dollar bill on the wall, in the other a cowry shell. (Both have been used for money.) As each group took the test researchers observed that the people in the room with the dollar bill sat farther apart from one another, hesitated to ask others for help, responded to requests for help as if insensitive to others and preferred working alone to collaboration. When they investigated the other room, they were surprised to find that people sat close together as a group, did not hesitate to ask for help, were sensitive to how others felt, were laughing, joking, and collaborating.

Studies at Harvard, Cambridge, and the University of Utah also “demonstrated that the mere exposure to (debt) money can trigger unethical intentions and behavior.” We see this in capitalism’s low wages for workers, even lower for women and children, with all the overwhelming stress, insecurity and violence that accompanies this. Economic dislocations, too, drive people apart, destroying human and community connection. Relationships suffer under all this stress.

Psychologist Harriet Fraad, a feminist activist, psychotherapist, and author of Bringing it All Back Home: Class, Gender and Power in the Household Today points out that most young people in this country do not have the economic support needed to have and raise a family. The sad fact that half of single mothers are living in poverty which impedes their children’s cognitive function as well as overall health and wellbeing shows how uncaring the system is. However, it is not just the lack of money that has a negative psychological impact on children. Research showed that wealthier children tend to be even more distressed than lower-income kids, and are at high risk for anxiety, depression, substance abuse, eating disorders, cheating, and stealing.

A woman I worked with once had a son in his 20s who had gotten a good paying job, so he bought a red Corvette. He was young man on top of the world when the Reagan recession of the 80s caused him to lose his job. As a result, and despite having a loving mother, he was so distraught over being unable to pay his bills that he committed suicide. An unjust and uncaring monetary system affects everyone.

“Since the dawn of times, monetary systems have been shaping the flows of human activity in every realm of endeavor; food production, education, health, business etc., by determining how we value, apply and exchange our creativity, and the fruits of our labor. It is for this reason the most influential of all human-made systems.” -Bernhard Lietaer

Charles Eisenstein’s book, Sacred Economics, also shows how “capitalism contributes to alienation, competition, and scarcity; destroys community; and necessitates endless growth at the cost of social and environmental devastation. Today, these trends have reached their extreme — and their collapse presents a golden opportunity to transition to a more connected, ecological, and sustainable way of being.” To be clear, the psychological consequences of capitalism are the consequences of usury, a debt based, for-profit money system.

The nascent monetary reform movement is aimed at creating a new narrative based on love instead of fear. One that puts people, place, and planet at the center of our economic priorities. A transition empowered with a can-do attitude that will reverse the psychological impacts of usury.

Instead of being issued privately for profit and then extinguished as loans are paid off, a sovereign money system would create our money as a debt-free, permanently circulating public asset issued for public care. This allows it to continually create wealth and prosperity in the productive economy. This is where We the People live and work. Today, astonishingly, nearly all the new money supply is going into the one-percent’s speculative economy, with asset bubbles driving boom and bust cycles that transfer wealth to the top systematically.

The system destroys rural economies with debt which economically forces the population continually into urban density. This subjects people to psychic pollution, increased stress, and insecurity etc. This could be reversed with a huge public investment into land reform for getting farmers back on the land reinvigorating rural, more self-reliant, local economies. This would reduce emissions from commuting and shipping while allowing farmers to rebuild the soil’s capacity to absorb carbon from the air as healthy living soil does. Money would be issued to support people’s lives and commerce while at the same time ameliorating climate change. With the parasite of capitalist debt and separation off people’s backs free-enterprise and cooperative ventures would flourish while corporate behemoths would shrivel like the wicked witch of the west. The psychological benefits to people in such a system of care would be profound. Economic security lowers stress which unleashes a whole host of benefits making healthier, happier people. The benefits of less stress are:

· Improved mental health energy, vitality, and resilience.

· Trust in self and society.

· A sense of security.

· A sense of abundance rather than scarcity.

· Kindness and compassion.

· Improved memory, focus, and sense of worth.

These social connection benefits would be supercharged with the increased nature connection benefits of getting the population back in touch with the land. Research shows that a connection to nature will lower stress, increase your energy, boost your immune system, help you heal faster and improve mental health. Nature can make a vital contribution to the way we think, feel, and behave with others.

So here we are. We have watched the nation’s money supply go into an exponential curve in 2008 and has gone nearly straight up in 2020, an unprecedented $14 trillion rise. All while watching society degenerates into even more mad violence. However, as we know, what goes up must come down. Several experts are pointing out that the debt money system will have to stop. Some are calling for a Jubilee, forgiving all the debt, but that just kicks the can down the road at best. Afterall, if all your money is created as interest bearing debt, how does one pay off debt with debt? Money originated as sacred reciprocity, to be a medium for the payment of debt, not to be a debt. Money was always intended as a public function. To have a private for-profit money system in which our sovereign government borrows money is a glaring absurdity.

It is possible to have an orderly transition if enough of us were able to consciously cooperate. Our impetus is the likely catastrophe we will be faced with if we allow this system to continue toward collapse. It is time to begin addressing the money system which is driving this injustice. The legislation is already written that would change the monetary system from private to public. It was introduced to Congress by Dennis Kucinich in 2011, the NEED Act HR 2990, but was not allowed out of committee. It will take an informed movement to elect a Congress that will make these changes. For our own as well as the world’s psychological liberation it is time to act and demand a just monetary transition.