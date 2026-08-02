Free the Money News

Free the Money News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jean-Louis Kandala's avatar
Jean-Louis Kandala
4h

We should prevent shareholders hiding behind a cascade of LLC and staying anonymous. No one’s wealth should reach a level where they can sway legislative or justice decisions. Shareholders of LLC must be held accountable in justice and not be able to get away with just corporate fines. Judges must also be held accountable for their bad decisions and be elected by the assemblies of the local population.

Your project is aligned on the one defended by the likes of Etienne Chouard and Valerie Bugault in France diving back the power to the people who should learn to get involved in the selection and control of public officers chosen to run the various institutions. Excellent initiative. Thank you.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Howard Switzer
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Howard Switzer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture