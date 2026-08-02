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Preamble: We Who Have Survived the Old Order

For four centuries, the project that became the United States rested on conquest, slavery, extraction, and a mythology of innocence. Its founding documents wrapped hierarchy in the language of freedom. Its economic system rewarded greed and deceit, and its global role turned violence into routine policy.

We do not seek to reform that order. We have seen that reform at the margins is no longer enough. The problem is not a few bad laws or a few bad men. The problem is an order designed from the start to enrich the few, discipline the many, and dress it all in noble words.

We recognize that the original Constitution, for all its aspirations, was a compact among propertied men that enshrined the extraction of land, labor, and life. It countenanced slavery, dispossessed Indigenous nations, and created a monetary system that placed the power to create money in private hands, a power that has been used ever since to transfer wealth upward and to discipline the many through debt.

We therefore repudiate the colonial and extractive origins of that document. We do not inherit its sins. We acknowledge them, we learn from them, and we choose a different path.

We recognize that the Earth is not a resource to be exploited but a living system of which we are a part. We recognize that money is not a neutral tool but a cultural artifact that shapes human beings physically, psychologically, and spiritually. We recognize that sovereignty over money is sovereignty over life itself and that sovereignty must never again be placed in private hands.

We the people of this new republic, in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, ensure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this Phoenix Compact.

Article I: Sovereignty and Self-Governance

Section 1. The People Are Sovereign.

All political power is inherent in the people. Government is instituted for their protection, security, and benefit, and they have the right to alter, reform, or abolish it whenever it becomes destructive of these ends.

Section 2. Subsidiarity.

Decisions shall be made at the lowest level of governance capable of addressing them effectively. No higher level of government shall assume a function that can be adequately performed at a lower level. This principle applies to all matters, including but not limited to land use, local infrastructure, community policing, education, and cultural affairs.

Section 3. Local Assemblies.

Local communities shall have the right to form assemblies for the purpose of self-governance. These assemblies shall be open to all residents, shall operate by consensus or supermajority vote as determined by each community, and shall have authority over all matters not expressly delegated to higher levels of governance by this Compact.

Section 4. Voluntary Federation.

Local assemblies may voluntarily federate for purposes of mutual defense, coordination of infrastructure, and resolution of disputes. No community shall be compelled to join any federation, nor shall any community be compelled to obey any law or regulation to which it has not voluntarily consented.

Section 5. The Role of Higher Governance.

Where communities voluntarily federate, they may establish bodies for the coordination of shared functions, including but not limited to defense, interstate commerce, environmental standards, and the issuance of sovereign currency. Such bodies shall have only those powers expressly delegated to them by the consenting communities, and shall be subject to recall and amendment at any time by the communities that created them.

Article II: Monetary Sovereignty

Section 1. The Power to Create Money Is Sovereign.

The power to create money is an attribute of sovereignty. It shall not be delegated to private entities, nor shall it be exercised for private profit. Only the sovereign—acting through institutions accountable to the people—shall have the authority to issue currency.

Section 2. The Phoenix Monetary Authority.

There shall be established a Phoenix Monetary Authority, composed of representatives from local assemblies and federations, charged with the issuance and management of the sovereign currency. The Authority shall operate transparently, with all decisions subject to public review and periodic ratification by the people.

Section 3. Debt-Free Issuance.

Currency shall be issued debt-free, for public purpose only. It shall not be created as interest-bearing debt. The Authority shall issue currency to fund infrastructure, education, healthcare, ecological restoration, and other public goods, as determined by the appropriate levels of governance.

Section 4. Parity Pricing.

The Authority shall ensure that the currency maintains stable purchasing power, with particular attention to the prices of raw materials—food, fiber, timber, minerals, and energy—at their first point of sale. Parity pricing shall be maintained to ensure that producers receive fair compensation for their labor and investment, and that the economy operates on an earned-income basis rather than a debt-based basis.

Section 5. Public Banking.

All institutions that accept deposits, create credit, or intermediate savings into loans shall be public, cooperative, or strictly local community banks. They shall exist to serve the real economy—financing housing, small enterprise, infrastructure, care, and productive innovation—not speculation. No private, for-profit bank may create money or expand credit for its own account.

Section 6. No Taxation Without Representation.

Taxation shall be used only as a tool of last resort for managing inflation and funding essential public goods. The primary mechanism for funding public goods shall be debt-free currency issuance. Taxes, where necessary, shall be transparent, equitable, and subject to the consent of the governed.

During the transition from the old order, temporary taxation may be necessary to fund essential public goods. Such taxation shall be transparent, equitable, and subject to sunset provisions. The goal shall be the complete elimination of taxation as a primary funding mechanism within 5 years of the adoption of this Compact.

Article III: Land and Natural Resources

Section 1. The Earth Is a Living System.

The natural world; land, water, air, forests, minerals, and all living beings. is not property to be owned but a commons to be stewarded. The rights of nature are recognized as inherent and inalienable. Ecosystems shall have the right to exist, flourish, and evolve.

Section 2. Land as Commons.

All land is held in trust for the people and for future generations. Private possession of land is a privilege, not a right, and is subject to the condition that the land be used in a manner consistent with ecological stewardship and the common good.

Section 3. Land-Back and Restorative Justice.

Land stolen from Indigenous nations through conquest, treaty violations, and forced removal shall be returned. A process of restorative justice shall be established, guided by the principles of truth-telling, accountability, and reconciliation. This process shall include the return of land, the recognition of Indigenous sovereignty, and the provision of reparations for historical harms.

Section 4. Excess Land Taxation.

To prevent the concentration of land in the hands of a few, land parcels exceeding a size determined by the appropriate governance level shall be subject to a progressive tax. Small farmers, homesteaders, and those using land for subsistence shall be exempt. The purpose of this tax is not to generate revenue but to discourage hoarding and ensure that land is available for those who will use it.

Section 5. Finite Resources as Common Heritage.

Mineral deposits, water, oil, gas, old-growth forests, and other finite natural resources are the common heritage of all people and of future generations. Their extraction shall be strictly regulated, and the proceeds from their use shall be shared equitably among the people.

Article IV: Rights and Guarantees

Section 1. Rights for People, Not Property.

All persons are endowed with inherent and inalienable rights, including but not limited to life, liberty, bodily autonomy, freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, freedom of conscience, due process, and privacy. These rights shall not be abridged by any level of government.

Section 2. No Corporate Personhood.

No artificial entity—corporation, LLC, partnership, trust, foundation, or any other organized form—shall be considered a person for purposes of constitutional rights. Such entities may own assets and enter contracts, but they possess no political rights. They may not vote, fund campaigns, lobby, or own media that engages in political advocacy.

Section 3. Guaranteed Basics.

No person shall go without housing, healthcare, food, or the right to dignity. Shelter, medical care, nutrition, and basic material security are guaranteed to all, regardless of work, status, or conformity, as a matter of right.

Section 4. Freedom of Lifestyle.

Every person has the right to live as they choose, so long as they do not harm others or seek to subvert the foundations of this Compact. The right to a dignified life is not contingent on productivity, fitness, or conformity to any ideal of “usefulness.”

Section 5. Universal Healthcare.

Medical care shall be universal, free at the point of use, and guaranteed equally to every person. No person may be denied care, delayed in care, or bankrupted by care. Healthcare is a public guarantee, not a commodity.

Article V: Economy and Work

Section 1. Free Enterprise.

The people shall have the right to engage in free enterprise—to produce, trade, and innovate—free from the domination of concentrated financial power. This Compact does not abolish markets. It restores them to their proper function: serving human needs, not extracting wealth.

Section 2. Workers’ Right to the Full Value of Their Labor.

Every person who works has the right to receive the full value of their labor, free from exploitation by rent-seekers, financiers, and monopolists. Parity pricing, sovereign currency, and the abolition of private money creation are the mechanisms by which this right is secured.

Section 3. Cooperatives and Worker Ownership.

The republic shall encourage and support cooperatives, worker-owned enterprises, and other forms of democratic ownership. Public financing shall favor enterprises that are owned and governed by their workers.

Section 4. Automation as Common Inheritance.

The gains from automation shall be treated as a common inheritance. They shall be used to shorten working hours, expand free time, support creative and communal life, and guarantee the material security of every citizen. No individual or enterprise shall become extravagantly wealthy from the deployment of machines.

Article VI: Justice and Reconciliation

Section 1. Restorative Justice.

The purpose of justice is not punishment but restoration—restoration of relationships, restoration of communities, and restoration of the harm done to victims. The justice system shall prioritize healing over retribution, and accountability over incarceration.

Section 2. Reparations.

A process of reparations shall be established for the descendants of enslaved people, for Indigenous nations, and for all those who have suffered from the extractive and colonial origins of the old order. Reparations shall take the form of land return, financial restitution, and the restoration of cultural and community institutions.

Section 3. No Political Prisoners.

No person shall be imprisoned for their political beliefs, for peaceful dissent, or for the exercise of their constitutional rights. The state shall not use the justice system to suppress dissent or to protect the interests of the powerful.

Section 4. Transparency and Accountability.

All institutions of governance shall operate transparently, with decisions subject to public review. Whistleblowers shall be protected. No person shall be punished for revealing wrongdoing by any level of government or by any enterprise entity.

Article VII: Defense and the Use of Force

Section 1. Defense, Not Empire.

The republic shall maintain a military only to defend its territory, its people, and its constitutional principles. It shall not wage wars of conquest, regime change, or resource seizure beyond its borders.

Section 2. Civilian Control.

All institutions that wield force shall be under strict civilian control. No military or police officer may hold political office. The use of force shall be subject to transparent review and accountability.

Section 3. Policing as Public Safety.

Policing shall be a public safety function, not a warrior caste. Officers shall be recruited from the communities they serve, trained in de-escalation and rights protection, and rotated regularly. The use of lethal force shall be a last resort, subject to automatic independent review.

Section 4. No Militarization of Police.

Public safety services shall not be militarized. They shall not acquire or deploy heavy weaponry, intelligence systems, or tactics designed for war, except under explicitly declared emergencies with strict time limits and oversight.

Article VIII: Amendment and Revision

Section 1. Living Document.

This Compact is a living document, subject to amendment and revision as circumstances change. Amendments shall be proposed by local assemblies and ratified by a supermajority of the people.

Section 2. Fixed Foundations.

No amendment may alter the foundational commitments of this Compact: the sovereignty of the people, the rights of nature, the prohibition on private money creation, the guarantee of basic necessities, and the principle of restorative justice.

Article IX: Relationship to the Old Order

Section 1. We Do Not Inherit Its Sins.

The former United States is our history, but it is not our model. We repudiate its colonial origins, its extractive economy, its genocidal policies, and its empire. We inherit its land, its languages, and its peoples but we do not inherit its guilt. We acknowledge the harm done, we seek to repair it, and we choose a different path.

Section 2. The Old Capital.

The former capital of the United States shall be preserved as a museum and a reminder of what we have left behind. It shall never again serve as the seat of government.

Section 3. Selective Inheritance.

Provisions from the former Constitution that genuinely serve the greater polity, do not excessively restrict freedoms, and do not feed wealth imbalance or domination may be examined for incorporation into this Compact. Nothing else passes forward.

Conclusion: The Work Begins

This Compact is not a fantasy. It is a foundation, a set of principles and structures for a just, sovereign, and sustainable republic. It does not claim perfection. It claims only this: that the era of billionaire rule, corporate personhood, foreign predation, and land built on irredeemable theft is finished here.

We do not assume that human beings are good. We assume only that they can become better in a society that does not reward their worst impulses. A society that guarantees material security, shares the fruits of technology, refuses to flatter greed, and places the power to create money in the hands of the people may, over time, grow a different kind of human being.

The old order is cracking. We still have a chance to choose what rises from the ruins.

This is our choice. This is our work. This is our Phoenix.