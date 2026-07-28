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If you are on the Right, you feel it in your bones: the liberal elite mocks your faith, dismisses your borders, lectures you on privilege, and censors your speech. They run universities, dominate Hollywood, and staff the administrative state with activists who seem to despise the very country they govern. Your grievance is real.

But here is the uncomfortable truth the Right rarely confronts: The liberal elite is not your enemy. They are your distraction.

They are the cultural wing of the very same donor class that owns the Republican Party. They fight you over pronouns and statues while the billionaires, who fund both sides, pick your pocket, offshore your jobs, and buy your politicians.

If we want to break the status quo, we must expose the liberal elite’s fatal blind spot, and then recognize that the working-class Left shares more of your enemies than you think.

1. The Liberal Blind Spot: Identity over Inflation

The liberal elite has perfected a magic trick. They champion diversity in the boardroom while championing austerity in the breakroom. They demand racial justice on Twitter, yet they defend the neoliberal trade deals that shipped millions of minority-majority manufacturing jobs to low-wage dictatorships.

Ask yourself: Who funds the progressive NGOs, the “fact-checkers,” and the elite universities?

Follow the money. The same Wall Street banks that finance Republican super-PACs also finance Democratic ones. The same tech oligarchs who donate to LGBTQ+ pride parades also donate to candidates who kill universal healthcare and protect carried-interest tax loopholes.

Look at the 2014 Gilens and Page study which proved economic elites dictate policy irrespective of public opinion. That study didn’t differentiate between Democratic and Republican administrations. Why? Because both parties respond to the top 10%. The liberal elite gives you culturally symbolic victories (a Black CEO, a female general, a gay cabinet member) while delivering economic defeats (stagnant wages, unaffordable housing, and crushing medical debt) to the very minorities they claim to champion.

The liberal elite’s blind spot is this: They mistake representation for redistribution. They think if the manager looks like you, the system is fair. But the manager still answers to the shareholder. The CEO of a woke corporation still fires thousands of workers to boost quarterly returns.

By obsessing over cultural metrics, the liberal elite has abandoned the material struggle. They have become the priests of a capitalist system that uses “social justice” as a branding exercise.

2. The Divide-and-Conquer Strategy

Now, look at what happens next.

The Right sees the “woke” corporation and revolts, buying Chick-fil-A, burning Nikes, and raging against “cancel culture.”

The Left sees the “bigoted” corporation and boycotts it, demanding more inclusivity training, more PR stunts.

Meanwhile, the corporation wins both battles. They get free advertising from both sides. Their stock price goes up. And their lobbyists continue to rewrite the tax code in the back rooms of Washington D.C.

The liberal elite and the conservative elite are not enemies. They are competitors in the same marketplace of cultural outrage. They feed you culture war red meat to keep you angry at each other, so you never look up at the shared balcony where they sip champagne together.

The liberal professor and the Fox News pundit both work for conglomerates owned by the same hedge funds. They both need you to click, share, and rage. The moment you unite with your working-class neighbor, who happens to vote differently, against the oligarch, the entire system trembles.

3. Where the Left and Right Actually Agree (If They Stop Yelling)

Here is the bridge. It is already built; we just refuse to walk across it.

Anti-Monopoly : The Right hates Big Tech censorship. The Left hates Big Tech monopolies crushing small businesses. Both are right. Break them up.

Anti-War : The Right hates endless foreign entanglements that bleed treasure. The Left hates the military-industrial complex that profits from death. Both are right. Bring the troops home and audit the Pentagon.

Healthcare : The Right hates being forced to buy insurance from corporate cartels. The Left hates being bankrupted by medical bills. Both are right. A universal, simplified public option that cuts out the private middleman serves both.

Campaign Finance : The Right hates that billionaires buy politicians. The Left hates that billionaires buy politicians. Both are right. Overturn the Citizens United framework and mandate public financing of elections.

Trade & Industry: The Right hates deindustrialization and ghost towns. The Left hates union-busting and exploitation abroad. Both are right. Tariffs, industrial policy, and “Buy American” clauses protect all American workers, regardless of their cultural views.

Notice something? None of these solutions require you to abandon your moral values on abortion, guns, or gender. You can keep those fights. But they should be secondary to the existential fight for economic survival.

4. The Elite’s Greatest Fear: A United Populist Front

The liberal elite does not fear a conservative insurgency. They can absorb that, they have Fox News on speed dial, and they know the Right will ultimately defend the free market that enriches them.

What the liberal elite truly fears is a cross-ideological alliance of the working class. They fear the white rural union member shaking hands with the Black urban service worker and agreeing that neither of them should be crushed by medical debt. They fear the veteran and the pacifist agreeing that the wars were a scam. They fear the nationalist and the global justice advocate agreeing that corporations should pay their fair share.

That alliance would break the donor class in half. That is why the liberal media and the conservative media constantly scream about race, identity, and patriotism. They are not informing you; they are separating you.

5. A Call to Action for the Sane Majority

To my Right-leaning friend: Stop believing that the liberal professor is your ultimate enemy. He is a pawn. The king is the donor who funds his university and funds your opponent’s campaign.

To my Left-leaning friend: Stop believing that the conservative voter is a fascist. He is a pawn. The king is the CEO who ships his job overseas while virtue-signaling on social media.

We are living in a plutocracy with a cultural veneer. The liberal elite is guilty of papering over economic tyranny with identity politics. The conservative elite is guilty of papering over economic tyranny with patriotic fervor. Both are distractions.

Let us agree on this: Economic power is political power. Until we sever the umbilical cord between wealth and the state, every election is a farce, every bureaucracy is a feeding trough, and every sovereign nation is a subsidiary of the global billionaire class.

We do not need to abandon our cultural identities. But we must subordinate the culture war to the class war, not the Marxist war of violent revolution, but the democratic war of economic liberation.

Let us stop fighting over the scraps falling from the master’s table. Let us demand the recipe, the kitchen, and the farm.

If the Right can admit that capitalism needs strict guardrails, and the Left can admit that national borders and cultural cohesion matter for solidarity, we can build a coalition that terrifies the elites more than any election ever could.

That is the bridge. Walk across it. The wealthiest people in the world are counting on you to stay on your side of the chasm. Prove them wrong.