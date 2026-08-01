Image: hempfarm.substack.com/p/austerity-and-the-scarcity-myth

For more than 50 years, we’ve been told there’s never enough.

Never enough for healthcare. Never enough for housing. Never enough for Social Security. Never enough for education. Never enough for infrastructure. We’re told we must make hard choices, tighten our belts, and accept austerity because resources are finite.

But here’s the thing the elites don’t want you to know: they’re not afraid of scarcity. They’re afraid of abundance.

When people are healthy, housed, well-fed, and informed, they do not need to sell their labor cheaply or obey blindly. The real threat to oligarchic systems is not resource depletion but resource distribution.

The scarcity myth was invented to keep us dependent. It was codified in 1798 by Thomas Malthus, a British cleric who wrote to convince the elite that poverty was nature’s punishment, not their theft. His theory justified the Poor Laws, colonial extraction, and the export of food from starving nations.

Today, the same myth is used to justify austerity, stagnant wages, and a money system that serves banks, not communities.

But here’s the truth: scarcity is manufactured. And it can be unmade.

The NEED Act is how we do it.

The “Myth of Abundance” Doesn’t Help

Recently, I came across an interview with commodity analyst Jeff Currie. He argues that the political message since President Carter has been a “myth of abundance.” His argument: Carter’s “malaise” speech, which talked about energy scarcity and limits, was politically fatal. Politicians since then have learned: never admit to scarcity. Always tell people there’s abundance.

Nate Hagens makes a similar argument, warning that we’re living in a “myth of abundance” that blinds us to real ecological limits.

I think this framing is incomplete, and politically dangerous.

If the problem is the “myth of abundance,” the solution is to face limits, prepare for contraction, and accept austerity. That’s a losing message. It’s morally deflating and politically alienating.

The problem isn’t that we think there’s too much. The problem is that we’re told there’s never enough to go around, inducing fear, anxiety, and competition. Scarcity is used to justify inequality.

The Propaganda Tapestry: How Scarcity and Abundance Work Together

Here’s where my colleague Kevin McCormick added a crucial insight.

Kevin observed that the “myth of scarcity” and the “myth of abundance” are not opposites. They’re two sides of the same propaganda coin, woven together into a tapestry designed to keep us compliant.

Consider the pattern:

Scarcity tells us: There’s never enough. We must compete. We must accept austerity.

Abundance tells us: Capitalism is omnipotent. Economic growth will solve everything. Don’t worry, the market provides.

These two myths work together:

Scarcity creates fear and competition

Abundance offers false reassurance

Together, they justify the status quo

As Kevin put it: “Scarcity means we need economic growth and we have abundance because capitalism is omnipotent.”

This is the propaganda tapestry:

Scarcity: There’s never enough = Fear, competition

Abundance: Capitalism will solve it = False reassurance, complacency

Growth: We must grow the economy = Acceptance of extraction

Expertise: Only experts can manage this = Disempowerment, deference

Complexity: It’s too complicated to understand = Confusion, apathy

These threads are woven together to create a narrative that serves the wealthy and the banks. The tapestry is designed to:

Make us afraid (scarcity) Make us dependent (experts) Make us complacent (abundance) Make us accept the status quo (growth)

The Fear-Reassurance Loop

Kevin also pointed out how propaganda often pairs contradictory ideas to maximize manipulation.

Consider these examples:

Our military is more dominant than ever AND The enemy is stronger and more capable than ever.

We are more effective fighting drugs than ever AND The threat from drugs has never been higher.

We are fighting climate change more than ever AND It has never been a greater threat.

The pattern is clear: Both the establishment policy and public fear are boosted and exaggerated simultaneously. This makes the case more compelling and the propaganda more manipulative.

The establishment uses a fear-reassurance loop:

Fear: There’s never enough. The system is fragile. You might lose everything. Reassurance: Don’t worry, the experts are managing it. Capitalism is omnipotent. Growth will save us. Acquiescence: Just accept the system. There’s no alternative.

This loop is designed to:

Create anxiety

Offer false comfort

Shut down critical thinking

Maintain the status quo

The way out is to break the loop. To name the fear, expose the false reassurance, and offer a real alternative.

The Mechanism: How Scarcity Is Manufactured

If scarcity is a myth, how does it work? What’s the mechanism?

It’s not complicated. It’s a three-step machine that runs on fear.

Step 1: Create the Scarcity Narrative

The first step is to convince people that resources are limited and that any gain for someone else is a loss for them. This is the zero-sum frame: there’s only so much pie, so you’d better grab your slice before someone else does.

This narrative serves the wealthy because it keeps working people fighting each other instead of looking up at who’s actually taking the pie.

Step 2: Design a System That Creates Real Scarcity

The narrative becomes self-fulfilling when the system itself is designed to create scarcity.

Under our current monetary system, money is created by private banks as interest-bearing debt. Every dollar in circulation is created when someone takes out a loan, a mortgage, a credit card, a business loan.

This means the system is structurally designed to extract wealth from the bottom and transfer it to the top. Interest is the engine of that extraction. And interest creates real scarcity: the money you pay in interest is money that can’t go to housing, healthcare, education, or savings.

Step 3: Use Inflation as the Weapon

When working people start to get ahead, the system responds with inflation.

We saw this play out during the COVID stimulus. Working people got some relief, a little breathing room. And what happened? Monopoly corporations saw that working class financials were improving. So, they raised prices on necessities, not because costs rose, but because they could.

Those price increases were labeled “inflation” and blamed on the stimulus. The working class gains were wiped out and transferred upward to the financial elite.

The scarcity myth weaponized inflation: We can’t give people money because it causes inflation. But the inflation wasn’t caused by helping people. It was caused by monopolies using their pricing power to capture that help.

The lesson: the scarcity myth serves the wealthy. It justifies austerity while allowing monopolies to extract everything.

The Boom-Bust Cycle: Scarcity on Steroids

This mechanism doesn’t stop with inflation. It also produces the boom-bust cycle that has characterized our economy for generations.

Boom: Banks create new money as debt, fueling asset bubbles; housing, stocks, commodities.

Bust: The bubbles burst. Working people lose their homes, their savings, their jobs.

The “Bailout” (The Real Swindle): The government steps in to save the banks. But here’s the dirty secret: we don’t spend public money to save them. We borrow the money they create from them to bail them out. The government issues Treasury bonds, the banks buy them with money they just conjured up, and that borrowed, interest-bearing cash is handed right back to the banks.

The Absorption: Not all banks are bailed out. Smaller banks, and even large ones like Lehman Brothers, are allowed to fail. Their assets are absorbed by larger banks. Barclays bought Lehman’s U.S. operations. Nomura bought its Asian operations. The bank died. But the banking system lived on, more centralized, more concentrated, more powerful than before.

The Aftermath: Now the banks are saved (or absorbed), but we owe the interest on the new debt. The public balance sheet is saddled with trillions in obligations, which is then used as the excuse for austerity.

“We can’t afford Social Security! We can’t afford healthcare! Look at the national debt!”

They broke the system, we paid to fix it, they collect interest on the fix, and then they blame us for the bill.

Whether a bank is bailed out or absorbed, the result is the same: power centralizes, the wealthy win, and working people pay the price.

This isn’t a cycle of natural economic forces. It’s a cycle of extraction. The wealthy capture gains during the boom, they’re protected during the bust using debt-money we pay for, and they use the resulting deficit to justify cutting programs for working people.

A Note on Word Choice

Kevin also raised an important point about language. He noted that we often choose more negative words to describe the current system:

“Debt-money” vs. “credit-money”

“Out of thin air” vs. “ledger entries”

He’s not suggesting we put a positive spin on the Fed system. He’s suggesting we carefully assess the emotional impression of our language, how our ideas are interpreted emotionally and how far people will go in considering our ideas.

This is crucial. If our language makes people feel defensive, scared, or alienated, they won’t listen, even if we’re right.

Some principles for choosing our words:

Be accurate. Don’t exaggerate. The truth is powerful enough.

Be accessible. Use language that working people understand.

Be emotionally resonant. Speak to people’s hopes and fears, not just their intellects.

Open doors, don’t close them. Avoid language that sounds like a conspiracy theory or a radical fantasy.

A Note on “Fractional Reserve” Banking: It’s Already a Fiction

One more thing.

The textbook concept of “fractional-reserve banking”, the idea that banks keep a fraction of deposits in reserve and lend out the rest, is outdated.

The Fed eliminated reserve requirements entirely in March 2020. Banks are no longer required to hold any reserves against deposits. The reserve requirement ratio is zero percent.

Even before 2020, banks used “sweep accounts” to evade reserve requirements. They automatically moved funds from checking accounts (which were subject to reserve requirements) into savings accounts (which were not). The customer never noticed, but on the bank’s books, the reserve requirement evaporated.

The system has moved to an “ample reserves” regime. Since 2008, the Fed has flooded the banking system with reserves. The old game of banks scrambling to meet requirements is obsolete.

So, the “fractional-reserve” system, with its careful management of reserve ratios, is a fiction. The rules no longer exist, and even when they did, banks had already figured out how to get around them.

This is the myth of banking regulation in action: We’re told there’s a system of rules that protects us. But the rules are either irrelevant (reserve requirements are zero) or easily circumvented (sweep accounts). And the core problem, the private creation of money as debt, remains untouched.

What This Means for Monetary Reform

The NEED Act (National Emergency Employment Defense Act) is the direct answer to the myth of scarcity and the propaganda tapestry that sustains it.

We’re told we can’t afford public goods because we have to borrow the money and pay interest. But under the NEED Act, money is created as a public asset, not private debt. No borrowing. No interest. Just permanently circulating money that builds communities, not bank balances.

When you create money for public good, the myth of scarcity collapses.

There’s always enough because we create the money ourselves based on the principle that if it is physically possible, socially desirable and ecologically wise, it is financially feasible.

The NEED Act also breaks the fear-reassurance loop. It says:

Fear: There’s never enough.

Truth: Scarcity is manufactured. We can create abundance.

Reassurance: Trust the experts.

Truth: We are the experts. We are the people. We have the power.

Acquiescence: There is no alternative.

Truth: There is an alternative. It’s called the NEED Act.

What We Can Do About It

1. Name the Propaganda Tapestry

“Scarcity and abundance aren’t opposites. They’re two sides of the same propaganda coin—designed to make us afraid, then complacent, then compliant.”

2. Break the Fear-Reassurance Loop

“We’re told there’s never enough, then told the system is working. Fear and reassurance, woven together. The result? Acquiescence. The NEED Act breaks the loop.”

3. Connect It to Monetary Reform

“The myth of scarcity is built on a lie about money. Under the NEED Act, money is a public asset, not private debt. No borrowing. No interest. Permanently circulating money that builds communities, not bank balances.”

4. Flip the Inflation and Bailout Arguments

“They tell us we can’t help working families because it causes inflation or runs up the debt. But the inflation was caused by monopolies raising prices. And the debt? We borrowed the banks’ own money to bail them out. We’re paying interest on money they created out of thin air.”

5. Challenge the Fear

“We have the resources. We have the workers. We have the land. The only thing we don’t have is a money system that serves the people. The NEED Act changes that.”

Conclusion: We Can Unmake the Myth

For 50 years, we’ve been told there’s never enough. We’ve been told to fear each other, to fight over scraps, to accept austerity.

But it doesn’t have to be this way.

The myth of scarcity is a tool of the wealthy. It justifies inequality, extraction, and exploitation. But it’s not reality.

Reality is this: we have everything we need to build a prosperous, just, and sustainable society. The only thing we’re missing is the courage to challenge the myth and the system that sustains it.

The propaganda tapestry is woven. But it can be unraveled.

The fear-reassurance loop is powerful. But it can be broken.

The myth of scarcity is deeply embedded. But it can be unlearned.

Let’s change our money system for the benefit of all.

#ScarcityIsAMyth #NEEDAct #GreeningTheDollar #BreakTheLoop #PropagandaTapestry

https://www.monetaryalliance.org/

https://monetary.org/

https://internationalmoneyreform.org/