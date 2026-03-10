Howard’s Newsletter

Hat Bailey
2d

RIght after 911 my ex-wife was over drawing our checking account at Wells Fargo regularly using the convenient debit card. The overdraft fees were outrageous. I had reasonably good credit and history and I wouldn't have been quite so upset if they had actually paid the overdraft, which I paid along with the excessive overdraft fees. However they were charging these high fees for rejecting the bills and often the customer as well required a fee for the failed payment. At this time I was also realizing the role banks play in the constant and ongoing wars like the one in Ukraine and Iran presently. I closed my account with them and have not had a bank account since then. I was not going to give any support to these useless cruel wars at any cost. I have gotten by just fine with cash, barter and bitcoin since then.

