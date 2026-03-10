AI, just like every other capitalist innovation, is used to rob the wealth of working people, those who create the wealth. Recognizing immediately AI’s value to their bottom line, the maximization of profits, banks funded AI’s development. It is yet another tool in their arsenal for robbing the productive economy.

The 332-year-old privately controlled monetary system we have was designed to do this, concentrating wealth from the many into the accounts of the few. This has given them the power to control every industry and government as well, and it is why our public policy sucks so bad. When the entire money supply is created as interest-bearing debt, the prices of everything contain “capital costs,” interest on loans going to banks and their shareholders. The system robs us in every transaction we make. Every financial innovation for the last 300 years has been to increase their profits at our expense. Every financial crisis, which BTW they engineer, is a massive transfer of wealth from the many to the few. The system is not designed to work for us; it is designed to work for them.

Banks create the money supply by creating the principal of loans only, the interest must come from other loans. This is the growth imperative built into the system. Money created as interest-bearing debt drives growth as people try to pay interest on loans which must come the principals of other loans. Further, as the principals are paid, that money is deleted from circulation. This makes things very stressful, causing people to make mistakes that always benefit banks. Fees and overdrafts typically account for about 30-40% of bank profits. This number has been increasing for years. Overdraft fees alone can generate billions in revenue annually for banks.

Enter AI. How much time are people spending on the phone with AI trying to resolve a problem that they did not cause? From my experience it is far too much. Notice the AI is never familiar with your problem but trying to get it to allow you to talk to a real person about it can be a long and frustrating process. You may be calling the company you are trying to pay, or the payment service you use or the bank you use. Once you connect with a person, say perhaps at the bank, they too are not familiar with your problem and send you back to the company you are trying to pay, or to the payment service you use. This can have you going back and forth for hours and having to repeat yourself and reenter your information each time. But AI is not just answering the phone. Algorithms are written to cause the problems you are calling about as well. Why not? How would you know? There are numerous ways it can do this. One is that it can switch an automatic payment from an account that has the money in it to pay the bill to one that does not. Or it may screw up the dates, making you late. The entire problem, of course, can be attributed to a glitch that no one involved need take responsibility for.

John Kenneth Galbraith wrote, “The problem of the modern economy is not a failure of a knowledge of economics; it’s a failure of a knowledge of history. Do not be alarmed by simplification, complexity is often a device for claiming sophistication, or for evading simple truths.” To learn more about the system we have, and the system we should replace it with, visit greens.money or monetaryalliance.org, or monetary.org. You will find a wealth of information there, none of which is taught in any school or university. This begs the question, why not? Money is a critical cultural artifact; it is the most vital prerogative for democratic self-governance and yet the population has been kept ignorant of how the system works. If we want to change the world we live in for the better, we must first change the money system. That will give us the power to make the important decisions that we are not now allowed to make.

We are just at the beginning of the age of AI thieves with states making it illegal to regulate AI at all. Those in positions of authority, who are all powered by money, those who make the decisions on who and what gets funded, are focused on maximizing profits at any cost to you or the planet. They are now planning to change the system to one using AI driven programmable money that will track you spatially and control you financially. This is the control grid that requires huge data processing centers and a network of antennas everywhere. It will be sold as providing access to banking for everyone and for solving the problem of sustainability. All of this is a matter of law which can be changed. However, when protected criminals make the laws, they can make that difficult and society suffers

