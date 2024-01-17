Howard’s Newsletter

Howard’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
lola's avatar
lola
Oct 3

I just finished reading the book "The Serviceberry" by Robin Wall Kimmerer which mentions the concept of the maternal gift economy and was looking for some further reading about it, leading me to this excellent piece of writing. Thank you for sharing your research, I really enjoyed reading it and learning more about the maternal gift economy movement and where it comes from. The excerpt from Elisabet Sahtouris really, really struck me as I hadn't thought about our global history from the perspective that maybe our way of thinking would be totally different if we had instead leaned on the idea of an alive cosmos as opposed to finding an interest in celestial mechanics. Wow!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Howard Switzer
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Howard Switzer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture