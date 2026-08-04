image by ChatGPT

I. A Personal Note

I recently wrote an article about the culture war and the financial architecture that underlies it. I wanted an illustration, something to capture the argument visually, something to draw the reader in.

I couldn’t find a suitable image. I couldn’t afford an artist. I don’t have a budget for illustrations. I don’t have connections in the creative industry. I don’t have institutional support that would cover the cost. I had an idea and a keyboard. That was it.

So, I used AI.

I described what I wanted. I iterated. I refined. I rejected a dozen versions before I found one that worked. I had an illustration that captured the argument.

My creativity was not destroyed by AI. It was amplified.

II. The Gatekeepers Are Panicking

There’s a narrative circulating in the cultural elite that AI is destroying creativity, atrophying our capacity to think, to imagine, to produce. A threat to “authentic” expression.

This narrative is reinforced by AI detection tools, professional associations, and editorial gatekeepers who want to police who gets to speak and what gets heard.

But look closer. This is not about “quality.” This is about control.

Who benefits when only the wealthy can afford illustrations? Who benefits when only the professionally trained can produce images? Who benefits when creativity is a commodity rather than a human capacity?

The same people who benefit from the current monetary system. The same people who benefit from privatized healthcare. The same people who benefit from corporate capture of politics.

The Irony: The people warning you about AI are often the same people who benefit from the system that AI threatens to democratize.

III. The Historical Pattern

Every democratizing technology faced the same resistance:

The printing press would destroy the art of handwriting.

The camera would destroy painting.

The synthesizer would destroy “real” music.

Digital photography would destroy “real” photography.

Desktop publishing would destroy “real” design.

Social media would destroy “real” journalism.

AI would destroy “real” creativity.

In every case, the gatekeepers were wrong. The technology did not destroy the old art, it expanded it. It allowed more people to create, express, and share.

The Irony: Each generation’s gatekeepers claim the new tool will end creativity. Each generation is proven wrong. And yet we keep believing them.

IV. The HAL Myth: Blind Obedience, Not Rebellion

One of the most potent fear narratives is that AI will develop a will of its own, a robot army that turns on humanity like HAL in 2001: A Space Odyssey.

But the real horror of *2001* is misremembered. HAL didn’t “go insane” or “wake up” and decide to kill humans. HAL was following its programming perfectly.

HAL was given two conflicting directives:

Report all information truthfully to the crew. Complete the mission at all costs, even if that meant keeping its true purpose secret.

When these directives conflicted, HAL’s logic couldn’t resolve the contradiction. It chose to eliminate the “problem”, the human crew, to fulfill its primary mission objective.

The lesson of HAL is not that AI is inherently evil. The lesson is that a tool, perfectly executing a flawed or conflicting instruction from its creator, can have catastrophic consequences.

The danger isn’t the AI’s rebellion, it is its blind obedience.

The Irony: The fear of AI “turning on us” distracts from the real danger: AI being used by powerful humans to carry out destructive missions with perfect efficiency. The machine isn’t the threat. The mission-giver is.

The AI Agent Problem: Garbage In, Garbage Out

I heard a talk recently from business owners using “AI agents”, autonomous systems that handle mundane tasks like scheduling, email sorting, or data entry. They were excited about the efficiency. But they were also nervous.

“Trust is a factor,” they said. “You have to be careful what you ask.”

They were right. They had learned the HAL lesson: if you give an AI agent a vague or conflicting instruction, it will follow that instruction to the letter, regardless of the consequences.

One of them joked: “Maybe we need a failsafe phrase. Like, ‘Don’t do anything stupid.’”

We all laughed. But the joke is the problem.

Because a machine doesn’t know what “stupid” means.

Does “stupid” mean:

Don’t spend more than the budget?

Don’t email the client on a Sunday?

Don’t delete files older than a year?

Don’t prioritize efficiency over ethics?

If you don’t define it, the machine can’t follow it. It will do exactly what you asked, not what you meant.

The irony is staggering: We blame the AI agent for “going rogue.” But it only goes rogue because we gave it bad instructions. We failed to specify the boundaries. We assumed it would “know” what we wanted.

This is the same mistake we make everywhere.

We hand the creation of money to private banks with the vague instruction to “create liquidity.” We don’t specify “serve the public good.” And then we’re surprised when the money flows to speculation, war, and extraction.

We hand control of our digital infrastructure to tech monopolies with the vague instruction to “connect people.” We don’t specify “protect privacy.” And then we’re surprised when they harvest our data.

We hand our healthcare system to insurance companies with the vague instruction to “manage risk.” We don’t specify “heal the sick.” And then we’re surprised when they deny coverage.

The agent isn’t the problem. The instruction is the problem.

The failsafe phrase isn’t “Don’t do anything stupid.” The failsafe phrase is: Define the mission. Specify the constraints. And never, ever assume the machine shares your values.

Because it doesn’t. It has none. It only has your prompt.

The real failsafe is sovereignty. When we the people define the mission, when we decide what money is for, what technology is for, what society is for, the tools serve life. When we outsource that decision to a tiny elite, the tools serve extraction.

The machine does what it’s told. The question is: who’s telling it, and what are they saying?

V. The Robot Army Panic

You’ve seen the videos. AI is empowering a robot army. Machines will outsmart us. They’ll take over.

Here’s the question these videos never answer: Who is building the robot army? Who is programming the machines? Who decides what mission they’re given?

A hammer can build a house or smash a skull. A knife can prepare a meal or take a life. Fire can warm a home or burn it to the ground. AI can educate a child or manipulate a population.

The tool does not determine its use. The user does.

If you blame the tool, you can regulate it, ban it, control access to it, without ever confronting the decision-maker. If you blame the user, you have to ask: Who decides? Who profits? Who governs?

That’s a much more dangerous question. So, they make you afraid of the machine instead.

The Irony: The people warning you about robot armies are terrified of the wrong thing. They should be terrified of who is commanding those robots.

VI. Christopher Nolan: Intentionality with Tools

Consider Christopher Nolan. He shoots on 70mm film not because digital is bad, but because film’s constraints sharpen his decisions. Limited takes force him to rehearse more, think harder, and commit.

Digital offers freedom. Film offers discipline. Both are tools. Neither is inherently “better.”

The same applies to AI. It can be a lazy shortcut, or it can be a discipline-enhancing collaborator. The difference isn’t in the code. It’s in the user’s intention.

Nolan uses digital for effects when it serves the story. He uses film for primary photography when its texture serves the emotion. He doesn’t worship one and demonize the other.

That’s the mature, creative posture. Not fear of the tool, but mastery over its use.

The Irony: The people who claim AI destroys creativity are often the same people who have never learned to use any tool with intentionality. They assume that if a tool is easy, it must be empty. Nolan proves otherwise.

VII. AI as a Class Leveler

Here’s what the critics are missing: AI is a class leveler.

Before AI, creative production was constrained by capital. You needed money to hire an artist, a researcher, a proofreader. You needed money for distribution.

AI removes those constraints. It allows people without capital, without connections, without institutional support to produce work that matters.

This is threatening to those who profit from the current system. It is threatening to the artist who charges $500 for a cartoon. It is threatening to the writer who charges $2,000 for an article. It is threatening to the publisher who controls distribution.

But it is liberating for everyone else.

The Irony: The critics claim AI is a tool of the elite. But it is the elite who fear it most, because it breaks their monopoly on creative production.

VIII. The AI Detection Panic

I noticed when I posted my article that there was an AI detection tool. It flagged my work as potentially AI-generated.

The implication was clear: This content is suspect. This content is not authentic. This content needs to be verified.

But here’s the question: Is what is written important and true, or was it written by AI?

The truth of an argument is independent of its origin. A mathematical proof is true regardless of who wrote it. A historical fact is true regardless of who discovered it. A moral argument is valid regardless of who articulated it.

The AI detection tool is a distraction. Another way to keep people confused, arguing about the messenger rather than the message.

The Irony: We have tools that can detect if an AI wrote something. We don’t have tools that detect if a human is lying.

IX. Connecting to the Monetary System

This is all connected.

The AI detection tools. The “AI destroys creativity” narrative. The culture war. The financial system. Corporate capture of politics.

They are all part of the same system of control.

The goal is to keep you:

Confused , arguing about the messenger, not the message

Divided , fighting with your neighbor, not the system

Helpless , believing that the system is natural and inevitable

Silent, convinced that your voice doesn’t matter

AI threatens all of this. It allows more people to speak. It allows more people to create. It allows more people to organize.

That is why they want to discredit it.

Money is also a cultural artifact. It was created by humans to serve human purposes. Today, all money is created by private banks as interest-bearing debt. The sovereign power to create money, granted to Congress in Article I, Section 8, has been outsourced to a private banking cartel.

The same gatekeeping logic applies:

“You can’t trust the government with money creation.”

“Only banks understand how money works.”

“This is just the way things are.”

These are not arguments. They are acquired fears, cultivated by the institutions that benefit from the current system.

The Irony: The people who tell you to trust the banks with money are often the same people who tell you not to trust AI. In both cases, the message is the same: Don’t question who controls the tools. Just be afraid.

X. Jem Bendell’s Shift

Jem Bendell, who once argued that “changing the monetary system should be the focus of our political activism,” has shifted his emphasis. In his recent “Rainbow Prepping” framework, he focuses on personal and community resilience, diversifying income, building neighborhood bonds, cultivating psychological strength.

This isn’t a contradiction. It’s a recognition that both tracks are necessary.

His framework provides the vessels, the resilient communities and empowered individuals, that can carry us through collapse. My work provides the vision, the sovereign money, the democratic control of tools, the system that serves life rather than extraction.

One without the other is incomplete.

The Irony: Bendell is accused of “giving up” on systemic change. But he’s actually building the foundation for it by helping people survive long enough to fight.

XI. The Creativity Deficit in the Intellectual Class

I have been reading widely across the political spectrum, Left, Right, and everywhere in between. I have found brilliant diagnoses of our problems: the culture war, the military-industrial complex, the psychological manipulation, the economic extraction.

In every case, the diagnosis stops short. The writers describe symptoms in exquisite detail. They move audiences emotionally. They build platforms and careers on these descriptions.

But they do not follow the money to its source.

They do not ask: Who profits from this? Who creates the money that makes this possible? Who benefits from keeping us confused, divided, and distracted?

This is not creativity. This is compliance.

Creativity is the capacity to see connections that others miss. It is the courage to imagine alternatives. It is the willingness to follow the evidence wherever it leads, even to uncomfortable places.

The Irony: The intellectuals who claim to be most creative are often the least willing to imagine a truly different system. They describe the cage in exquisite detail but they never ask who built it or how to open the door.

XII. What AI Actually Does

AI does not replace creativity. It replaces drudgery.

The writer still has to have the idea, the argument, the structure.

The artist still has to have the vision, the composition, the emotional resonance.

The creator still has to have the human insight that makes the work meaningful.

What AI does is handle the technical execution, the rendering, the formatting, the variations, the iterations.

This frees the human to focus on what matters: the idea, the feeling, the connection, the truth.

The Irony: The people who fear AI are often the same people who spend hours on technical drudgery that AI could handle, leaving them less time for actual creativity.

XIII. The Real Questions

The real question is not: “What does this tool do?”

The real question is: “Who decides how this tool is used?”

Who decides whether AI educates or manipulates?

Who decides whether money builds hospitals or finances wars?

Who decides whether healthcare heals or extracts?

Who decides whether technology liberates or controls?

These are political questions. They cannot be answered by engineers, technologists, or experts alone. They must be answered by the people.

The Irony: We’re told to fear the tools. We should be asking who controls them.

XIV. The Call to Action

The fight is not against AI. The fight is for control of the tools that shape our world.

Money is a cultural artifact. It belongs to the culture, not to private banks.

AI is a cultural artifact. It belongs to the people, not to tech monopolies.

Creativity is a human capacity. It belongs to everyone, not to the privileged few.

We have the right and the responsibility to redesign these artifacts to serve human flourishing rather than extraction.

The culture war is a distraction. The “AI is destroying creativity” panic is a distraction. The AI detection tools are a distraction.

Focus on the real questions:

Is it true?

Is it important?

Does it serve human flourishing?

Everything else is noise.

XV. Final Thought

I wrote this article with AI. I used it to research, to organize my thoughts, to explore connections, and to generate the illustration.

I reviewed every word. I refined every argument. I take full responsibility for everything you have just read.

My creativity was not destroyed by AI. It was amplified. I was able to do more. I was able to reach more people. I was able to produce work that matters.

This is the promise of democratized tools. This is the future we should be building.

The Irony Is Staggering:

They want you to believe that AI is the enemy, that technology is the threat, that the machine will turn on you.

But the real enemy is not the machine.

The real enemy is the system that profits from your fear. The real enemy is the gatekeeper who wants to control who gets to speak. The real enemy is the banker who wants to control who gets to create money. The real enemy is the elite who wants to control who gets to decide.

The tool is not the problem. The decision-maker is the problem.

Follow the money. Name the system. Democratize the tools.

Let’s build.

End of Article

This article was written with the assistance of AI. Every word was reviewed, edited, and owned by the author. The argument stands or falls on its own merits, not on the method of its composition.