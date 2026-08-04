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Richard Robbins's avatar
Richard Robbins
14h

Fantastic article. I also use AI. I use the metaphor of a research assistant, the provider of income for graduate students. I did that: did research, sought different perspectives, brainstormed over the ones that made the most sense, and wrote up the results that got inserted into articles and books. I liked to think that I helped my director learn, I certainly do from my AI assistant. If you have a plan — and I had 20 years to develope my ideas — a good research assistant (or the equivalent of a roomful of them) can make all the difference in creating something valuable. Just think of all the good ideas out there that never got articulated, all for the lack of a good research assistant.

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Hat Bailey's avatar
Hat Bailey
4h

This article brings some clarity and greater understanding of what this AI controversy is about and the confusion and fear mongering that has been the result. Gives us a better framework to deal with this new technology. We have seen how technology can level the playing field empowering the individual and serving to free the creator from the gatekeepers who decides which creations will be made available widely and how much of its value will go to the actual creative mind who was the source of it. While also keeping a sharp eye on those who would use and weaponize it as has been the case with so many other powerful technologies. Thanks Howard.

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