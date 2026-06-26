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JOHN SPRITZLER's avatar
JOHN SPRITZLER
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Howard, you make a lot of excellent points about how good organizations end up being controlled by big $.

You might be interested in what I call a good idea, but not a great idea that I had in 2007, which I put on the ballot in Massachusetts in 2008. It was a ballot question that proposed replacing the state legislature with 100 randomly selected residents. Go to https://www.pdrboston.org/commonwealth-jury-2006 to read more about if you wish.

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