In 1911, the German sociologist Robert Michels observed a brutal pattern: any organization that claims to represent the people eventually develops a bureaucratic elite that prioritizes its own survival over its original mission. He concluded that democracy, in its pure, direct form, is structurally impossible for large organizations, because scale demands specialization, specialization demands leadership, and leadership demands self-preservation. This is known as “The Iron Law of Oligarchy.”

The Restorative Justice campaign document captures this perfectly where it says: “Political parties, by their very structure, are institutions of consolidation, they aggregate interests, manage dissent, and prioritize institutional survival over transformative change.”

However, Michels believed that democracy was ultimately a “beautiful illusion.” He thought that oligarchy was inevitable. But Michels did not foresee the combination of random selection (sortition) and debt-free public money which removes the financial dependence that corrupts all institutions.

As former World Health Organization director Margaret Chan explained, ​“most of the organization’s funding comes from private donors and that they decide what that funding is to be spent on.​“ In other words, only money talks, those who fund the WHO tell it what to do. This is true not only of the WHO but of nearly every public and private institution in the world. This includes governments, as the 2014 Princeton study on political influence by Gilens and Page indicated.

This campaign is not just about money. It is about who decides. As Christine Desan of Harvard Law said, “Money is the governing factor.” The NEED Act gives us the tool. The citizen assemblies give us the process. Together, they break the cycle that Michels declared unbreakable. We are building the immune system of a new economy.

Citizen Assemblies are the only known structural antidote to the Iron Law of Oligarchy.

Why Organizations Become Rigid Institutions

1. Survival Becomes the Primary Goal

Every organization needs money, members, and legitimacy to exist. Once those become the means of survival, they quickly become the ends. A party that was founded to end war will, over time, become more concerned with winning the next election than with ending war because if it doesn’t win, it can’t do anything. But the logic flips: winning becomes the goal, and the original mission becomes the rhetoric used to win. The mission becomes a brand, not a compass.

2. Bureaucracy Replaces Agility

Organizations develop layers of staff, procedures, and approved messaging. These create institutional memory (which is good) but also institutional inertia (which is deadly). New ideas are vetted through committees. Radical positions are “workshopped” until they are safe. The people who rise to the top are not the most visionary, they are the most skilled at navigating bureaucracy. This is how revolutionaries become administrators.

3. Donor Capture

Once an organization relies on foundations, wealthy donors, or government grants, it must moderate its message to avoid scaring the money away. The NEED Act, for example, terrifies the banking sector. No major foundation funded by Wall Street will support a campaign to end the Fed. So, organizations that take that money quietly drop the “radical” parts of their platform. They become advocates for incremental reform because incremental reform is fundable. Transformative change is not.

4. Careerism and the “Revolving Door”

People who work in institutions want to advance their careers. They make strategic compromises, build relationships with power brokers, and learn to speak the language of the establishment. They are rewarded for not rocking the boat. This is how the Sierra Club, once a radical environmental group, ended up endorsing natural gas pipelines. This is how the Democratic Party, once the party of the working class, became the party of Wall Street and Silicon Valley. The people inside didn’t become evil, they became practical, and practicality is the enemy of transformation.

5. The “Church” Effect

Max Weber, another great sociologist, observed that every charismatic movement faces a transition: from the prophet (who speaks truth to power) to the priest (who administers the established doctrine). The prophet disrupts; the priest maintains. The priest’s job is to preserve the institution, not to question it. So even movements born in radical disruption, like the labor movement, the civil rights movement, or the environmental movement, eventually calcify into bureaucracies that protect their own turf and defend their own legitimacy.

The Cruelest Part: This Happens to EVERYONE

It is not a conspiracy. It is not that leaders are corrupt (though some are). It is that institutions are ecosystems with their own evolutionary pressures. An organization that does not adapt to survive will die. But an organization that adapts too much becomes unrecognizable.

This is why our campaign document says: “We do not wait for any party to lead.” We understand that waiting for an institution to save us is like waiting for a fire to put itself out, the institution is the fire, because its survival depends on the status quo that feeds it.

What This Means for Our Restorative Justice Campaign

We Avoid the Traps

Our framework explicitly rejects:

Party loyalty

Donor-dependent funding models

Waiting for electoral cycles

Top-down leadership structures

We are organizing horizontally, trans-partisanly, and externally. We are building power outside the institutions that capture everyone else. This is the only way to break the pattern.

The Hard Truth: Our Movement Must Resist Institutionalization Too

Our campaign, if it grows, will face the same pressures. The moment we create a board of directors, a budget, a staff, or a formal endorsement process, we will begin to calcify. Here is how we can fight the traps:

· Donor dependence: Grassroots funding; reject foundation money that comes with strings; keep budgets small and transparent.

· Careerism: Rotate leadership; limit terms; do not create paid positions that people need to keep for their livelihood.

· Bureaucracy: Keep chapters autonomous; avoid “national headquarters” that dictates messaging; use decentralized decision-making (e.g., citizen assemblies, consensus).

· Mission drift: Anchor everything to the NEED Act text itself, not to personalities, not to elections, not to a “brand.” This movement is issue-based.

· Capture by allies: To be clear: we can support candidates, but we do not endorse parties. We reward courage wherever it appears, but we will never become a wing of any party.

“I will unite with anyone to do good, but with no one to do harm.” - Frederick Douglass

The Golden Rule of Movement Building

The movement that wins is the one that stays a movement, not the one that becomes an institution. Institutions negotiate for scraps. Movements demand the whole loaf. Our document says: “We build external power together.” That is the key. External power is leverage. Institutional power is accommodation.

Regarding popular support for Trump

The appeal of Trump is validated by this insight: Trump is not a movement; he is a personality cult wrapped around an institution (the presidency and the Republican Party). He does not want to transform the system, he wants to own it. He wants to be the boss of the institution, not the destroyer of it.

His supporters believe a single man, with a single call, can break the bank monopoly. That is the prophet fantasy: the charismatic leader who saves us. But our framework is wiser. It says: “We do not wait for any party to lead” and that includes any single leader. The citizen assemblies provide democratic leadership. The people are the leaders. The NEED Act is the lever.

Numerous, recognized, sovereign citizen assemblies are the only structural firewall against bureaucratic capture. They are the anti-institution, because they are designed to be temporary, representative, and impossible to professionalize.

That is how we avoid the traps. That is how we stay a movement.

Why Citizen Assemblies Defeat the Iron Law

· Specialization: Large organizations need experts, who become indispensable and powerful. Citizen Assemblies rely on random selection (sortition) and rotating terms. The “experts” are brought in as advisors to the citizens, not as decision-makers. The citizens are the jury; experts are the witnesses.

· Leadership: Groups naturally gravitate toward charismatic, articulate leaders who consolidate power. Assemblies have flat structures with rotating facilitation. No one holds a permanent chair. Decisions are made by consensus or super-majority voting, not by executive decree.

· Self-Preservation: Leaders protect their jobs and perks. Assemblies are term-limited by design. A member serves for a fixed period (6–12 months) and then returns to their community. There is no “career” in being a citizen juror.

· Donor Capture: Institutions need money, so they moderate their message to attract funding. Assemblies are publicly funded through the debt-free money created by the NEED Act. They do not need to beg from foundations or Wall Street. Their legitimacy comes from the people, not from donor classes.

· Mission Drift: Over time, the institution’s survival becomes more important than its original goal. Assemblies have a single, fixed mandate (e.g., “Allocate $50 billion for ecological restoration in this region over 18 months”). Once the mandate is fulfilled, the assembly dissolves. No institution to preserve.

Why This is Hard

We call for “numerous recognized citizen assemblies.” This is the key. A single national assembly would just become a new Congress, captured by the same dynamics.

Numerous assemblies, nested at the local, regional, and national levels, create a decentralized ecosystem that is far harder to capture.

The risk is that even assemblies can become rigid if we build them badly.

The feminist scholar Jo Freeman wrote a famous essay in 1970 called “The Tyranny of Structurelessness.” She observed that when 1960s radical groups rejected all formal structure, they didn’t become truly egalitarian, instead, informal elites emerged. The people who talked the most, had the most time, or knew the right jargon quietly dominated. Freeman’s conclusion: You cannot avoid hierarchy; you must design it democratically.

So how do we build citizen assemblies that do not calcify?

The Design Principles for Anti-Oligarchic Assemblies

Sortition (Random Selection): Like a jury, members are randomly drawn from the population (stratified by age, income, geography, and race). This prevents professional politicians from dominating.

Term Limits & Rotation: No one serves more than one term (e.g., 12–24 months). A portion of the assembly rotates out every quarter, so fresh perspectives constantly enter.

Single-Issue Mandates: An assembly is convened for a specific purpose: e.g., “Design the reparations program for this region” or “Review the military budget.” Once they deliver their proposal, they dissolve. This prevents mission drift.

Citizen Juries Over Committees: Committees are permanent; juries are temporary. Frame every decision-body as a jury with a clear verdict to deliver.

Randomized Facilitation: Instead of a permanent Chair, a facilitator is randomly selected at each meeting. This prevents charismatic domination.

Transparent, Open-Source Records: All deliberations, minutes, and votes are published online in plain language. This prevents backroom deals and allows the public to hold members accountable.

Right of Recall: If an assembly member is captured by lobbyists or stops representing the community, the community that selected them (via lottery) can recall them immediately.

Layered Sovereignty: Local assemblies handle local budgets; regional assemblies handle regional infrastructure; a national “Assembly of Assemblies” coordinates national priorities (defense, treaty obligations, planetary boundaries). But each level is sovereign, higher levels cannot override lower levels except in strictly defined emergencies.

What About “National Government” Integrity?

Here is the counter-intuitive truth: Decentralized citizen assemblies do not weaken national government; they legitimize it.

When people see that the money funding their schools, healthcare, and infrastructure was allocated by randomly selected neighbors, not by lobbyists or party hacks, they trust the system. The integrity of the national government is restored because it no longer looks like a captured institution; it looks like a coordinated expression of collective will.

The national government’s role becomes:

Coordinating the distribution of money to the assemblies. Enforcing the rule of law and human rights. Managing foreign policy and defense (ideally, shifting defense to peaceful diplomacy). Providing the technical expertise (science, engineering, accounting) that the citizen juries need to make informed decisions.

However, the power of the purse, the allocation of public credit, belongs to the assemblies. This is the only structural defense against the oligarchic tendency that Michels identified.

The point where most proposals fail is that they stop at “random selection” and never explain the mechanics. By designing the mechanics with the same anti-oligarchic rigor we apply to monetary policy, we close the loop and make this proposal genuinely un-capturable.

Who Conducts the Random Selection?

That is an important question. The long answer makes this article too long. The short answer is: A transparent, multi-stakeholder public lottery commission that is temporary, rotating, and auditable by any citizen. If you cannot explain who does the selecting, you have not designed a system; you have written a wish.

The answer must be: No single person, no permanent agency, and no political appointee. The selection process itself must be designed to prevent capture from the very first draw.

A Living Example: Common Sense 250 and JustCitizens.us

This is not abstract theory. My friend Joe Cook has been building this very structure through Common Sense 250 and its flagship civic engagement platform, JustCitizens.us. The movement begins with citizens, not parties, donors, or political theater, and is organized around a growing Citizens Congress: everyday Americans who fund, discuss, and guide reform without party bosses or corporate influence. Members help shape priorities, participate in deliberation, and strengthen the habits required for a thriving republic.

Common Sense 250’s model directly addresses the Iron Law of Oligarchy through several design features:

Civic Learning – restoring foundational knowledge, civic virtue, and the habits of self-government

Citizen Deliberation – creating structured spaces for Americans to discuss real issues with respect, evidence, and common sense

Citizens’ Assemblies – bringing together diverse, paid groups of everyday Americans to deliberate and recommend practical reforms

Policy Engagement – connecting citizen-generated ideas to candidates, lawmakers, and institutions seeking serious solutions

JustCitizens.us operates as an independent civic engagement platform supported by Common Sense 250, with two core programs: enhancing the capacity of citizens to pursue happiness and participate in public life, and supporting citizens’ assemblies to inform legislative decisions by delivering the citizens’ voice to elected representatives. The Citizens’ Congress serves as a deliberative body where members—selected without regard to party affiliation or donor connections can debate priorities, shape policy, and hold elected officials accountable.

What makes this model particularly resistant to the Iron Law is its insistence that this is “not a moment” but “a foundation”. It is designed to be self-limiting, transparent, and accountable to its members, not to any permanent bureaucracy. As Joe puts it, the goal is to “reenergize the American Dream from the citizen up”, not from the party apparatus down.

Common Sense 250 and JustCitizens.us are proof that the citizen-assembly model is not a utopian fantasy. It is being built, right now, by people who understand that the only way to break the Iron Law of Oligarchy is to design institutions that cannot be captured because they are designed to be temporary, deliberative, and accountable to the people they serve.

Getting There from Here

Michels believed that democracy was ultimately a “beautiful illusion.” He thought that oligarchy was inevitable. But Michels did not foresee the combination of random selection (sortition) and debt-free public money, which removes the financial dependence that corrupts all institutions.

Our campaign is not just about money. It is about who decides. The NEED Act gives us the tool. The citizen assemblies give us the process. Together, they break the cycle that Michels declared unbreakable.

We are building the immune system for the new economy. Join us.

https://www.monetaryalliance.org/

https://monetary.org/

https://internationalmoneyreform.org/