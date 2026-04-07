The Trump Cabinet

“This is not a war with some corruption around the edges. It is a financial architecture disguised as foreign policy. Every layer of the conflict — from the decision to strike, to the weapons used, to the sanctions imposed, to the energy markets disrupted, to the reconstruction that follows — has been engineered to produce returns for a specific, identifiable group of people: “The Mar-A-Lago Gang”

FDR once said, “In politics, nothing happens by accident. If it happens, you can bet it was planned that way.” He didn’t say why or what it was planned for, but it is easy enough to guess that it is money. He was from a well-connected wealthy family. I guess most of us have known there was corruption in government for some time and while it was largely hidden, it has always seemed to be somewhat governed so as not to get too out of hand. That is no longer the case with Trump and the Iran War.

The plan is the making of fortunes, the strengthening of the military-industrial complex and the ratcheting up under cover of national cohesion in war of the authoritarianism that has reduced freedom of speech and outlawed dissent against Israel across the Western world.

I’ve often heard people say, “The government should be run like a business.” Well, it is being run like a business, multiple businesses, but none of the profits go into the public coffer. All the debt does. The Federal debt is now $38T and we pay the interest, now over one trillion, annually. The banks create our nation’s entire money supply as interest-bearing debt. We also pay accumulated interest embedded in the prices of everything we buy, 50% on average.

I think everyone would be shocked by the hubris and blatant corruption of the current administration if they knew. Thanks to the journalists like “The Democracy Defender” who do the work of following the money, we have a very good breakdown of the obscenely profitable war biz currently being run by the “Mar-A-Lago Gang.”

“At the cabinet level: Feinberg steers Pentagon contracts toward his own investment orbit. Wright profits from energy prices, driven up by the very conflict his administration created. Lutnick’s firm bets against his own tariffs and wins. Bessent sits on assets that profit from the sanctions he controls.”

“At the advisory level: Kushner and the Board of Profits, chaired by Trump, are already selling post-war Iran to Gulf monarchies. Kushner gets $25 million a year in management fees before a single building rises from the rubble.”

“At the contractor level: Shell companies with political connections extract 300% to 500% guaranteed returns on humanitarian logistics, while private military firms operate checkpoints with no Congressional oversight.

“At the donor level: A “vetted” class of billionaire investors puts money into companies that the government has effectively guaranteed, companies whose stock prices are backstopped by executive orders and war.”

“This is what a “Mercenary State” looks like. War is not a policy failure or a last resort. It is a business model, the most profitable venture in the portfolio of the people who run the country. “

While bombs fall on Tehran, profits land in Mar-a-Lago. We the people pay the price.

“Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich.”