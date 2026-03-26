The origins of money are rooted deep in human history, what some would call prehistory. Before there was money as we know it, before banks, before interest, before debt, there was something older, something sacred.

For countless generations, indigenous peoples understood that the gifts of life, water, soil, food, shelter are not commodities to be owned. They are gifts from the living Earth, the Great Mother, and when one receives a gift, one gives in return. This is the sacred ethic of reciprocity, the “golden rule,” a central tenet of every religion. This was money in its deepest sense: not an instrument of accumulation, but a gesture of relationship. A way of saying: I am part of this circle of life. I receive, and I give. We belong to one another.

Over centuries, however, money changed, and with it the psychology of the culture. Money was separated from its sacred roots and became something else entirely. Money isn’t just an economic tool. It is a cultural artifact. It influences how people interact, what they value, and even how they define success. It shapes who we become. Conversely, culture dictates how money is created, spent, and discussed. Understanding this relationship helps explain everything from spending habits to global economic disparities.

Systems are never neutral. They reward certain behaviors and punish others. In the dominant system today, all the money is created by the big commercial banks owned by a global banking cartel. The system consists of central bank interfaces in all the nations within the network headed by the Bank of International Settlements (BIS), the central bank of central banks. The entire system enjoys immunity from prosecution. Any nation that refuses to be part of this system is targeted for destruction. Iraq, Libya, Syria and now Iran are recent examples.

The banks control the creation and allocation of all the money as interest-bearing debt in the process of making loans consisting of the principal, created as a deposit to be paid back with interest. Every new dollar comes into existence as interest-bearing debt. As the principal of the loan is paid off, that money is deleted from the system while the interest, which must come from the principal of another loan, goes to pay banking expenses and profit the bank owners. This is the economic growth imperative as society competes to pay interest on its debts and not lose their collateral. Those interest costs are also accumulated and embedded in the prices of everything we buy, 50% on average.

However, when loan payments (money deleted) exceed loans being made (money created) the system crashes into recession or depression for lack of money and loans default. This has been called “the business cycle” but is more a monetary/finance system cycle. This may be by design as banks can crash the system just by not lending. When the system crashes, this allows another transfer of wealth from the many who create it to the few who accumulate it. The real wealth collateral from the loan defaults can then be picked up for pennies on the dollar, further concentrating wealth to the top where it can be used for more power and control for profit. This is why nations need to reclaim their monetary systems from the private banking system. The system is structurally designed to extract and accumulate wealth for the owners. Scarcity is not accidental. It is structural.

A system built on debt cultivates anxiety. It rewards extraction over generosity. It turns neighbors into competitors. This is not a failure of the system. It is the system operating exactly as designed.

There is another way. What if money were created not by private banks for private profit, but by public institutions accountable to the people? What if money was created not as debt to be repaid with interest, but as a permanently circulating asset issued exclusively for public purposes: education, infrastructure, care, the restoration of the living world?

Such a system would not solve every problem. But it would make solving them possible. Such a system could fund every solution based on the truism that anything physically possible, ecologically wise, and socially desirable is financially feasible.

Structures shape character. A system that rewards extraction cultivates greed. A system that rewards cooperation cultivates trust. This is not idealism. It is architecture.

Just as a bridge must be designed to bear weight, an economic system must be designed to support human flourishing.

When the structure of money aligns with the principle of sacred reciprocity, when it enables care rather than punishing it, virtue becomes possible. Not guaranteed. But possible.

Consider what a debt-based system does to the human psyche. Debt is not merely financial. It becomes internalized: a sense of inadequacy, of never being enough, of being perpetually behind, a slave mentality. Debt is a form of slavery.

A public asset system would not eliminate all anxiety. But it would remove the structural source of chronic, systemic insecurity. It would create conditions in which trust can be cultivated, rather than perpetually undermined by a system seeking profits at any cost.

Around the world, communities are rediscovering this wisdom. From participatory budgeting in Brazil to cooperative finance in Kenya, from sovereign money proposals in the U.S. and Europe to indigenous-led economic revitalization across the Americas. People are remembering that money can serve life. These are not utopian experiments. They are practical, grounded, and growing. They are proof that another way is not only possible, but it is also emerging.

Like it or not, money is the governing factor, and this is why it must become a public trust.

The evolution of money is not complete. We are living in a moment of choice.

One path leads to more of what we have now: anxiety, division, extraction, more surveillance and control. More violence and war. The other leads toward something older, but new to us: money as a public asset, a tool of relationship, a foundation for trust.

Monetary reform does not fix every problem. It just makes fixing them possible.

The system we have was made by human decisions. A new system can be made the same way, by decisions rooted in justice, genuine dialogue, and the recognition that we are one human family.

What we build, shapes who we become. We have a choice now to begin building the world we all want and become the people we want to be. We can create the world we love.

To learn more and to take action here are some resources:

Greens for Monetary Reform

greens.money

Alliance For Just Money

monetaryalliance.org

American Monetary Institute

monetary.org

International Movement for Monetary Reform

monreform.org