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Hat Bailey's avatar
Hat Bailey
Mar 27Edited

The reason this is not taught in schools is a sad indictment of the corrupt failure of our system of education. Thus it fails the most vital information necessary for a free and ethical society. It fails our children, our future. It turns a blind eye to what enslaves and keeps us impoverished in relation to what could very well be in a moral and enlightened society. May your work be blessed with a wider audience and be part of a move towards a better world.

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John Wright's avatar
John Wright
Mar 26

Excellent, well stated.

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