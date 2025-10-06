Donald doesn’t want to settle for the usual commemorative coin, he wants the real deal. However, the controversial coin design may not be minted because it’s against US law to display the image of a sitting president or living former president on a coin no sooner than two years following the president’s death. So maybe not quite the real deal, he may have to settle for a commemorative coin after all or flaunt the law.

If you go to the website for the U.S. Mint you might think you’ve clicked on the Franklin Mint, a company that makes all sorts of collectibles, because like the Franklin Mint, the U.S. Mint advertises several collectibles as well, the commemorative coins it sells. For instance, you can get a one-ounce silver American Eagle “dollar” coin for $95, or you can get a one-ounce gold American Eagle “dollar” coin for $4,620.

My father used to carry a real silver dollar coin in his pocket with the rest of his change and by the time he retired nearly all the embossed images and lettering were worn off it. Donald’s Dollar, if issued as a dollar, may not be silver but some shiny alloy that is worth much less. So instead of bills in your billfold you’ll have Donalds jangling around down by your balls. They are bound to be popular, I hope the billionaires will buy billions of them because the government, supposedly representing We the People, gets the seigniorage on the coins.

Seigniorage is what you have left of the face value of a coin after the cost of minting it, which is our government’s profit. We normally get around $3 million per year in seigniorage on the coins when they are sold to the banks, according to the U.S. Treasury’s annual audit. Not so, however, for the paper bills. The bills cost much less to produce, an average of $.06 cents per bill, so the seigniorage would be much more. In 2024 5.8 billion Federal Reserve Notes (FRNs) were printed with a value of $146 billion so maybe $348 million in seigniorage but in this case it is not our government that profits because the bills are sold to the banks for cost of production.

People are often confused thinking that the government creates the money supply because it prints and mints all the physical currency, however, all the physical currency is sold to the banks to service their customer’s cash needs, when they want to withdraw money as cash from their electronically created account money. All the money supply is created electronically in the computer ledger as the principal of a loan by the commercial banks in the Federal Reserve System. The interest on the loan is not created and must come from the principal of another loan. This is the system’s growth imperative. All the physical currency created only represents around 3% of the money supply.

Most people don’t realize that the money supply is created electronically by the banks when they make loans. This means that the money supply is created as interest-bearing debt which explains why we have a $37 Trillion federal debt. That is also why we’ve had a constant battle with inflation for the last 100 years. Article 1, Section 8 of the Constitution gives Congress the power to create the money supply but unfortunately, Congress handed our nation’s sovereign right to create money over to a cabal of the nation’s biggest banks through some legislative sleight of hand in 1913. This meant that instead of our government issuing debt-free, permanently circulating asset money, like Lincoln’s Greenbacks, we would have to borrow the entire money supply, public and private, from the banking industry which they dominate.

Since money is embodied by law, Congress could change the law and reclaim its sovereign right to create and issue the money. Economists are not taught any of this, most believe that banks lend out existing deposits instead of creating them. Modern Monetary Theory makes the fraudulent claim that our government does create the money supply so there is no need to change the system, we just need to lower the interest rate. If Congress were to reclaim its sovereign right to create and issue the money, money would be issued free of debt as a permanently circulating asset. If banks were only allowed to lend existing government-created money, money would largely begin eliminating debt from the economy, as happened when the Greenbacks were issued into circulation. Changing the system would benefit humanity and the planet because most of the world’s problems are caused by the current monetary system which is a global system controlled by central banks owned by private interests headquartered at the Bank of International Settlements in Basel, Switzerland. Donald’s Dollar will not solve any problem at all.