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Recently, a friend named Elspeth, who lives outside the US, in a part of the world that has to endure the consequences of our monetary policy, without any more say in it than any of us do, sent me a message.

She thanked me for my clarity, then she gave me a critique. She said: “Your writing often seems more direct and clear than others, but it has a US focus which makes it hard to forward to people with influence who have yet to discover what this form of money creation does to us all. Can you also write in ways that enable the collaboration needed throughout our one diverse and beautiful home?”

She is right. And I am grateful she said it.

So let me answer her directly, and in doing so, let me explain not just that I write about the US, but why, and why it is not a contradiction to demand a global campaign.

The Confession: Why the US?

Let me be clear: I do not focus on the United States because it is special. I focus on it because it is structural.

There is a world of difference between a center of gravity and a center of virtue. America is certainly not the latter, and being the former is not a point of pride, it is a point of leverage.

When I write about the Federal Reserve, Congress, and the US Treasury, I am not writing a patriotic ode to Washington. I am writing about the plumbing that connects every single economy on this planet. The US dollar is the world’s reserve currency. Oil is priced in it. Central banks from Tokyo to Lagos hold it as collateral. IMF quotas are denominated in it. When the Fed sneezes, emerging markets catch pneumonia, not because they are weak, but because the global financial architecture was built to make them dependent.

If I were sitting in New Zealand or Namibia, I would write about my own central bank. But I am sitting in the US, and I have a vote here. My moral obligation is to use that vote, my voice, and my keyboard to dismantle the system from the inside because if Americans don’t reform the dollar, every other nation’s monetary reform will forever be defensive. You cannot stabilize your local currency if the global anchor currency is a floating debt-machine.

It is not patriotism. It is pragmatism. You don’t fix a leaking roof by patching the floor.

The Hydra: One Monster, Many Heads

Elspeth wisely pointed out that Islamic banking, Chinese central banking, and the European system all look different. And yet, they all function within the hegemony of money as debt. Indeed, they are all dialects of the same language: fractional-reserve, interest-bearing, sovereign-debt-based creation.

So, when I campaign for the US to issue debt-free Greenbacks (as Lincoln did, as Kennedy attempted), I am not asking the world to copy America. I am asking America to stop infecting the world with its volatility. If the US Treasury retired Federal Reserve notes and issued sovereign, debt-free currency, the global supply of dollars would shrink and stabilize. That act would free other nations, not compel them, to reform their own systems without the constant fear of dollar devaluation wiping out their national savings.

I often write about The NEED Act HR2990 which was introduced in Congress in 2011 by Congressman Dennis Kucinich. It was based on the America Monetary Act, developed by Stephen Zarlenga, head of the American Monetary Institute, and Richard Cook, former senior U.S. Treasury Department policy analyst. This legislation would transform the system.

Toward a Just Global Financial Architecture

While the NEED Act restores monetary sovereignty to the U.S. Treasury, a just world order cannot be built by one nation alone. The current international system is dominated by the U.S. dollar, the IMF, and private bank debt. This forces all nations into the same treadmill of export-led growth, resource extraction, and militarism.

We therefore endorse and adopt the core proposals of the American Monetary Institute’s COP28 statement, which calls for:

A new supranational reserve currency, created debt-free and issued for public and ecological purposes, not tied to any single nation’s private banking system. A multilateral clearing system to settle international trade balances without relying on interest-bearing dollar debt. A global monetary authority that manages this new system transparently, with public accountability, ensuring that money creation serves human well-being and planetary boundaries. An immediate call for the United Nations to convene a Monetary Commission, with a mandate to investigate the role of the debt-money system in climate breakdown, war, and inequality, and to draft proposals for implementing these reforms. Establish an Intergovernmental Panel on Economic and Social Issues (IPESI), a body of independent experts, civil society representatives, and Indigenous knowledge-holders mandated to:

· Monitor the health of national and global economies using the Genuine Progress Indicator (GPI) and other wellbeing metrics, not GDP

· Detect emerging threats: inequality spikes, resource depletion, financial instability, and ecological overshoot

· Issue regular public assessments and early-warning reports to the UN, national governments, and civil society

· Advise on the allocation and impact of debt-free sovereign money creation, ensuring it serves human wellbeing and planetary boundaries

· Provide a transparent, non-partisan check on the monetary authority, preventing capture by corporate or financial interests

IPESI serves as the diagnostic counterpart to the monetary authority’s operational role ensuring that the new global monetary system remains accountable, adaptive, and grounded in the real needs of people and ecosystems. Just as the IPCC assesses climate science to guide global policy, IPESI assesses economic and social health to guide monetary governance.

This international framework is the global counterpart to the NEED Act. Just as we break the private bank monopoly at home, we must work with nations worldwide to break the private financial monopoly over global trade and development. This is not about imposing U.S. leadership; it is about building a democratic, multilateral system where every nation can finance its own just transition, free from the debt trap.

International Monetary Sovereignty as Reparations

Monetary reparations paid from one sovereign government to another risk being absorbed or neutralized by the recipient nation’s own debt‑based banking system. Therefore, alongside direct reconstruction funding, the U.S. must offer technical assistance and political support for any nation seeking to reclaim its own monetary sovereignty.

This includes:

Assisting foreign nations in drafting and passing their own sovereign money legislation, modeled on the NEED Act but adapted to local contexts.

Supporting regional public banks and payment clearing systems that bypass dollar‑denominated debt and IMF structural adjustment.

Advocating for international debt cancellation tied to the adoption of public money creation.

Ensuring that any U.S.‑funded reconstruction aid is disbursed as debt‑free sovereign money into the recipient nation’s treasury, not as loans from private banks or IMF conditional facilities.

The goal is not to impose a U.S.‑designed system on other nations, but to share the tools of monetary sovereignty so that every country can finance its own just transition, ecological restoration, and social wellbeing without being trapped by international finance capital.

Leverage, Not Loyalty

The Principle: Every sovereign nation has the right to create its own debt-free public money for infrastructure, green energy, and social wellbeing. The US does not have that right more than anyone else. But the US does have the obligation not to export its monetary instability.

The Leverage Point: The US dollar is the world’s largest single obstruction to global monetary sovereignty. Changing US law changes the global baseline. That is not an American solution, it is an American responsibility.

The Collaboration: I cannot write the German, Nigerian, or Indonesian version of this argument. Only you can. I need the European Monetary Reformers, the Australian Sovereign Money campaigners, the Islamic scholars re-examining gharar and riba, and the Chinese economists who know that state credit does not have to mean bank-created credit.

Send me your local framings. I will translate my US-centric examples into your local legislative language; Bundestag, Dáil, Majlis, Lok Sabha. We are not allies in a military bloc. We are cells in a single organism, each digesting our own local poison, each reporting back to the whole.

The global dimension is not an add-on to this work. It is the reason for it. If the US were a small island with a closed economy, I wouldn’t care what its central bank did. I care because your life in your country is tied to my country’s monetary mismanagement.

That is not a boast. That is a confession. And a confession, as Elspeth knows, is the beginning of repair.

Let’s turn this into a global conversation. Share this piece with a reformer in your country. Tell me how the system works where you are. And if you agree with the diagnosis, let’s start leveraging it for the good of the whole.

Building a Global Movement: The International Movement for Monetary Reform

The fight for monetary sovereignty is not confined to the United States. Across the world, movements are rising to challenge the private bank monopoly on money creation and to demand a system that serves people and planet, not profit.

The International Movement for Monetary Reform (IMMR) is the global umbrella uniting these efforts. Founded in 2013, IMMR is a coalition of nonprofit organizations from 27 countries, all campaigning for a monetary system that creates money free of debt, by a public institution, for the public good.

IMMR’s mission is to “redesign money for social justice and a livable planet.” Their diagnosis is that the current debt-money system fuels inequality, environmental destruction, and financial crisis. The solution: debt-free, publicly created money.

Crucially, IMMR explicitly recognizes the NEED Act as a key model for achieving these goals. By joining this global network, we connect our domestic fight for the NEED Act to a worldwide movement for monetary justice.

We stand with IMMR and its member organizations around the world. Together, we are building the international popular power necessary to break the private bank monopoly, not just in the United States, but everywhere. To learn more and connect with the global movement, visit the International Movement for Monetary Reform.

A Message for You, the Non-US Reader

If you are reading this from outside the United States, I invite you to do what Elspeth did: write back. Correct me. Tell me how the debt-money hydra manifests in your central bank, your treasury, your local bond markets. Tell me the names of your reformers, your parliamentary champions, your dissenting economists.

I will publish your letters alongside my articles. Because this is not my campaign. It is our diagnosis.

Elspeth asked if I could write in a way that enables collaboration without requiring an apology. Here is my answer, and the only preface you will ever need when forwarding my work to your network:

“This is an American examining his own country’s monetary lever, not because it matters more, but because it is the largest single obstruction to global monetary sovereignty. Read the principles, not the geography.”

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