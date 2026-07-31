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The Pattern That Connects Everything

If you’ve been paying attention, you’ve noticed something strange.

On the Right, they rage against “globalists,” “woke corporations,” and the “administrative state.” On the Left, they rage against “fascism,” “white supremacy,” and “the military-industrial complex.” Both sides are convinced that the other is the enemy. Both sides are convinced they are fighting for the soul of the nation.

And both sides are being played.

Because the thing they’re fighting about, the culture war, the identity politics, the endless outrage cycle, is not the real war. It is the distraction. It is the smoke, carefully generated, to obscure who is pulling the levers of power.

Follow the money. You will find the same names at the top of every pyramid.

The Gilens & Page Study: The Proof Is in the Data

In 2014, Princeton scholars Martin Gilens and Benjamin Page published a study that should have shattered every political illusion on both sides of the aisle. They analyzed decades of U.S. policy outcomes and asked: Who actually governs?

Their conclusion was stark:

“Economic elites and organized groups representing business interests have substantial independent impacts on U.S. government policy, while mass-based interest groups and average citizens have little or no independent influence.”

Not “some influence.” Not “limited influence.” Little or no, independent influence.

The average citizen’s preferences have a statistical impact of zero on policy outcomes. Only the top 10% get what they want. The top 1% get almost everything they want.

This is not a left-wing or right-wing finding. It is a structural finding. It tells us that the Democratic Party and the Republican Party are both responding to the same donor class. The culture war is the theater. The policy is the product. And the product is sold to the highest bidder.

The WHO: Private Donors Decide the Agenda

Former World Health Organization Director Margaret Chan made a revealing admission: most of her organization’s funding comes from private donors, and they decide what that funding is spent on. The WHO does not set its own agenda; its funders do.

Apply that logic globally.

The institutions that shape our world; the WHO, the UN, the IMF, the World Bank, the major universities, the NGOs, the media conglomerates, are all funded by the same class of donors. They are not independent. They are instrumentalities.

When the Right attacks “globalism,” they are attacking a symptom. The global institutions are not the cause; they are the tools. The cause is the financial architecture that funds them.

When the Left attacks “corporate influence,” they are also attacking a symptom. The corporations are not the cause; they are the beneficiaries. The cause is the monetary system that allows them to capture the state.

The War Machine: Financed by Private Banks

Caitlin Johnstone recently highlighted Abby Martin’s documentary Earth’s Greatest Enemy, which exposes the ecocidal abuses of the U.S. military. The Pentagon is indeed perhaps the single most environmentally destructive institution on the planet.

But Martin’s film, like most anti-war documentaries, leaves out the financial instigator of war.

The U.S. war machine does not run on ideology or oil. It runs on money. And that money is not created by the state; it is created by private banks as interest-bearing debt… for profit.

Here is the uncomfortable question that rarely gets asked:

Who profits from every bomb dropped?

Who creates the credit that finances these wars?

Who collects the interest on the debt that funds the Pentagon’s operations?

The answer is the same private banking cartel that creates all the money. War is not just an imperial project; it is a profit center for the financial elite. The military-industrial complex is well-known. But the military-financial complex, the system where private banks create money out of thin air, lend it to the government at interest, and then profit from the destruction, is the elephant in the room that almost no one talks about. I have read hundreds of articles diagnosing the problem and ignoring the funding of it. Would there still be a problem if it were not funded? As long as they are funded there will be problems to write about.

The Transgender Industry: A $4.4 Billion Market

The transgender issue is another masterstroke of manufactured consent. Edward Bernays would be proud.

Take a step back and look at what’s happening:

A market for transgender drugs and surgeries estimated at $4.4 billion in 2023**, projected to exceed **$7.8 billion by 2030

Private equity acquiring clinics at an accelerating pace

Venture capital targeting queer and trans communities as “profitable niche markets”

The FTC alleging that WPATH wrote its guidelines “specifically to benefit and profit their members”, surgeons and endocrinologists, and crafted them to “guarantee that insurance companies would cover the treatment as medically necessary”

The genius of the operation is the conflation: Defend the profit center and you’re a human rights advocate. Question the profit center and you’re a human rights violator.

The explosion in gender dysphoria diagnoses was already well underway before COVID. In the U.S., diagnoses among children and adolescents nearly tripled between 2017 and 2021. In the UK, records show a more than 100-fold increase in recorded prevalence among young people between 2009 and 2021.

Whatever role vaccines may or may not have played, the financial machine was already humming.

The Pattern Is Consistent

Look at every major issue through this lens and you see the same structure:

Political influence: Left vs. Right - Gilens & Page: policy responds only to top 10%

WHO funding: Globalism vs. sovereignty - Private donors dictate agenda

War & ecocide: National security vs. pacifism - Private banks profit from war financing

Transgender care: Rights vs. protection - $4.4B market with 11-13% annual growth

Education: CRT vs. “indoctrination” - Student debt is a $1.7T profit center

Healthcare: “Medicare for All” vs. “freedom”- Insurance and pharma capture both parties

Money Is a Cultural Artifact, Not a Natural Law

Before we go further, let’s clear up a fundamental misunderstanding.

Most of us think of money as something that just exists, like gravity or weather. It’s always been there, it will always be there, and there’s nothing we can do about it except manage our relationship with it.

This is false.

Money is a cultural artifact. It is a human invention, like language, law, or writing. It was created by human beings to serve human purposes, and it can be redesigned to serve different human purposes.

Consider:

Different cultures invented different forms of money; cowrie shells, tally sticks, beads, stone disks, metallic coins, paper notes, digital entries

The meaning of money changed over time from a measure of debt to a store of value to a medium of exchange to a commodity for speculation

The creation of money was once a sovereign power, kings and governments issued currency as a public utility

The privatization of money creation is a relatively recent development, less than a few hundred years in most places

Money is not a thing. It is a social technology. And like any technology, it can be redesigned.

Why does this matter?

Because the current system is not inevitable. It is not a natural law. It is a cultural choice. And if it is a choice, we can make a different one.

When you understand money as a cultural artifact, the question shifts from “is this natural?” to “does this serve us?” The answer is clear: the current system serves a tiny fraction of humanity at the expense of everyone else. It is a cultural failure and we have the right, and the responsibility, to fix it.

The Missing Piece: Sovereign Money

What connects all of these is a monetary system that has been privatized.

Today, all money in circulation is created by private banks as interest-bearing debt when they issue loans. The sovereign power to create money, the power explicitly granted to Congress in Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution, has been outsourced to a private banking cartel. The government merely prints and mints the currency which it sells to the banks at cost for their customers’ cash needs.

This is not a conspiracy theory. It is the operational reality documented by the Bank of England, the Federal Reserve, and every major central bank.

Why does this matter?

Because when money creation is privatized:

The state is not sovereign, it is a debtor, borrowing from private creditors at interest The debt-growth imperative is built in; the system requires perpetual expansion to service compound interest. War is profitable for the bankers who finance it Healthcare is extractive, patients become “revenue streams” Democracy is a farce, policy responds to donors, not citizens

The culture war is the superstructure. The monetary architecture is the base.

What Both Sides Miss

The Right is right to be suspicious of “globalism,” “woke” corporations, and the administrative state. They see the manipulation. They feel the loss of sovereignty. They are correct that something is deeply wrong.

But they are fighting the wrong enemy. The global institutions, the corporations, the administrative state, these are not autonomous actors. They are funded by the same financial elite. The Right’s defense of “free markets” and “low taxes” serves the donor class, not the people.

The Left is right to be suspicious of corporate power, the military-industrial complex, and structural inequality. They see the extraction. They feel the injustice. They are correct that the system is rigged.

But they are also fighting the wrong enemy. The corporations, the military, the inequality, these are not the cause; they are the effects. The Left’s focus on “identity” and “representation” serves the donor class, who are happy to hire diverse managers as long as the extraction continues.

Both sides are fighting over the menu. Neither is asking who is running the kitchen.

The Bridge: What We Can Agree On

Here is the opportunity. The issues that divide us are manufactured. The issues that unite us are structural.

1. Healthcare Should Not Be a Profit Center

Conservatives : You are right to be suspicious of a medical system where doctors profit from lifelong treatments rather than cures. “A transgender child is a customer for life.”

Progressives: You are right that vulnerable people deserve compassionate care. But you should also be alarmed that venture capital and private equity are exploiting marginalized communities as “profitable niche markets.”

Common ground: Expel the profit motive from healthcare. Single-payer. Public funding. Democratic governance of medical protocols.

2. War Is Not in Our Interest

Conservatives : You are right to be suspicious of endless foreign entanglements that bleed treasure and destroy sovereignty.

Progressives: You are right that the military-industrial complex profits from death and destruction.

Common ground: Audit the Pentagon. End endless wars. Reinvest in domestic infrastructure.

3. The Political System Is Captured

Conservatives : You are right that “globalists” and the “administrative state” are unaccountable.

Progressives: You are right that billionaires buy elections and policy.

Common ground: Overturn Citizens United. Public financing of elections. Corporate lobbying reform.

4. Money Creation Should Be a Public Good

Conservatives : You are right that national sovereignty requires control over the levers of power.

Progressives: You are right that the financial system extracts from the many to enrich the few.

Common ground: Sovereign money—where the state, not private banks, creates and issues currency. Remove the debt-growth imperative. Return seigniorage to the public.

The Cure: Moving Upstream

The fight needs to move upstream. Past the vaccine debates. Past the culture war. Past the corporate boardrooms. All the way to the source: the monetary architecture that makes all of this extraction possible.

When the state creates money directly:

It can fund healthcare, education, and infrastructure without borrowing from private banks at compound interest

The debt-growth imperative is removed

War is no longer profitable for financiers

Policy is no longer hostage to the bond market

Genuine democratic sovereignty becomes possible

This is not left or right. It is sovereign people vs. corporate extraction.

A Call to Action

The elites who profit from this system are counting on you to stay on your side of the chasm. They need you to hate the other side. They need you to fight over pronouns and statues and flags.

Because if you ever looked up from the culture war and realized that the same people profit from both parties, from both sides of every debate, from the destruction of the planet and the extraction of your labor, the entire house of cards would collapse.

The best way to defeat your opposition is to lead it. Lead them past the distraction. Lead them to the money. Lead them to the source.

Carl Schmitt was right about one thing: politics is about identifying the enemy. But he was wrong about who the enemy is. The enemy is not the liberal professor or the conservative voter. The enemy is the financial algorithm that has hijacked our sovereignty and turned our lives into revenue streams.

Concluision

Money is a cultural artifact. It belongs to the culture. It must not be a private asset to be hoarded by a banking cartel. It is a public utility, like language, law, weights and measures, or the roads we drive on.

When we treat money as a public utility; a tool for human flourishing rather than a source of private profit, everything changes. The debt-growth imperative disappears. War becomes less profitable. Healthcare becomes healing, not extraction. Democracy becomes real, not purchased.

This is not a radical fantasy. It is a return to first principles. It is what the Founders intended when they gave Congress the power to “coin Money” in Article I, Section 8. It is what every sovereign nation should reclaim.

The culture war is a distraction. The class war, the war between the people and the financial elite, is the real war. And it is a war we can win if we stop fighting each other and start following the money.

This article is part of an ongoing series exploring the intersection of monetary sovereignty, democracy, and the culture war. For a deeper dive into the enabling conditions for a regenerative economy, see https://howardswitzer.substack.com/