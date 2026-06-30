In 1912, a Midwestern lawyer named Alfred Owen Crozier published a small book that no one read. Its title was U.S. Money vs. Corporation Currency. Its argument was simple: a central bank controlled by private bankers was not a reform, it was a coup. The Federal Reserve Act passed a year later, exactly as Crozier had warned. A century of economic catastrophe followed. Crozier was ignored. We don’t have to be.

When I talk about the problems with the current monetary system and the proposed solutions, people always bring up the Fed. I avoid getting into the weeds about its convoluted operations by noting that it is just a failed regulatory scheme. But the Federal Reserve Act wasn’t just influenced by bankers; key provisions were drafted to meet the specific demands of the very banking dynasties it was meant to oversee. Prominent bankers, including those from J.P. Morgan, prepared legislative drafts that found their way into the final bill. This was a conflict baked into the system from its inception.

The structural bias of the Fed was also recognized at the time. In 1912 Pujo Committee conducted a congressional investigation of what was known as the “Money Trust.” They formally concluded that the “money trust”, a concentrated network of Wall Street banks, existed and controlled every industry in the country. They even made a diagram of the network showing J.P. Morgan Co. at the center. It is the main shareholder of the New York Fed today, the main Fed Bank.

Revealing this to Congress, it was determined we needed a government owned central bank to regulate the banks. However, after some legislative sleight of hand, Congress passed the Act on Christmas Eve 1913 while most of Congress had gone home for Christmas. That is how we got our privately controlled Fed. This powerful cabal, which directly influenced the new law, was precisely what the reform was supposed to dismantle.

From U.S. Money vs. Corporation Currency

Crozier was a lawyer, not an economist or a banker. That was good, lawyers deal in facts, economists deal in assumptions. He spent years documenting the secret maneuverings of Wall Street. His primary targets were the Aldrich Plan (the precursor to the Federal Reserve Act) and the powerful cartel of bankers behind it.

He had a sharp, moralistic style, summed up in one of his governing principles: “The Government should not go into partnership with, or loan its credit or influence to, any private individual or corporation.”

He saw the proposed central bank as an illegitimate, anti-democratic power grab, not a neutral reform. Crozier’s core warning was breathtaking in its scope. He didn’t just argue that the new central bank would be corrupt; he argued that it was designed to be an all-powerful, private tool for global domination. He saw it as a new global monarchy, run not by royalty, but by financiers, a kind of banker’s state.

His key insight was in naming the underlying dynamic: the choice wasn’t between a “government bank” and a “private bank.” It was between U.S. Money, created as a public asset by the sovereign government, and Corporation Currency, created privately as an interest-bearing debt by bankers.

The proposed Federal Reserve, he argued, would hide its private nature behind a facade of public oversight, replacing a constitutional, democratic money system with a system of corporate feudalism. The result of this original design has been a century of regulatory failure.

The Fed’s track record of economic stewardship is catastrophic. It presided over the Great Depression, the stagflation of the 1970s, and the 2008 financial crisis. It failed to foresee the crash, and its initial response was contractionary, deepening the recession. Its inaction was particularly stark during the 2008 crisis, as the Fed has historically lacked the political will to restrain the largest banks even when they were engaging in reckless lending.

This is what I call the “banker’s veto.” Private banks, through the Fed, decide what we can “afford.” They decide whether we can fund healthcare, education, housing, or peace. And because they create money as interest-bearing debt, they profit from every dollar we owe. That is not democracy. That is a structural veto.

The Art of Evasion

The system’s continued survival is due in large part to its mystifying complexity. John Kenneth Galbraith famously observed: “Do not be alarmed by simplification, complexity is often a device for claiming sophistication, or for evading simple truths.” He specifically noted that the study of money is one where complexity is “used to disguise truth or to evade truth, not to reveal it.” The money-creation process, he noted, is so straightforward that “the mind is repelled.”

These insights explain modern Fed behavior perfectly. Its policy rules are exceptionally flexible, allowing it to avoid accountability to Congress. Many of its monetary statistics have become so arcane that they are rarely published, and its federal reserve notes, though treated like cash, exist in a legal gray area outside direct government control. This evasion is an old strategy. In the 1930s, lawmakers like Senator Simpson explicitly argued for returning the power to create money to the Constitution and wresting it from “international bankers’ control.”

Conclusion

In short, the Federal Reserve was an institution designed by those it was meant to regulate, built on a structural conflict of interest that led directly to generational economic catastrophes. A century ago, attorney Alfred Owen Crozier warned that bankers were designing a “Monster”, a central bank that would act as “judge, jury and executioner” over our economy. He called for a choice between U.S. Money created by the people, and Corporation Currency created as debt for private profit.

He lost that fight. We don’t have to.

The NEED Act (HR 2990) returns the power to create money to the U.S. Treasury, debt-free, for public purpose. It removes the banker’s veto. It makes anything that is physically possible, ecologically wise, and socially desirable, financially feasible. It is the structural fix that Crozier spent his life demanding.

So what do we do?

We don’t need a new theory. We need a new movement. The NEED Act is already written. It has been introduced in Congress. It needs only a coalition to demand its passage.

That coalition is being built. The American Monetary Institute (AMI) and the Alliance for Just Money (AFJM) are organizing the Unrig the System conference this fall, September 19-28, 2026 online, is the place to learn, connect, and act.

Crozier lost his fight. We don’t have to.

https://www.monetaryalliance.org/

https://monetary.org/

https://internationalmoneyreform.org/