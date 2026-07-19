The Banking System Threatens the World
The Solution is to Change the System, Not to Pamper It.
The 2008 financial crisis that was caused by the actions of the banking system, who control our monetary system, was never really resolved and remains a dire threat to the world. Congress, threatened by the banks with economic blackmail, rolled over and bailed them out. I’ve read hundreds of articles by writers diagnosing the problem but who all stop short of any solution while others offer “solutions” that are inadequate. Sometimes they try to ‘reinvent the wheel’ while others want to tweak the existing system. Jan D. Weir is one such sharp diagnostician of the problem and does offer a solution.
Unfortunately, taxing executives, reforming corporate governance, or even breaking up a few big banks does not address the root issue. This is because as long as the institutional power to create money remains in private hands, the system will always regenerate extraction for profits. It is a structural engine, not a behavioral glitch.
I don’t mean to suggest there is no solution, there most definitely is, however:
1. Incremental reforms are just rearranging deck chairs
Some ‘solutions’ (tax the greedy executives, redistribute revenue) operate entirely within the existing money system. But that system is designed to funnel newly created credit to the well-connected (insiders, speculators, the military-industrial complex) before anyone else even sees it. Banks create over $3 trillion per year and allocate it to preferred insiders at low rates, while the average home buyer pays 7–8%. Taxing the profits after they’ve been extracted does nothing to stop the extraction itself. The banks still control the spigot.
2. Power is the issue
Galbraith’s Anatomy of Power identifies three types of power: personality, organizational, and property (money). The power of the purse is the people’s power, which is why the Constitution lodged it in the House of Representatives. By ceding money creation to a private banking cartel (via the Federal Reserve Act of 1913), Congress gave away the keys to the kingdom. The Federal Reserve is not a public utility; it is a consortium of private banks that determines who gets new money and for what. That is not an economic problem, it is a constitutional and political power problem.
3. History shows they will never voluntarily accept change, and that is the point
The banks will not accept such changes. Why would they? They hold the ultimate leverage: control over the liquidity that keeps the entire economy running. Every politician knows that if they cross the banks too harshly, the credit taps can be tightened, a recession can be manufactured, and they will be voted out. This is the structural blackmail facing Congress.
This means a true solution cannot be negotiated with the bankers. It cannot be a piece of legislation passed with their blessing. It must be a transfer of sovereign power, taking the authority to create money out of private hands and returning it to the Treasury/Congress, where new money is issued debt-free for public purpose (infrastructure, healthcare, education), not as interest-bearing loans.
4. So, is there no solution?
There is, but it requires facing the political reality I’ve just identified. Since the banks won’t give up power voluntarily, the solution is fundamentally political and educational:
The Socratic approach: Lead people to ask “Why don’t we just pay for what we want?” That is what the bankers do if they want a war, or a new fleet of tankers.
Demystification: Expose that “scarcity” is a manufactured fiction. We created trillions overnight for bank bailouts and endless wars. The capacity is there, the will and the allocation are the only barriers.
Constitutional assertion: Congress must re-assert its Article I, Section 8 power “to coin Money, regulate the Value thereof, and of foreign Coin.” This requires a mass movement large enough to overcome the banking cartel’s grip on both corporate parties.
The brutal truth: That means change will only come through a sustained, organized public education campaign that shifts the Overton window so dramatically that politicians have to support monetary sovereignty to get elected. It is not a technical fix; it is a reclamation of democratic authority.
The single most important truth: This is a battle over who holds the sovereign power to create and allocate money. Everything else, tax rates, executive bonuses, bank regulations, etc., is just noise until that fundamental question is settled. That clarity is the necessary starting point for any real strategy.
https://www.monetaryalliance.org/
https://monetary.org/
https://internationalmoneyreform.org/
I agree. And you write with great clarity. Thank you.
Unfortunately I do not live in the great power base that emerged in the last century. I am not in USA. This is a whole world problem, compounded by that other man-(yes man)-made competitive power threat system - the borders. The terrible mistake that creates money as debt - usury - happens everywhere, even where governments and regimes look different, where banking processes e.g. Islam, or chinese central banking, look different, they function within the hegemony of money as debt.
I know you know of those who campaign for monetary reform within Europe, Australia ... maybe also those places not called 'western'. To me, your writing often seems more direct and clear than theirs, but it has a US focus which this makes it hard to forward to people with influence but who have yet to discover what this form of money creation does to us all.
I would like to be able to send to those not in USA without having to excuse the focus on USA Federal Reserve or Congress etc. While you educate within your own country, can you also write in ways that enable the collaboration needed throughout our one diverse and beautiful home? I do thank you for doing all you can, and writing so well.
WOW!! What a great article. BUT HERE IS WHERE YOU ARE WRONG. PERIOD.
The banks will not accept such changes. Why would they? They hold the ultimate leverage:... a recession can be manufactured, and they will be voted out.
This means a true solution cannot be negotiated...
There is information that would "GIVE THEM NO CHOICE to either allow or interfere with the proper legislation if a joint session of Congress were called. WHEN "THE PEOPLE ARE AWARE OF THE TRUTH that there is no need for sales or income taxes on "THE PEOPLE" and they will have ZERO SALES & INCOME TAXES, a Welfare Fund that is SELF-FUNDING! CONGRESS WILL PASS THE BILL WITH AN IMMEDIATE ENACTMENT CLAUSE or you will witness a MARCH THAT WILL MAKE THE "NO KINGS" MARCH look like a family gathering.
***** “Believe nothing merely because you have been told it…But whatsoever, after due examination and analysis, you find to be kind, conducive to the good, the benefit, the welfare of all beings – that doctrine believe and cling to, and take it as your guide.”- Buddha[Gautama Siddharta] (563 – 483 BC), Hindu Prince, founder of Buddhism
******* “”We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them”. Albert Einstein
” *********So elaborately has the real nature of
this ridiculous proceeding been surrounded with
confusion by some of the cleverest and most
skillful advocates the world has ever known, that
it still is something of a mystery to ordinary
people, who hold their heads and confess they
are ” unable to understand finance. It is not
intended that they should.”(The Role Of Money)
*****more SODDY
*****Quote Frederick Soddy (The Role Of Money) " It is important to realize that whichever way it
works it is a case for the bank of
" Heads I win, tails you lose "..."...Usually by some such lying phrase as " Every
loan makes a deposit "
*******I feel for you and others in that you are not aware of being victimized."
TWO THAT COULD BENEFIT MANKIND:
********>
“Money has become the life-blood of the community, and for each individual a veritable license to live at all.”
********>
===Number ONE ===> "... to allow it to become a source of revenue to private issuers is to create, first, a secret and illicit arm of the government and, last, a rival power strong enough ultimately to overthrow all other forms of government." (Frederick Soddy, Noble Laureate. 'The Role Of Money')
FREE DOWNLOAD: “THE ROLE OF MONEY” Frederick Soddy
https://archive.org/details/roleofmoney032861mbp
This book "is concerned with general principles to which every monetary system must at long last confirm, if it is to fulfill its proper role as the distribution mechanism of society to allow it to become a source of revenue to private issuers is to create, first, a secret and illicit arm of the government and, last, a rival power strong enough ultimately to overthrow all other forms of government.
Written in 1776: The significance of the US Constitution’s PREAMBLE is that it clearly communicates the framers' intentions and the document's purpose.
It sets out six goals for government that are still relevant today: “to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity”
(A). What was not possible for years, decades, even centuries. We can now stimulate growth in the real economy, including infrastructure and development, affordable college, a basic income, and accessible healthcare for all. We can now lower taxes, pay off the debt, and increase revenue at the same time.”
(B) A small financial transactions tax could correct many maladies in our economic system, from the federal debt crisis to the widening wealth divide to the rampant financialization of the economy to insure the world of the merit of the USD as the only real value.
(C). TO retain that "Fair Share ".The ELIMINATION OF ALL OTHER TAXES. ONE SINGLE SIMPLE 0.3% TAX. (D) TO achieve "The American Dream." A ” HUMANITARIAN GUARANTEE". EQUALITY AND AFFORDABILITY FOR ALL IN THEIR PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS.” (First , "Made in America" Transportation. Then, "Made in America" Housing.)
A GOLDEN ERA FOR AMERICA AND THE WORLD.
No more 'stability for instability'. No more 'Boom to Bust'.
ONLY ONE PERSON IS NEEDED TO MAKE THIS HAPPEN. A SIMPLE MAJORITY VOTE PASSED AND SIGNED! QUOTE SODDY, "
Here are some quotes from Frederick Soddy, a Nobel Prize-winning chemist turned economic critic, regarding banks, fractional reserve banking, and money issuance. Soddy was a vocal opponent of the debt-based monetary system and fractional reserve practices, which he saw as fundamentally flawed and exploitative. These quotes are drawn from his works, particularly Wealth, Virtual Wealth and Debt (1926) and The Role of Money (1934):
On the profit of money issuance:
"The whole profit of the issuance of money has provided the capital of the great banking business as it exists today."
— This reflects Soddy’s view that banks derive their power and wealth from creating money through fractional reserve lending, not from productive activity.
On debt versus wealth:
"Debts are subject to the laws of mathematics rather than physics. Unlike wealth, which is subject to the laws of thermodynamics, debts do not rot with old age and are not consumed in the process of living. On the contrary, they grow at so much per cent per annum, by the well-known mathematical laws of simple and compound interest."
— Here, Soddy critiques how fractional reserve banking creates self-perpetuating debt, contrasting it with tangible, perishable wealth.
On the banking system’s burden:
"There is nothing left now for us but to get ever deeper and deeper into debt to the banking system in order to provide the increasing amounts of money the nation requires for its expansion and growth."
— Soddy argues that fractional reserve banking traps society in a cycle of escalating debt to sustain economic activity.
On converting wealth to debt:
"The ruling passion of the age is to convert wealth into debt in order to derive a permanent future income from it—to convert wealth that perishes into debt that endures, debt that does not rot, costs nothing to maintain, and brings in perennial interest."
— This highlights his belief that banks, through fractional reserve practices, transform real wealth into an artificial, interest-bearing debt system for their benefit.
On the deception of the system:
"The modern banking system is a fraud upon the public, based on the fiction that banks lend out the savings of depositors, when in reality they create credit out of nothing and charge interest for it."
— While not a verbatim quote from a single source, this paraphrases Soddy’s repeated assertion (e.g., in The Role of Money) that fractional reserve banking deceives people into believing money lent is pre-existing, rather than newly created.
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