The 2008 financial crisis that was caused by the actions of the banking system, who control our monetary system, was never really resolved and remains a dire threat to the world. Congress, threatened by the banks with economic blackmail, rolled over and bailed them out. I’ve read hundreds of articles by writers diagnosing the problem but who all stop short of any solution while others offer “solutions” that are inadequate. Sometimes they try to ‘reinvent the wheel’ while others want to tweak the existing system. Jan D. Weir is one such sharp diagnostician of the problem and does offer a solution.

Unfortunately, taxing executives, reforming corporate governance, or even breaking up a few big banks does not address the root issue. This is because as long as the institutional power to create money remains in private hands, the system will always regenerate extraction for profits. It is a structural engine, not a behavioral glitch.

I don’t mean to suggest there is no solution, there most definitely is, however:

1. Incremental reforms are just rearranging deck chairs

Some ‘solutions’ (tax the greedy executives, redistribute revenue) operate entirely within the existing money system. But that system is designed to funnel newly created credit to the well-connected (insiders, speculators, the military-industrial complex) before anyone else even sees it. Banks create over $3 trillion per year and allocate it to preferred insiders at low rates, while the average home buyer pays 7–8%. Taxing the profits after they’ve been extracted does nothing to stop the extraction itself. The banks still control the spigot.

2. Power is the issue

Galbraith’s Anatomy of Power identifies three types of power: personality, organizational, and property (money). The power of the purse is the people’s power, which is why the Constitution lodged it in the House of Representatives. By ceding money creation to a private banking cartel (via the Federal Reserve Act of 1913), Congress gave away the keys to the kingdom. The Federal Reserve is not a public utility; it is a consortium of private banks that determines who gets new money and for what. That is not an economic problem, it is a constitutional and political power problem.

3. History shows they will never voluntarily accept change, and that is the point

The banks will not accept such changes. Why would they? They hold the ultimate leverage: control over the liquidity that keeps the entire economy running. Every politician knows that if they cross the banks too harshly, the credit taps can be tightened, a recession can be manufactured, and they will be voted out. This is the structural blackmail facing Congress.

This means a true solution cannot be negotiated with the bankers. It cannot be a piece of legislation passed with their blessing. It must be a transfer of sovereign power, taking the authority to create money out of private hands and returning it to the Treasury/Congress, where new money is issued debt-free for public purpose (infrastructure, healthcare, education), not as interest-bearing loans.

4. So, is there no solution?

There is, but it requires facing the political reality I’ve just identified. Since the banks won’t give up power voluntarily, the solution is fundamentally political and educational:

The Socratic approach: Lead people to ask “Why don’t we just pay for what we want?” That is what the bankers do if they want a war, or a new fleet of tankers.

Demystification : Expose that “scarcity” is a manufactured fiction. We created trillions overnight for bank bailouts and endless wars. The capacity is there, the will and the allocation are the only barriers.

Constitutional assertion: Congress must re-assert its Article I, Section 8 power “to coin Money, regulate the Value thereof, and of foreign Coin.” This requires a mass movement large enough to overcome the banking cartel’s grip on both corporate parties.

The brutal truth: That means change will only come through a sustained, organized public education campaign that shifts the Overton window so dramatically that politicians have to support monetary sovereignty to get elected. It is not a technical fix; it is a reclamation of democratic authority.

The single most important truth: This is a battle over who holds the sovereign power to create and allocate money. Everything else, tax rates, executive bonuses, bank regulations, etc., is just noise until that fundamental question is settled. That clarity is the necessary starting point for any real strategy.

https://www.monetaryalliance.org/

https://monetary.org/

https://internationalmoneyreform.org/