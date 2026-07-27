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Amanda Rouse's avatar
Amanda Rouse
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stop the harm and create what needs to be built, real democratic values and system--makes sense to me. true, the bickering over what happened just brings division and endless...more harm and manipulation

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9/11 Revisionist's avatar
9/11 Revisionist
2dEdited

Good day Howard

How about we schedule a Zoom and work through what has transpired in the 9/11 spoof movement the last 24 years, with a build up to the 25th remembrance, as it's so much easier to have a conversation, than these to and fro written pieces. You up for that?

I do go over it in many of my podcast discussions, but let's give you the short breakdown, with some articles to read, with further detail, as what has transpired the last 25 years should make for an interesting socialogical and physhological anaylis of movements pushing out "the search for truth".

You should take the time and work through EVERYTHING here, as I've been chronicling my interactions will all the relevant "camps" in the 9/11 spoof movement, the last 4+ years.

Most of what has transpired in the 9/11 spoof movement has been covered in the two books by Andrew Johnson, from the formation of "Scholars for 9/11 truth" in 2005, all the way up to 2019, when his second book ws published.

The two free downloadable e-books are:

1. 9/11 Finding the Truth - http://www.checktheevidence.co.uk/pdf/9-11%20-%20Finding%20the%20Truth.pdf

2. 9/11 Holding the Truth - http://checktheevidencecom.ipage.com/checktheevidence.com/pdf/911%20Holding%20The%20Truth%20-Andrew%20Johnson%20-%202017.pdf

Then before reading further, read the following:

Who Really Controls the 9/11 Truth Movement?

A 40+ year suppression timeline, exposing cover-ups, and planted leaders, steering millions away from the evidence.

Article: https://911revision.substack.com/p/911-truth-suppression-timeline

From this article, you will have learnt;

Official narrative – Jet fuel.

Option behind door no 1 – explosives,

door no 2 – thermite,

door no 3 – buried or mini nukes.

Just don’t look at where the EVIDENCE points to, a black-ops cold DEW technology, that can direct energy to disrupt the molecular bonds of matter.

(Direct or control – where it goes and what it does)

9/11 FACTS that hurt people's feelings

43 FACTS that cannot be explained due to jet fuel, bombs, thermite or nukes

Article: https://911revision.substack.com/p/911-facts-that-hurt-peoples-feelings

A whole industry has been created - A whole "truth" movement, to have people NOT look at the evidence presented TO COURT in 2007, all whilst they are gaslighting good intentioned truth seekers with stories of remote-controlled planes or drones, CGI TV video fakery, bombs, and thermite for a controlled demolition or even buried or mini nukes.

Making sure people NEVER look at the anomalies with the 9/11 orphans, buildings 3, 4, 5, 6 and the Bankers Trust building, because if people do, they will immediately see the problems with the 9/11 truther narratives that are being SOLD to them.

Good intentioned truth seekers are FUNDING the greater cover-up of the truth of what happened on 9/11.

Have a listen and read the 2007 court filings you’re NOT supposed to know about..

Dr Reynolds' 2007 whistle-blower case against NIST, was for the fraudulent WTC plane impact reports: https://nomoregames.net/2011/06/12/request-for-correction-by-nist-for-its-invalid-wtc-jetliner-animations-and-analyses/

Dr Wood's 2007 whistle-blower case against NIST, was for the destruction at the WTC complex: https://www.doctorjudywood.com/articles/NIST/Qui_Tam_Wood.html

There are 3 issues most people have when faced with the truth regarding the events of 9/11

1. Problem solving skills

2. Group Think

3. They just can't handle the implications

Were the towers destroyed by a gravity collapse? The evidence says no.

Were the towers destroyed by explosives? The evidence says no.

Were the towers destroyed by thermite? The evidence says no.

Were the towers destroyed by nukes? The evidence says no.

The answers to these questions can easily be found by studying the evidence.

The problem is NOT a shortage of evidence.

The problem is nobody wants to LOOK at the evidence and think for themselves.

Instead, everyone wants to be TOLD WHAT TO THINK by "experts" in the MSM, alternative media, the scientific community, the government, and the "truth" movement, but these "experts" spend the whole time covering up and muddling up the evidence.

Here is a 20-minute video that most can follow: https://rumble.com/v5jnndx-understanding-the-911-evidence.html

People will always ask, then what really happened?

The fact of the matter is, there is no speculation on “how it went down.”

Just an independent empirical investigation of the observable evidence that has you come to an irrefutable conclusion, and it points to black-ops technology that most people just can’t fathom, because it’s too sci-fi for them to wrap their heads around it.

That’s what the perps were counting on and the 9/11 “truther” movement was installed in 2005 to have people NOT wake up to the fact.

It’s nicely chronicled in these two books – 9/11 Finding the truth and 9/11 Holding the truth.

You might also want to read the 2007 qui-tam whistle-blower case filed presenting the evidence collected.

Link: https://www.drjudywood.com/wp/court-case-qui-tam/

It was also nicely put together in this 500-page textbook.

Link: https://www.checktheevidence.com/wordpress/product/where-did-the-towers-go-by-dr-judy-wood/

This textbook that should be mandatory reading for everyone on earth.

A 500-page textbook, that the 9/11 “truther” movement DOES NOT want you to know about or read, because once you’ve read it and understand the evidence, their grift is up. The scariest 9/11 book out there: “Where did the towers go?” by Dr Judy Wood.

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