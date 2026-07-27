Getty Images

I Watched It on TV That Morning

I recognized it immediately: record-setting controlled demolitions. Buildings collapsing at near-free-fall speed into their own footprints. A feat of engineering that would have made history in the demolition industry, except it was happening in Manhattan, on live television, with thousands of people inside.

How exactly it was pulled off has never mattered as much to me as the fact that it happened and was used as a pretext for invading the Middle East. Obviously it was an inside job pulled off by powerful people.

But I never cared to go down the rabbit holes. Not because I wasn’t curious. Because I realized something early on: the horror of that day was being used to distract us from the solution.

The Division Is a Feature, Not a Bug

Today, the 9/11 truth movement is fractured into factions that can barely speak to each other:

Controlled demolition camp – Thermite, explosives, nano-thermite.

Directed-energy weapons camp – Exotic technology, melted cars, unique fire signatures.

Remote-controlled plane camp – Drones, CGI fakery, military exercises.

Inside job generalists – It was the government, but the details don’t matter.

And they all accuse each other of being part of the cover-up.

Recently, the “9/11 Revisionist” camp has argued that the entire “truth movement” was infiltrated and steered from the beginning, that good-intentioned truth-seekers are funding the very cover-up they’re trying to expose by chasing false narratives.

Whether that’s true or not, one thing is certain: the endless debate about evidence keeps people busy while the system continues operating.

The System Didn’t Stop on 9/12

While the truth movement has spent 24 years arguing about:

Whether planes hit the Pentagon

Whether Building 7 fell symmetrically

Whether thermite was present in the dust

Whether directed-energy weapons exist

Whether the official story is “controlled demolition” or “global elite weaponry”

The system that made 9/11 possible has continued running uninterrupted.

The banking system still creates money as interest-bearing debt—funding endless war and extraction.

The military-industrial complex still consumes over a trillion dollars a year.

Surveillance technology has become more advanced—and less accountable.

The climate continues to collapse.

Ordinary people still can’t afford housing, healthcare, or education.

The same concentrated power that could organize 9/11 still exists—and it’s more powerful than ever.

The “truth movement” has been arguing about the symptoms for 24 years. It has not touched the root cause.

Why “How It Happened” Doesn’t Matter

I’m not saying the evidence is irrelevant. I’m saying that for the purpose of building a solution, it is a distraction.

Consider this: if you learned tomorrow, with absolute certainty, that 9/11 was caused by directed-energy weapons—what would you do differently?

Would you march on Washington? Demand accountability? Who would you march to? The people who did it are still in power. They control the military, the intelligence agencies, the media, the banks.

Knowing who did it doesn’t give you the power to stop them.

But changing the system that gives them power does.

What Would a Real Resolution Look Like?

A real resolution doesn’t require proving how it happened. It requires building the system that prevents it from happening again.

That’s what the Restorative Justice Campaign offers: a systemic framework that doesn’t get lost in any single event, but asks a different question entirely:

“What system made this possible—and how do we replace it?”

That question leads to four pillars:

1. Digital Sovereignty

Privacy is the default. Data is owned by individuals. Surveillance is opt-in, not opt-out.

Recognize the Internet as the new post road—constitutional protection for online communications.

Expand the USPS to provide secure, private, and universal broadband.

End surveillance capitalism. No third-party cookies. No unauthorized data collection.

Ban the sale of personal data without explicit, revocable consent.

If a system can deploy advanced technology against citizens without accountability, the solution isn’t to prove it happened. The solution is to democratize control of technology so that it cannot be used against the public.

2. Economic Agency

Ownership is restored. Basic financial security is guaranteed. Work serves human flourishing, not the other way around.

Pass the NEED Act—return the power to create money to the U.S. Treasury, debt-free, for public purposes.

Fund reparations for Black Americans, Indigenous nations, and war-torn countries—without taxing working people.

End the war economy—redirect trillions from the Pentagon to reconstruction, humanitarian relief, and ecological restoration.

Restore agricultural parity. Make housing affordable. Guarantee energy access.

If 9/11 was used as a pretext for invading the Middle East, the solution isn’t to prove the pretext was false. The solution is to remove the profit motive for war—and that means breaking the debt-money system that funds the military-industrial complex.

3. Regenerative Systems

The economy aligns with ecological limits. Corporations are accountable to communities and ecosystems, not just shareholders.

Replace GDP with the Genuine Progress Indicator (GPI)—count care, community, and ecological restoration as positive; count military spending, pollution, and resource depletion as costs.

Fund ecological restoration through debt-free public money.

End fossil fuel subsidies. Invest in renewable energy.

Support regenerative agriculture and degrowth of extraction.

If the same elite that orchestrated 9/11 is also destroying the planet, the solution isn’t just to expose them. The solution is to change what we measure as “progress” so that destruction is no longer profitable.

4. Community-Centric Design

Public spaces are rebuilt. Relationships are prioritized over transactions. Connection is the goal, not engagement.

Establish Sovereign Citizen Assemblies, randomly selected, single-mandate bodies to oversee the allocation of public credit.

Rebuild public spaces, parks, libraries, community centers, as places for genuine human connection.

Support cooperative enterprises and community land trusts.

Design digital platforms for connection, not extraction.

If the system fragments us into isolated individuals, the solution isn’t to prove the fragmentation was intentional. The solution is to rebuild the social bond so we have the collective power to resist.

The Deeper Pattern

This doesn’t just apply to 9/11.

Every “truth” movement has the same dynamic:

9/11 truth – Endless debate about explosives, thermite, and energy weapons.

Election fraud – Endless debate about voting machines and ballot counts.

LA fires – Endless debate about directed-energy weapons and “exotic signatures.”

COVID origins – Endless debate about lab leaks and gain-of-function research.

They all point at the symptoms. They all avoid the root cause.

The root cause is the same in every case: a system of concentrated, unaccountable power that operates with impunity funded by a debt-money system that transfers wealth upward, enabled by surveillance technology that tracks everyone, protected by a military-industrial complex that consumes a trillion dollars a year, and perpetuated by a population that is isolated, anxious, and conditioned to believe it has no power.

If you don’t change the system, you’re just rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic.

The Only Question That Matters

How exactly did the towers fall? I don’t know. Neither do you. Neither does anyone except the people who designed the event.

But that’s not the question that matters.

The question that matters is this:

Why can the same people who could do something like that still be in power? And how do we take it away?

Our framework answers that question.

It doesn’t require joining any faction, believing any specific theory, or going down any rabbit hole.

It requires one thing: building the alternative.

That’s what the Restorative Justice Campaign is. It’s not a “truth” movement. It’s a power movement.

It says:

“We don’t need to prove who lit the match. We need to take away their matches.”

A Call to Action

When you see people arguing about 9/11 evidence, don’t get pulled in to it. Don’t choose a side. Don’t debate the details.

Instead, say this:

“I don’t know exactly how it happened. Neither do you. What I do know is that the system that made it possible is still running—and it’s still destroying people, communities, and the planet. The only question that matters is: how do we replace it?”

Then offer the framework.

That’s how we move from diagnosis to cure.

That’s how you turn the “truth movement” into a movement for justice.

Stop arguing about the fire. Start building the fire extinguisher.

Join the Movement

The Restorative Justice Campaign is building a trans-partisan coalition to:

Pass the NEED Act (HR 2990) – Break the private bank monopoly on money creation.

Recognize the Internet as the new post road – Bring online communications under constitutional protection.

Replace GDP with GPI – Measure what matters: care, community, and ecological health.

Establish Citizen Assemblies – Put public credit allocation in the hands of the people.

We don’t wait for any party to lead. We build external power together.

Join us.

The NEED Act HR2990 was introduced in Congress in 2011 by Congressman Dennis Kucinich. It was based on the American Monetary Act, developed by Stephen Zarlenga, head of the American Monetary Institute, and Richard Cook, former senior U.S. Treasury Department policy analyst.