The 9 11 Truth Movement Has Been Arguing About Evidence for 24 Years
Here's Why That's a Problem
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I Watched It on TV That Morning
I recognized it immediately: record-setting controlled demolitions. Buildings collapsing at near-free-fall speed into their own footprints. A feat of engineering that would have made history in the demolition industry, except it was happening in Manhattan, on live television, with thousands of people inside.
How exactly it was pulled off has never mattered as much to me as the fact that it happened and was used as a pretext for invading the Middle East. Obviously it was an inside job pulled off by powerful people.
But I never cared to go down the rabbit holes. Not because I wasn’t curious. Because I realized something early on: the horror of that day was being used to distract us from the solution.
The Division Is a Feature, Not a Bug
Today, the 9/11 truth movement is fractured into factions that can barely speak to each other:
Controlled demolition camp – Thermite, explosives, nano-thermite.
Directed-energy weapons camp – Exotic technology, melted cars, unique fire signatures.
Remote-controlled plane camp – Drones, CGI fakery, military exercises.
Inside job generalists – It was the government, but the details don’t matter.
And they all accuse each other of being part of the cover-up.
Recently, the “9/11 Revisionist” camp has argued that the entire “truth movement” was infiltrated and steered from the beginning, that good-intentioned truth-seekers are funding the very cover-up they’re trying to expose by chasing false narratives.
Whether that’s true or not, one thing is certain: the endless debate about evidence keeps people busy while the system continues operating.
The System Didn’t Stop on 9/12
While the truth movement has spent 24 years arguing about:
Whether planes hit the Pentagon
Whether Building 7 fell symmetrically
Whether thermite was present in the dust
Whether directed-energy weapons exist
Whether the official story is “controlled demolition” or “global elite weaponry”
The system that made 9/11 possible has continued running uninterrupted.
The banking system still creates money as interest-bearing debt—funding endless war and extraction.
The military-industrial complex still consumes over a trillion dollars a year.
Surveillance technology has become more advanced—and less accountable.
The climate continues to collapse.
Ordinary people still can’t afford housing, healthcare, or education.
The same concentrated power that could organize 9/11 still exists—and it’s more powerful than ever.
The “truth movement” has been arguing about the symptoms for 24 years. It has not touched the root cause.
Why “How It Happened” Doesn’t Matter
I’m not saying the evidence is irrelevant. I’m saying that for the purpose of building a solution, it is a distraction.
Consider this: if you learned tomorrow, with absolute certainty, that 9/11 was caused by directed-energy weapons—what would you do differently?
Would you march on Washington? Demand accountability? Who would you march to? The people who did it are still in power. They control the military, the intelligence agencies, the media, the banks.
Knowing who did it doesn’t give you the power to stop them.
But changing the system that gives them power does.
What Would a Real Resolution Look Like?
A real resolution doesn’t require proving how it happened. It requires building the system that prevents it from happening again.
That’s what the Restorative Justice Campaign offers: a systemic framework that doesn’t get lost in any single event, but asks a different question entirely:
“What system made this possible—and how do we replace it?”
That question leads to four pillars:
1. Digital Sovereignty
Privacy is the default. Data is owned by individuals. Surveillance is opt-in, not opt-out.
Recognize the Internet as the new post road—constitutional protection for online communications.
Expand the USPS to provide secure, private, and universal broadband.
End surveillance capitalism. No third-party cookies. No unauthorized data collection.
Ban the sale of personal data without explicit, revocable consent.
If a system can deploy advanced technology against citizens without accountability, the solution isn’t to prove it happened. The solution is to democratize control of technology so that it cannot be used against the public.
2. Economic Agency
Ownership is restored. Basic financial security is guaranteed. Work serves human flourishing, not the other way around.
Pass the NEED Act—return the power to create money to the U.S. Treasury, debt-free, for public purposes.
Fund reparations for Black Americans, Indigenous nations, and war-torn countries—without taxing working people.
End the war economy—redirect trillions from the Pentagon to reconstruction, humanitarian relief, and ecological restoration.
Restore agricultural parity. Make housing affordable. Guarantee energy access.
If 9/11 was used as a pretext for invading the Middle East, the solution isn’t to prove the pretext was false. The solution is to remove the profit motive for war—and that means breaking the debt-money system that funds the military-industrial complex.
3. Regenerative Systems
The economy aligns with ecological limits. Corporations are accountable to communities and ecosystems, not just shareholders.
Replace GDP with the Genuine Progress Indicator (GPI)—count care, community, and ecological restoration as positive; count military spending, pollution, and resource depletion as costs.
Fund ecological restoration through debt-free public money.
End fossil fuel subsidies. Invest in renewable energy.
Support regenerative agriculture and degrowth of extraction.
If the same elite that orchestrated 9/11 is also destroying the planet, the solution isn’t just to expose them. The solution is to change what we measure as “progress” so that destruction is no longer profitable.
4. Community-Centric Design
Public spaces are rebuilt. Relationships are prioritized over transactions. Connection is the goal, not engagement.
Establish Sovereign Citizen Assemblies, randomly selected, single-mandate bodies to oversee the allocation of public credit.
Rebuild public spaces, parks, libraries, community centers, as places for genuine human connection.
Support cooperative enterprises and community land trusts.
Design digital platforms for connection, not extraction.
If the system fragments us into isolated individuals, the solution isn’t to prove the fragmentation was intentional. The solution is to rebuild the social bond so we have the collective power to resist.
The Deeper Pattern
This doesn’t just apply to 9/11.
Every “truth” movement has the same dynamic:
9/11 truth – Endless debate about explosives, thermite, and energy weapons.
Election fraud – Endless debate about voting machines and ballot counts.
LA fires – Endless debate about directed-energy weapons and “exotic signatures.”
COVID origins – Endless debate about lab leaks and gain-of-function research.
They all point at the symptoms. They all avoid the root cause.
The root cause is the same in every case: a system of concentrated, unaccountable power that operates with impunity funded by a debt-money system that transfers wealth upward, enabled by surveillance technology that tracks everyone, protected by a military-industrial complex that consumes a trillion dollars a year, and perpetuated by a population that is isolated, anxious, and conditioned to believe it has no power.
If you don’t change the system, you’re just rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic.
The Only Question That Matters
How exactly did the towers fall? I don’t know. Neither do you. Neither does anyone except the people who designed the event.
But that’s not the question that matters.
The question that matters is this:
Why can the same people who could do something like that still be in power? And how do we take it away?
Our framework answers that question.
It doesn’t require joining any faction, believing any specific theory, or going down any rabbit hole.
It requires one thing: building the alternative.
That’s what the Restorative Justice Campaign is. It’s not a “truth” movement. It’s a power movement.
It says:
“We don’t need to prove who lit the match. We need to take away their matches.”
A Call to Action
When you see people arguing about 9/11 evidence, don’t get pulled in to it. Don’t choose a side. Don’t debate the details.
Instead, say this:
“I don’t know exactly how it happened. Neither do you. What I do know is that the system that made it possible is still running—and it’s still destroying people, communities, and the planet. The only question that matters is: how do we replace it?”
Then offer the framework.
That’s how we move from diagnosis to cure.
That’s how you turn the “truth movement” into a movement for justice.
Stop arguing about the fire. Start building the fire extinguisher.
Join the Movement
The Restorative Justice Campaign is building a trans-partisan coalition to:
Pass the NEED Act (HR 2990) – Break the private bank monopoly on money creation.
Recognize the Internet as the new post road – Bring online communications under constitutional protection.
Replace GDP with GPI – Measure what matters: care, community, and ecological health.
Establish Citizen Assemblies – Put public credit allocation in the hands of the people.
We don’t wait for any party to lead. We build external power together.
Join us.
The NEED Act HR2990 was introduced in Congress in 2011 by Congressman Dennis Kucinich. It was based on the American Monetary Act, developed by Stephen Zarlenga, head of the American Monetary Institute, and Richard Cook, former senior U.S. Treasury Department policy analyst.
stop the harm and create what needs to be built, real democratic values and system--makes sense to me. true, the bickering over what happened just brings division and endless...more harm and manipulation
Good day Howard
How about we schedule a Zoom and work through what has transpired in the 9/11 spoof movement the last 24 years, with a build up to the 25th remembrance, as it's so much easier to have a conversation, than these to and fro written pieces. You up for that?
I do go over it in many of my podcast discussions, but let's give you the short breakdown, with some articles to read, with further detail, as what has transpired the last 25 years should make for an interesting socialogical and physhological anaylis of movements pushing out "the search for truth".
You should take the time and work through EVERYTHING here, as I've been chronicling my interactions will all the relevant "camps" in the 9/11 spoof movement, the last 4+ years.
Most of what has transpired in the 9/11 spoof movement has been covered in the two books by Andrew Johnson, from the formation of "Scholars for 9/11 truth" in 2005, all the way up to 2019, when his second book ws published.
The two free downloadable e-books are:
1. 9/11 Finding the Truth - http://www.checktheevidence.co.uk/pdf/9-11%20-%20Finding%20the%20Truth.pdf
2. 9/11 Holding the Truth - http://checktheevidencecom.ipage.com/checktheevidence.com/pdf/911%20Holding%20The%20Truth%20-Andrew%20Johnson%20-%202017.pdf
Then before reading further, read the following:
Who Really Controls the 9/11 Truth Movement?
A 40+ year suppression timeline, exposing cover-ups, and planted leaders, steering millions away from the evidence.
Article: https://911revision.substack.com/p/911-truth-suppression-timeline
From this article, you will have learnt;
Official narrative – Jet fuel.
Option behind door no 1 – explosives,
door no 2 – thermite,
door no 3 – buried or mini nukes.
Just don’t look at where the EVIDENCE points to, a black-ops cold DEW technology, that can direct energy to disrupt the molecular bonds of matter.
(Direct or control – where it goes and what it does)
9/11 FACTS that hurt people's feelings
43 FACTS that cannot be explained due to jet fuel, bombs, thermite or nukes
Article: https://911revision.substack.com/p/911-facts-that-hurt-peoples-feelings
A whole industry has been created - A whole "truth" movement, to have people NOT look at the evidence presented TO COURT in 2007, all whilst they are gaslighting good intentioned truth seekers with stories of remote-controlled planes or drones, CGI TV video fakery, bombs, and thermite for a controlled demolition or even buried or mini nukes.
Making sure people NEVER look at the anomalies with the 9/11 orphans, buildings 3, 4, 5, 6 and the Bankers Trust building, because if people do, they will immediately see the problems with the 9/11 truther narratives that are being SOLD to them.
Good intentioned truth seekers are FUNDING the greater cover-up of the truth of what happened on 9/11.
Have a listen and read the 2007 court filings you’re NOT supposed to know about..
Dr Reynolds' 2007 whistle-blower case against NIST, was for the fraudulent WTC plane impact reports: https://nomoregames.net/2011/06/12/request-for-correction-by-nist-for-its-invalid-wtc-jetliner-animations-and-analyses/
Dr Wood's 2007 whistle-blower case against NIST, was for the destruction at the WTC complex: https://www.doctorjudywood.com/articles/NIST/Qui_Tam_Wood.html
There are 3 issues most people have when faced with the truth regarding the events of 9/11
1. Problem solving skills
2. Group Think
3. They just can't handle the implications
Were the towers destroyed by a gravity collapse? The evidence says no.
Were the towers destroyed by explosives? The evidence says no.
Were the towers destroyed by thermite? The evidence says no.
Were the towers destroyed by nukes? The evidence says no.
The answers to these questions can easily be found by studying the evidence.
The problem is NOT a shortage of evidence.
The problem is nobody wants to LOOK at the evidence and think for themselves.
Instead, everyone wants to be TOLD WHAT TO THINK by "experts" in the MSM, alternative media, the scientific community, the government, and the "truth" movement, but these "experts" spend the whole time covering up and muddling up the evidence.
Here is a 20-minute video that most can follow: https://rumble.com/v5jnndx-understanding-the-911-evidence.html
People will always ask, then what really happened?
The fact of the matter is, there is no speculation on “how it went down.”
Just an independent empirical investigation of the observable evidence that has you come to an irrefutable conclusion, and it points to black-ops technology that most people just can’t fathom, because it’s too sci-fi for them to wrap their heads around it.
That’s what the perps were counting on and the 9/11 “truther” movement was installed in 2005 to have people NOT wake up to the fact.
It’s nicely chronicled in these two books – 9/11 Finding the truth and 9/11 Holding the truth.
You might also want to read the 2007 qui-tam whistle-blower case filed presenting the evidence collected.
Link: https://www.drjudywood.com/wp/court-case-qui-tam/
It was also nicely put together in this 500-page textbook.
Link: https://www.checktheevidence.com/wordpress/product/where-did-the-towers-go-by-dr-judy-wood/
This textbook that should be mandatory reading for everyone on earth.
A 500-page textbook, that the 9/11 “truther” movement DOES NOT want you to know about or read, because once you’ve read it and understand the evidence, their grift is up. The scariest 9/11 book out there: “Where did the towers go?” by Dr Judy Wood.