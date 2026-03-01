Howard’s Newsletter

Howard’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paulo Kirk's avatar
Paulo Kirk
Mar 1

Yikes. This is the Century of the Jew. Trump is just a Shabbat Goy. And, America, the crime syndicate, what, now it starts with Semen Drip Rapist and Pedophile in Chief?

While scholars have made many claims about US military interventions, they have not

come to a consensus on the main trends and consequences. This article introduces a new,

comprehensive dataset of all US military interventions since the country’s founding,

alongside over 200 variables that allow scholars to evaluate theoretical propositions on

drivers and outcomes of intervention. It compares the new Military Intervention

Project (MIP) dataset to the current leading dataset, the Militarized Interstate Disputes

(MID). In sum, MIP doubles the universe of cases, integrates a range of military intervention definitions and sources, expands the timeline of analysis, and offers more

transparency of sourcing through historically-documented case narratives of every US

military intervention included in the dataset. According to MIP, the US has undertaken

almost 400 military interventions since 1776, with half of these operations undertaken

between 1950 and 2019. Over 25% of them have occurred in the post-Cold War

period.

+--+

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/the-former-and-recently-assassinated

Reply
Share
Barbara's avatar
Barbara
Mar 1

I've definitely never heard it used in this context. Usually it is kind of a sexist way of saying "mind your own business" because it's considered women's work. Maybe we can take it back though. " I minded my knitting and had all of the surveillance cameras removed despite the Twitter storm last weekend." Or "Don't worry about that Gulf of America distraction. Mind your knitting and get some seeds in the soil in case the predator class decides not to allow us food this year."

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Howard Switzer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture