This morning while meditating the phrase “Stick to your knitting” came to mind, which means, “stay focused on the core responsibilities of your project” which to me means to somehow stir enough support from among the people and the powers that be to accomplish monetary reform.

Knitting is the process of looping yarns together producing a stretchy and flexible textile fabric made of interconnected loops and is much more flexible than fabric that is woven. The needles of our discussions seem to be history and theory used to connect the loops. Unlike the straight, parallel and perpendicular warp and weft threads of weaving, knitting follows a meandering “course” stitching the loops together. What are the loops we seek to interconnect? I think they are all the issues that affect people’s lives, problems caused by the current money system which can be solved by changing the money system, including wars. I have never been able to identify an issue that did not involve money; it is the connecting tissue between power and policy.

The phrase “Stick to your knitting” usually appears whenever the discussion strays into yarns about power relations which are often dismissed as conspiracy theory. This can hardly be avoided since money is the governing factor for political power which is the kind of power that determines our public policy, both foreign and domestic. It can also be the kind of power that corrupts and is derived from large accumulations of money produced by a usurious 332-year-old privately controlled monetary system that issues our nation’s money supply as interest-bearing debt for profit. This systematically concentrates wealth into the accounts of a wealthy few extracted from the many who create wealth.

However, the very fact that none of this is taught in our schools is no accident which should make it clear that it is instead a “conspiracy,” a secret plan by a group to do something unlawful or harmful. If it were not unlawful and harmful it would not have to be a secret. The fabric we knit then is to not only make that abundantly clear to people but to provide a warm cloak to protect us all from such cold-hearted abuse. The Epstein files have so far revealed that we are ruled by Satan-worshiping, baby-eating monsters, and we’ve only been shown the better half of the files, those that were approved for release. Roseanne Barr and numerous others were called crazy conspiracy theorists and black-balled for telling us what has now been revealed in the Epstein files.

Do we need any more evidence that the ruling class is insane than Trump being allowed to make war on Iran? Claiming to be targeting a non-existent nuclear weapons program we have instead hit a girl’s school killing 60. Now Iran has closed the Staits of Hormuz which means an absolute disaster to the American economy. Russia and China both have undetectable submarines in the region and they will assure that the US will not win this war. They may not have to do anything, however, as analysts say the US will run out of ammunition very soon while Iran has been preparing for this for years. Their response so far has been restrained, despite killing hundreds of American military personnel with their measured response just targeting US military targets in the region. Support for this war in the US is very low and will be even lower when the flag covered consequences start coming home.

Back to our knitting.

Understanding how that system works matters more than knowing who runs it and every system has a leverage point, a point where a small adjustment changes the entire system. Money is the leverage point for the political economy. Conspiracies are not a theory; they are business models that have been employed for centuries. Current events command our attention, just as they are designed to do because attention is energy. We must make enough people aware of this so they can direct their energy toward creating a better world. We must accumulate the righteous power of truth and change the law that determines how money is created and allocated to align with our higher selves, our higher love.