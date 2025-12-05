I think the focus on Trump is a narrowing of the Overton Window. Trump is merely the latest agent of the financiers who push all public policy down our throats because they control the funding, they control the creation and allocation of the global money supply. Was Obama any better regarding policy outcomes? No. Who was the last President to defy the financiers? JFK. The monetary system we have issues all the money as interest-bearing debt, a form of slavery that systematically extracts and concentrates wealth from the people and the planet who create it all, to those who own the system. (BlackRock/Vanguard)

A Rockefeller with no money is just another Joe. Money is power, it is the governing factor, thus we are ruled by private interests. As Frederick Soddy said in 1933, money is supposed to be “the distributive mechanism of society. To allow it to become a source of revenue to private issuers is to create, first, a secret and illicit arm of the government and, last, a rival power strong enough ultimately to overthrow all other forms of government.” Money is the Achilles Heel of the system, the system’s “leverage point” where one small change, in this case the bookkeeping rules that allow banks to create money, can change the entire system. It will also reverse the negative physical and psychological consequences of usury which the entire system is based upon. It shifts the monetary paradigm from money issued temporarily as interest-bearing debt for personal gain to money issued publicly as a permanently circulating asset for productive public purposes.

Everyone should see by now that partisan politics is getting us nowhere. It is time for a post-partisan discussion about the common threats to our collective wellbeing and what can be done to address them.

As Nicole Negowetti writes,

“Polarization is not a failure of communication; it’s a business model. Media platforms, political actors, and algorithms profit from outrage. While we argue over ideology, concentrated power deepens its hold. Binary thinking offers comfort from certainty, identity, and clear enemies. Mainstream media rewards it, institutions depend on it, and our nervous systems default to it under stress. Yet that comfort is costly. While we debate whether to trust institutions or defend autonomy, children grow sicker, ecosystems unravel, and corporate power tightens its grip.

Post-partisan practice could reposition conflict and help us discern which battles are worth our energy and who we can stand beside, even in disagreement. Sometimes that means opposition; sometimes, unlikely alliances. Always it means asking: Who benefits from how this is structured, and what would it take to shift that balance of power?”

To shift the balance of power one must know how power is derived.

In the example above it is clear that corporate power is the problem. It is also easy to make the connection between the depressed economy and corporate power. Once corporate power is acknowledged it is easy to make the case that corporate power is money power. There is plenty of evidence and everyone knows money is what corruption runs on. Without money they would not have such power over the government and the economy. Money is so important one must wonder why we weren’t taught where money comes from in school? Such a discussion could lead to people seeing a common thread running through all the issues they are struggling with.