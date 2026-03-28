Sankofa is a wisdom tradition originating among the Akan people of Ghana. It is often represented by a bird looking backward. The symbol carries a profound teaching:

“It is not taboo to go back and fetch what you forgot, we must look back to move forward. We must think back to where we took the wrong path.”

This is precisely what we’re exploring when we trace money back to its sacred roots. We’re not proposing a naive return to some imagined premodern past. We’re retrieving wisdom that was lost, or deliberately suppressed, so that we can build something new from it.

Two Paths, One Choice

The choice between the two paths is not abstract. It is made every day: in how we spend our time, our money, our attention; in what we advocate for; in what we build together. While many may not see them yet, we have two paths, one choice. One path continues the trajectory of the last several centuries: money as private interest-bearing debt, as extraction, as a technology of concentrating private accumulation. The other path, informed by the past, leads toward principles that have sustained human communities for millennia: reciprocity, public purpose, relationship.

Sankofa teaches us that the past is not a place to get stuck. It is a source of wisdom. The bird’s feet are planted forward. The head turns back to retrieve what is valuable. Then it moves ahead, carrying that wisdom into the future.

This is what monetary reform looks like when viewed through a Sankofa lens. We are not trying to dismantle modernity and return to gift economies (though we have much to learn from them). We are retrieving the principles that made those systems sustainable: trust, reciprocity, the understanding that money is ultimately a social relationship, not a thing. And it affects who we are.

We are applying those principles to the scale and complexity of the present.

What Was Forgotten?

We forgot that money, in its origins, was a tool for relationships, not accumulation. We forgot that the power to create money is supposed to be a public power, perhaps the most fundamental public power there is. Perhaps the most vital prerogative of democratic self-governance. We forgot that systems built on perpetual debt create not just economic inequality but spiritual and psychological damage: anxiety, competition, a sense of there never being enough, and its persistent violence.

We forgot that there were alternatives. Throughout history, communities have issued their own currency. Governments have created debt-free money for public purposes. Indigenous economies operated for millennia on principles of reciprocity that did not require perpetual growth or interest-bearing debt.

This forgetting was not accidental. It was the result of centuries of colonization, of the enclosure of common lands, of the concentration of monetary power in private hands. The history of money is also a history of dispossession.

Sankofa is remembering, not as an academic exercise, but as an act of liberation.

What We Carry Forward

So. what does it look like to retrieve this wisdom and carry it forward?

It looks like communities reclaiming the power to direct public funds toward public purposes, affordable housing, renewable energy, community infrastructure, without incurring debt or extracting profit for private shareholders.

It looks like participatory budgeting, where ordinary citizens directly decide how public money is spent, transforming both the built environment and democratic culture.

It looks like indigenous-led economic and ecologic revitalization across the Americas, from the Onondaga Nation’s efforts to reclaim stewardship of their traditional territory to the many cooperative enterprises rooted in indigenous values of reciprocity and collective responsibility.

It looks like a movement for sovereign money proposals gaining traction across the U.S. and Europe, arguing that the power to create money from nothing, should belong to the public, not to private banks, a public trust, not a private scam.

These are not nostalgic projects. They are experiments in building something new from something old. They are Sankofa in action.

The Circle Restored

The circle is a universal symbol: the cycle of seasons, the flow of gifts, the interdependence of all life. In Akan philosophy, Sankofa is sometimes represented not only as a bird but as a spiral, a path that returns to where it began, but at a higher level of development.

This is the shape of genuine transformation: not linear progress, which too often means forgetting, but spiral movement, which means remembering as we move forward.

The Choice, Revisited

We are living in a time of choice. The path of extraction and debt is not inevitable. It was created by choices made over centuries, and it can be changed by choices made now.

Sankofa reminds us that the wisdom we need is not entirely new. It is old, older than the dominant system that tells us there is no alternative. But it is also alive, being rediscovered and adapted by communities around the world.

The question is not whether we can build something different. We already are. The question is whether we will do so consciously, intentionally, at scale, carrying forward what we have retrieved from the past.

The system we build will shape who we become. The bird that looks back knows this. It knows that to move forward without remembering is to risk repeating the mistakes of the past. And it knows that to remember is not to dwell, but to retrieve, to gather up what is valuable and carry it into a new day.

There is a reason the image of two paths resonates across cultures. In Greek mythology, it is the choice of Heracles between virtue and vice. In Buddhist tradition, it is the Noble Eightfold Path. In indigenous traditions around the world, it is the choice between living in balance and living in extraction.

The evolution of money, seen through this lens, is not a story of linear progress. It is a story of forgetting and remembering, of rupture and restoration, of a circle fracturing and being remade whole again. And it is a story still being written, by all of us, in the choices we make about how we structure our economies, our communities, and our relationships.

Lets build the world we want and be done with the greed and violence of empire.

To learn more and take action, here are some resources:

Greens for Monetary Reform

greens.money

Alliance For Just Money

monetaryalliance.org

American Monetary Institute

monetary.org

International Movement for Monetary Reform

monreform.org