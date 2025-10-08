Howard’s Newsletter

Back to Heart's avatar
Back to Heart
6d

Thank you very much for this. Here's a very wise suggestion of how we can actually remove from power over us the idiot billionaire predators you mentioned in the post, and have a REAL (not fake) democracy where the sovereignty is in the hamds of the local people and not in the hands of theor represebtitives https://www.pdrboston.org/what-is-an-egalitarian-revolution be sure to also see the very important links leading out from tne main article, in order to better understand what is suggested (which was in fact implemented already in half of spain, see link for details).

PS. The writer, John Spritzler, also has a brilliant substack, where he goes in much more detail into the the different aspects of tbe theme in the linked article. Can access it through the link above.

1 reply by Howard Switzer
John Wright's avatar
John Wright
6d

Want the best return on your money? Invest in politicians!

"The 5-year study showed that the economic elite spent $5.8 billion on lobbying and got back $4.4 trillion in subsidies, that is a return on investment over 670%." - this sentence sums up a lot of our political problems.

The other half is that government has become far too large with annual federal spending of nearly $7 trillion dollars per year. Cut that in half and how much good could you do with $3.5 trillion dollars? Pay down that national debt fairly fast!

2 replies by Howard Switzer and others
3 more comments...

