Yes, we are ruled by idiots. I that is not just name-calling, I mean idiot as it was originally conceived by the ancient Greeks. An “idiot” was someone who had chosen to distance themselves from their political responsibilities, failing to contribute to the collective well-being of the city or state, instead only interested in personal gain and an insatiable greed, avarice, covetousness, a greedy desire for more wealth Of course there are plenty of idiots around who do not rule, preferring to remain blissfully ignorant of our political realities. They may even vote for one party or another while never informing themselves of the issues or doing any research to discover the root of our political problems. We are ruled by an unelected government of idiots.

Now of course people will ask why are you calling the people who rule idiots when they are very much involved in politics? Because they have abandoned their political responsibility to contribute to the collective well-being.

That responsibility is articulated in the first sentence of the Preamble to our Constitution that explains the very purpose of our government.

That is of course no surprise, money dominates our politics, but it is a certain kind of debt-based money that empowers the rulers of our system and enslaves the many. They promise each election cycle that they will take at least some responsibility for the common good but as soon as the election is over, they are struck with a kind of amnesia, forgetting their hollow promises. They will even propose progressive solutions to many of our problems, solutions which they will abandon as soon as they are elected leaving them with no chance of winning because they would interfere with their donor’s unfettered maximization of private profits. Sometimes one party will even propose a bill that would benefit the people in some way but regardless of how good it is the other party will oppose it. If it is a bill that has broad support in the public, it will be narrowly defeated unless favored by the ruling class.

The left blames the Republicans, the right blames the Democrats but both parties are to blame, it is a bipartisan theater of illusion. Both parties are dominated by cheaply bought self-interested greedy idiots who will dance to the piper paying their bills. The two-party system represents a divide and conquer strategy, an extension of the schooling and media also designed to create and maintain division. The Republicans are conservatives who believe in liberty, economic prosperity, preserving American values and traditions, and restoring the American dream for every citizen of this great nation. The Republican Party, however, tends to be might-makes-right authoritarians overtly representing the interests of the wealthy.

The Democrats are liberals who believe that the economy should work for everyone, health care is a right, our diversity is our strength, that democracy is worth defending. representing workers and ordinary Americans. The Democratic Party however acts as an enabler for the Republican Party, maintaining an illusion of being the loyal opposition while covertly representing the same wealthy interests despite their propaganda otherwise. Thus we have a duopoly or “uniparty” with a left and a right fist. There have been constant calls for a new political party, a real 2nd political party that represents the progressive policies Americans have been demanding for over a century, demands that fall on deaf ears. The existing 3rd parties are ignored. Even the Green Party, with a platform that would transform the system into a real democracy and has enough ballot lines each cycle to win a national election, is treated like an embarrassment to be locked away in the basement, only garnering little more than 1% of the vote at best.

Is that all about to change? Here is a recent campaign speech by a young Democrat state representative in Texas to kick-off his race for US Senate.

“The only minority destroying America is the billionaires. Trans people are 1% of the population. Muslims are 1% of the population. Undocumented people are 1% of the population. We are focused on the wrong 1%. Transpeople aren’t taking away our healthcare. Muslims aren’t defunding our schools. Immigrants aren’t cutting taxes for themselves and their rich friends. It’s the billionaires and their puppet politicians. The culture wars are a smoke screen. So many of the divisions in this state and in this country are manufactured by billionaires who want us fighting each other instead of fighting them. They want us looking left and right at our neighbors instead of looking up at them. The biggest divide in our politics is not left versus right, its top versus bottom.”

This is a truth that I and others have been saying for years, often being called a “conspiracy theorist” for saying such things but isn’t it now blatantly obvious that we live in a plutocracy? Whether it was Kings, robber barons, or corporations, when has western civilization not been ruled by those with the most wealth? “He who has the gold rules”, because gold was money then, has been replaced today by “He who controls the creation of money rules.” It explains why despite which party is elected public policy seems to get steadily worse not better as the economic elite’s selfish agenda of centralizing wealth and power advances. The young candidate, James Talarico, who made that excellent speech, however, has accepted a large donation from at least one of those billionaires. How many believe he will even attempt to turn the tide once elected?

The wealthy are smart enough to know that the best way to defeat your opposition is to lead it, thus they fund both sides. In fact, they fund both sides of nearly every conflict, even wars, because they are so very profitable. As the 2014 Princeton study on political influence by Gilens and Page proved investment in our political system is also very profitable. The 5-year study showed that the economic elite spent $5.8 billion on lobbying and got back $4.4 trillion in subsidies, that is a return on investment over 670%.

Corbin Trent, a Bernie and AOC supporting “Justice Democrat”, provides another example. He has put forth an excellent plan for progressive democratic change that he claims is How to beat MAGA in 2026, 2028, and Beyond. The Democrats have lost a lot of support due to their constant betrayals of the Americans who vote for them so they are really turning up the progressive rhetoric this time claiming they will return to the values they’ve supposedly supported in the past. However, there is a gaping hole in the middle of his plan that he and most democrats are completely unaware of as they seem to imagine they know it all being progressive authoritarians which should be an oxymoron. His ‘Ten Truths,’ outlining the problem indicates he sees the symptoms but not the disease, not the underlying cause of those problems. This has been the problem with Democrats for decades. That is not to say there haven’t been sincere Democrats and Republicans who have seen and understood the cause of those problems, people who have put forth proposals over the last 140 years that would have corrected the problem, stabilized the economy and created prosperity for the many. Sadly, they did not get the support needed even from their own parties to right the rigged system, instead they were harassed and often expelled from office.

Legislation to change the system has been introduced to Congress several times, most recently in 2011 by Dennis Kucinich, who introduced The National Emergency Employment Act (The NEED Act HR2990). It was in response to the 2008 crisis in which Obama bailed out the bankers instead of the 5.5 million Americans who lost their homes to the same gang that caused the problem. Of course, it wasn’t allowed out of committee, and he was then primaried out of office by his own party. A populist movement by We the People could elect a Congress dedicated to public interests that would pass The NEED Act HR2990 and turn the world around. That will take some education about how the system works and how we can unrig the economy. That is the mission of monetary reform groups world-around. See monetaryalliance.org