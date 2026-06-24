Free the Money News

Free the Money News

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Carmen Basilovecchio's avatar
Carmen Basilovecchio
6d

READ the book ===> My God, It's free and online "The Role of Money" by SODDY. IT'S PUBLIC DOMAIN!! You can print it and sell it. Soddy wanted to benefit mankind. "MONEY IS A LICENSE TO LIVE" It is our bloodstream! Read-Examine-Analize-Decide = Servitude or Prosperity.

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Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
6d

I still don't understand why you refuse to explain the origin of the NEED Act.

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