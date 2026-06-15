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Carmen Basilovecchio's avatar
Carmen Basilovecchio
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THE C.A.R.D. ACT (Constitutional Allocation & Revenue Distribution Act)

This is public domain: a gift from Frederick Soddy for all of you who have been, as I have for more than a decade, pissing in the wind. Trying to reach out to over 300million people. Not realizing that working with any party either Republican or Democrat or Independent there would be no chance of success. The National committees make the rule of law and they are not "for the people". They all have their own special interests. TODAY there is an Overton Window. ===> Read and Decide ===> https://x.com/justaluckyfool/status/2066554914898157636

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