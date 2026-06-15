Image from ChatGPT

Preamble: A Working‑People’s Strategy – A Movement Campaign

The U.S. war economy is not a bug in capitalism; it is a feature. Private banks create money as interest‑bearing debt, forcing perpetual growth, competition for resources, and militarism to secure markets and supply chains. This system serves the wealthy few, not the working people or planet earth.

Before U.S. militarism reached overseas, it was perfected here, through the doctrine of Manifest Destiny, the Indian Wars, treaty violations, forced removal, and the ongoing theft of Indigenous land and resources. Indigenous peoples were the first victims of U.S. forced dispossession. Any restorative justice framework that does not begin with their sovereignty, land back, and reparations is incomplete. Every American has been harmed by this system through debt, lost wages, and the diversion of public funds from communities to warfare. Monetary reform benefits everyone.

Most economic justice campaigns seek to redistribute existing wealth—through taxes, regulations, and social programs. These efforts are essential, but they stop short of the real question: who has the power to create money in the first place? If private banks hold that power, every reform must be funded by the same system that profits from war, debt, and inequality. The NEED Act (HR2990)1 returns this sovereign power to Congress, where it belongs under the Constitution.

Restorative justice also applies to what we call social infrastructure, healthcare, education, and the conditions for human flourishing, where the current debt-money system extracts wealth rather than supporting well-being.

This document is more than a platform. It is a campaign framework for a trans‑partisan movement uniting diverse constituencies. It has the potential to unite independents, progressives, labor, Indigenous nations, black liberation organizers, adherents of all political parties, peace activists, farmers, and everyone who wants a just, ecologically sane economy.

We do not wait for any party to lead.

Political parties, by their very structure, are institutions of consolidation, they aggregate interests, manage dissent, and prioritize institutional survival over transformative change. They are captive to donor classes, internal hierarchies, and re-election cycles that reward incremental half-measures and punish bold structural breaks like the NEED Act. Even well-intentioned party leaders find themselves boxed in by party machinery, polling consultants, and the permanent fundraising treadmill. Waiting for a party to champion monetary sovereignty is like asking the landlord to lead the rent strike.

That doesn’t mean we reject party members, we welcome them as individuals, and we celebrate when candidates cross the aisle to support our demands. We organize horizontally, across and beyond party lines, precisely because the debt-money system was allowed by bipartisan consensus over generations. Breaking it requires a coalition that answers to no party whip, corporate PAC, or electoral calendar. Our external power is our leverage: we reward courage wherever it appears, punish complicity wherever it hides, and keep our eyes fixed on the policy, not the party label. We build external power together.

“I will unite with anyone to do good, but with no one to do harm.” - Frederick Douglass

How Can We Afford Reparations?

Most Americans have never been told the truth: Under our current system, private banks, by making loans, create all new money as interest‑bearing debt. This system was developed by powerful wealthy interests to control society and forces endless growth, rising working‑people’s debt, a constant extraction of wealth from the many accumulated by a few, and a permanent scarcity mindset. “We can’t afford social programs,” while trillions are created for wars and bank bailouts.

The NEED Act restores the U.S. Treasury as the sovereign issuer of debt‑free money, just as the Constitution intended (Article I, Section 8). Under this system, Congress can fund reparations, restorative justice, and a just transition - not by raising taxes on workers or borrowing from banks, but by creating new money for real goods and services as an asset, not interest-bearing debt.

Will that cause inflation? Not if done correctly, here’s why. Today, we have millions of unemployed workers, shuttered factories, crumbling infrastructure, and vast ecological damage to repair. That is idle productive capacity. Spending debt‑free money to put people to work rebuilding communities, restoring land, and providing reparations absorbs that slack, which is anti‑inflationary. When true full capacity approaches, taxes can be raised on extreme wealth to cool demand, not to raise revenue.

In short: What stops us is not a lack of dollars. It is political will.

This is not incremental reform. It is a structural break that makes ecological sanity, restorative justice, and grassroots democracy achievable while stripping private financiers of their veto power over public policy. This framework makes anything that is physically possible, ecologically wise, and socially desirable, financially feasible.

Without Public Money Creation

Every social program must beg for funding from the same banking system that profits from war and extraction.

Working‑people’s debt grows faster than wages.

Prices for everything contain capital costs (interest), 50% on average.

The Federal Reserve serves private banks, not public needs. The rich get richer while everyone else gets poorer.

With Public Money Creation

We the working people, through democratic institutions, decide what gets built.

Debt‑based expansion is no longer required for the economy to function.

The profit motive no longer controls the money supply.

We measure success not by GDP growth, but by the Genuine Progress Indicator (GPI) – which counts care, community, and ecological restoration, not carnage.

Why the NEED Act?

The NEED Act is the central demand for a non‑partisan campaign because the NEED Act:

Breaks the banking class’s monopoly on money creation – a key element of for dominance by the wealthy. Ends the debt‑money treadmill that forces working people into perpetual payment to financiers. Enables public ownership of credit allocation – a transitional demand toward full social control of investment. Does not require immediate expropriation of existing wealth, making it politically achievable while opening space for deeper transformation.

We are not proposing monetary reform instead of class struggle. We are proposing monetary reform as a weapon for social justice.

Our Demands (The Platform)

We, the undersigned movement, demand:

1. Pass the NEED Act – Return the power to create money to the U.S. Treasury, debt‑free, for public purposes. 2. Fund Reparations & Restorative Justice – For Black Americans (Black-led and community-driven), Indigenous nations (sovereign‑led), and war‑torn countries, without taxing working people. 3. End the War Economy – Redirect trillions from the Pentagon to reconstruction, humanitarian relief, ecological remediation, and peace. 4. Restore Agricultural Parity – Establishment of a Public Market Floor - Instead of criminalizing below-parity purchases, the federal government shall act as a buyer of last resort. 5. Ensure affordable energy for working people and small farmers through public ownership of energy infrastructure, debt-free financing for renewable energy transitions, and protection from price-gouging by fossil fuel monopolies. 6. Make Housing Affordable and Secure • Expand homestead exemptions to ensure that working families are not taxed out of their homes, while protecting funding for local public services. • Use debt-free public money created under the NEED Act to fund zero-interest mortgages for first-time homebuyers and community land trusts, removing the burden of bank debt from homeownership. • End predatory lending and foreclosure practices that strip working people of their homes and wealth. 7. Measure What Matters – Replace GDP with the Genuine Progress Indicator (GPI) as the official measure of economic and social health. 8. International Monetary Sovereignty – Offer technical assistance to any nation seeking to reclaim its own sovereign money creation, and advocate for debt cancellation tied to public money systems. 9. Interlocking Reforms – Alongside the NEED Act, support Move to Amend (end corporate constitutional rights), public banking, and agricultural parity pricing. 10. Global Monetary Justice - Support the creation of a supranational reserve currency, multilateral clearing system, global monetary authority, UN Monetary Commission, and an Intergovernmental Panel on Economic and Social Issues (IPESI) to ensure democratic accountability of the global financial system.

Why Now? (Urgency)

The U.S. national debt is over $39 trillion - banks created $5 trillion in new money overnight for bailouts.

The Pentagon budget exceeds $900 billion annually - while homelessness, hunger, and untreated illness rise.

Polling shows that 70% of Americans believe the economy is rigged . They are right. The rigging begins with who creates money.

The NEED Act (HR 2990) is already written . It needs only a movement to demand its passage.

Climate collapse and war accelerate. Every year we wait, the damage becomes harder to reverse.

Theory of Change: Building External Power

We do not wait for any political party to lead. We build an independent, multi‑issue coalition that uses electoral pressure, direct action, and local organizing to make the NEED Act unavoidable. This is a strategy, by and for working people. Whether you earn a wage, run a small farm, or care for your family. We are the ones who do the real work, and we are the ones who should decide how money is created.

Our Strategy

Form a Non‑Partisan Coalition

Already allied organizations: American Monetary Institute (AMI), Alliance for Just Money (AFJM), Move to Amend, Ecology Democracy Network, International Movement for Monetary Reform (IMMR) and Indigenous sovereignty groups. We invite Greens, independents, labor unions, peace groups, and farmers’ organizations. Support Any Candidate Who Makes the NEED Act Their Top Priority

We will not endorse based on party label. We will support, with volunteers, visibility, and grassroots fundraising, any candidate for local, state, or federal office who publicly champions the NEED Act as the enabling condition for all other justice work. Launch a National Petition & Ballot Initiative Process

A simple petition: “I call on Congress to pass the NEED Act (HR 2990) to create money debt‑free for public good.” Where possible, we will pursue state‑level ballot initiatives instructing representatives to support the NEED Act. Organize Local “Money & War” Town Halls

In-person meetings that educate voters on debt‑money, show the wealth inequality video, and build local chapters. Each chapter commits to monthly actions: letter‑writing to Congress, public education, and candidate forums. Use Non‑Violent Direct Action

Peaceful protests at Federal Reserve banks, congressional offices, and war industry shareholder meetings, always linking monetary reform to the end of militarism.

Sequence: Monetary Reform First, Deeper Transformation Second

We have learned from the failures of past experiments (including intentional communities that were crushed by bank debt and federal pressure) that a moneyless society cannot survive under a debt‑money system.

Therefore, we commit to this sequence:

Pass the NEED Act - Break the private bank monopoly. Use debt‑free public money to fund reparations, infrastructure, ecological restoration, and a just transition while supporting local cooperatives and promoting grassroots land ownership without onerous taxes or mortgages. Over time, as basic needs are met directly and communities gain real economic independence, local groups may choose to reduce or eliminate money internally or utilized local currencies. That choice will no longer be crushed by the Feds or bank debt.

This is not a compromise. It is a realistic path to the world we want.

The Package of Interlocking Reforms

The NEED Act is a necessary enabling condition as a beginning. We therefore also demand:

Move to Amend - Overturn Citizens United; corporations are not people; money is not speech.

End the Federal Reserve’s private governance structure - Restore the Treasury as sovereign issuer under congressional oversight.

Public Banking at the State and Federal Level - Publicly owned banks with autonomy over terms of borrowing to help manage and distribute sovereign money directed toward restorative justice.

Democratize Credit Allocation - Citizen assemblies or juries (alongside technical experts) to determine the purposes for which newly created money is spent through transparent public processes and accountability measures

These tools are interdependent. Passing the NEED Act without Move to Amend, for example, could leave the new money system vulnerable to capture by the same corporate power it was designed to bypass.

Indigenous Sovereignty and Restorative Justice

We affirm the sovereignty and self‑determination of Indigenous peoples, including:

The right of Indigenous peoples to refuse state‑managed “reparations” that do not include recognition of treaty rights and a judicial review of treaty validity with indigenous nations.

Full implementation of the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), including Free, Prior, and Informed Consent (FPIC) for any projects on Indigenous lands.

Repatriation of ancestral remains and sacred objects under NAGPRA , with full funding and enforcement.

An end to fossil fuel and military infrastructure projects on Indigenous lands without Indigenous consent.

Restoration of traditional food systems, water rights, and stewardship of lands currently managed by federal agencies, consistent with indigenous ecological knowledge.

Agricultural Parity and the Restoration of Small‑Holder Farming

Land is the base of the real economy. Agriculture is a vital national security industry, yet under the debt‑money system and predatory global commodity trading, small‑holder farming has been systematically decimated. Restoring economic viability to small‑holder farming is central to a just society, including dismantling the war economy.

We call for:

Restoration of parity pricing for agricultural commodities – a legally mandated minimum floor price calculated using the established USDA parity formula, which automatically adjusts relative to the broader cost structure of the non-farm economy. This price must reflect not merely the individual farmer’s private costs, but the true cost of producing an abundance of fresh, nutritious food for the entire community, recognizing that smallholder stewardship is a public good.

Establishment of a Public Market Floor – Instead of criminalizing below-parity purchases, the federal government shall act as a buyer of last resort, purchasing all qualifying commodities at parity price and either distributing them to food-insecure communities, storing them for emergency reserves, or donating them to international aid. This removes the incentive for commodity buyers to push prices below parity, because any produce not purchased by private buyers at fair price will be absorbed by the public system. Compliance is drawn forth through market mechanism, not legal coercion.

Supply management aligned with domestic needs and ecological limits – achieved through voluntary incentive programs, not federal production mandates. In accordance with the constitutional limits affirmed in US v. Butler (1936), the federal government shall not regulate planting decisions. Instead, it shall use its clear authority over interstate commerce and federal procurement to set purchasing terms for federal food programs, and offer voluntary land stewardship incentives (e.g., conservation set-asides, crop rotation subsidies) to reduce overproduction and waste without infringing on the individual farmer’s sovereignty.

Debt‑free public financing for the transition – structured not as pre-issued loans, but as issuance of sovereign money directly in exchange for delivered agricultural wealth. As defined by the NEED Act, new U.S. Money shall be drawn into circulation at the moment of verified harvest and delivery to local food hubs, schools, or emergency reserves. The value is not based on a promise to repay, but on the real, tangible wealth of food produced by human labor, delivered for community use. This aligns money creation with the foundational principle that labor is the true measure of value.

Recognition that small‑scale farmers (under five acres or two hectares) constitute 84% of all farms globally and grow 70% of the world’s food. Parity pricing is the most direct and dignified way to ensure they receive a fair share.

Parity pricing and monetary reform are two halves of a single program: the NEED Act provides debt‑free public money; parity pricing regulates the real value of that money in the productive base of the economy.

Beyond GDP: Measuring Restorative Justice and Ecological Health

We reject GDP as a legitimate indicator of progress. GDP counts destruction, pollution, incarceration, military spending, and even organized crime, as positive contributions to growth. We adopt the Genuine Progress Indicator (GPI) , which:

Counts beneficial activities (unpaid care work, volunteerism, ecological restoration) as positive.

Counts damaging activities (crime, pollution, resource depletion, military spending) as costs.

Values income distribution and recognizes the limits of a finite planet.

We support the Genuine Progress Indicator Act (HR 4894) and call for GPI to replace GDP as the primary measure of national progress. However, we insist that military spending must be explicitly counted as a cost in any GPI calculation, something the current legislation does not adequately address.

We distinguish between illth (a term coined by John Ruskin to describe economic activity that harms people or ecosystems) and restorative growth (activity that repairs ecological damage, rebuilds communities, and meets human needs within limits). This distinction is critical because our current economic system drives ecological overshoot: a state where humanity’s demand on nature exceeds the Earth’s capacity to regenerate. In 2022, for example, humanity was using natural capital 71% faster than Earth could renew it, equivalent to 1.71 planet Earths. We advocate degrowth of illth (extraction, pollution and militarization) and restorative growth of care, regenerative agriculture, and public transit, all enabled by debt‑free publicly created money. To learn more about ecological overshoot, visit Global Footprint Network or Earth Overshoot Day.

International Monetary Sovereignty as Reparations

Monetary reparations paid from one sovereign government to another risk being absorbed or neutralized by the recipient nation’s own debt‑based banking system. Therefore, alongside direct reconstruction funding, the U.S. must offer technical assistance and political support for any nation seeking to reclaim its own monetary sovereignty.

This includes:

Assisting foreign nations in drafting and passing their own sovereign money legislation, modeled on the NEED Act but adapted to local contexts.

Supporting regional public banks and payment clearing systems that bypass dollar‑denominated debt and IMF structural adjustment.

Advocating for international debt cancellation tied to the adoption of public money creation.

Ensuring that any U.S.‑funded reconstruction aid is disbursed as debt‑free sovereign money into the recipient nation’s treasury, not as loans from private banks or IMF conditional facilities.

The goal is not to impose a U.S.‑designed system on other nations, but to share the tools of monetary sovereignty so that every country can finance its own just transition, ecological restoration, and social wellbeing without being trapped by international finance capital.

Toward a Just Global Financial Architecture

While the NEED Act restores monetary sovereignty to the U.S. Treasury, a just world order cannot be built by one nation alone. The current international system is dominated by the U.S. dollar, the IMF, and private bank debt. This forces all nations into the same treadmill of export-led growth, resource extraction, and militarism.

We therefore endorse and adopt the core proposals of the American Monetary Institute’s COP28 statement, which calls for:

A new supranational reserve currency, created debt-free and issued for public and ecological purposes, not tied to any single nation’s private banking system. A multilateral clearing system to settle international trade balances without relying on interest-bearing dollar debt. A global monetary authority that manages this new system transparently, with public accountability, ensuring that money creation serves human well-being and planetary boundaries. An immediate call for the United Nations to convene a Monetary Commission, with a mandate to investigate the role of the debt-money system in climate breakdown, war, and inequality, and to draft proposals for implementing these reforms. Establish an Intergovernmental Panel on Economic and Social Issues (IPESI) — a body of independent experts, civil society representatives, and Indigenous knowledge-holders mandated to:

· Monitor the health of national and global economies using the Genuine Progress Indicator (GPI) and other wellbeing metrics, not GDP · Detect emerging threats: inequality spikes, resource depletion, financial instability, and ecological overshoot · Issue regular public assessments and early-warning reports to the UN, national governments, and civil society · Advise on the allocation and impact of debt-free sovereign money creation, ensuring it serves human wellbeing and planetary boundaries · Provide a transparent, non-partisan check on the monetary authority, preventing capture by corporate or financial interests

IPESI serves as the diagnostic counterpart to the monetary authority’s operational role — ensuring that the new global monetary system remains accountable, adaptive, and grounded in the real needs of people and ecosystems. Just as the IPCC assesses climate science to guide global policy, IPESI assesses economic and social health to guide monetary governance.

This international framework is the global counterpart to the NEED Act. Just as we break the private bank monopoly at home, we must work with nations worldwide to break the private financial monopoly over global trade and development. This is not about imposing U.S. leadership; it is about building a democratic, multilateral system where every nation can finance its own just transition, free from the debt trap.

Building a Global Movement: The International Movement for Monetary Reform

The fight for monetary sovereignty is not confined to the United States. Across the world, movements are rising to challenge the private bank monopoly on money creation and to demand a system that serves people and planet, not profit.

The International Movement for Monetary Reform (IMMR) is the global umbrella uniting these efforts. Founded in 2013, IMMR is a coalition of nonprofit organizations from 27 countries, all campaigning for a monetary system that creates money free of debt, by a public institution, for the public good.

IMMR’s mission is to “redesign money for social justice and a livable planet.” Their diagnosis is that the current debt-money system fuels inequality, environmental destruction, and financial crisis. The solution: debt-free, publicly created money.

Crucially, IMMR explicitly recognizes the NEED Act as a key model for achieving these goals. By joining this global network, we connect our domestic fight for the NEED Act to a worldwide movement for monetary justice.

We stand with IMMR and its member organizations around the world. Together, we are building the international popular power necessary to break the private bank monopoly, not just in the United States, but everywhere. To learn more and connect with the global movement, visit the International Movement for Monetary Reform.

What You Can Do – Build external power. End the war economy. Join the Movement!

1The NEED Act HR2990 was introduced in Congress in 2011 by Congressman Dennis Kucinich. It was based on the America Monetary Act, developed by Stephen Zarlenga, head of the American Monetary Institute, and Richard Cook, senior U.S. Treasury Department policy analyst.