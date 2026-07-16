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I recently got a post from a well-intentioned, morally driven person who has correctly diagnosed the predatory nature of debt-based fiat creation. However, instead of engaging with the 150-year intellectual and political history of sovereign money, land-value taxation, and labor vouchers, he wanted to “reinvented the wheel”, and in this case, he has built a square wheel that has been tried, failed, and mathematically debunked multiple times over the last two centuries.

Here is what I mean and why Citizens’ Time-Energy Currency ($CTEC) is a historical relic of utopian socialism and technocracy, and why it distracts from the structurally sound, historically grounded reforms we actually need.

Here is why this proposal is a step backward, despite its beautiful rhetoric.

1. The Historical Precedent (and why it failed)

What the author describes is almost verbatim the “Labor-Time Chits” proposed by Robert Owen and the early British socialists in the 1830s, later refined by Pierre-Joseph Proudhon’s mutualist banks. In the 20th century, it was repackaged as “Energy Certificates” by the Technocracy movement during the Great Depression.

In every single case, these systems collapsed under their own weight because they violate the basic laws of supply, demand, and subjective value. Karl Marx himself, who is no friend to capitalist finance, specifically dismantled this idea in the Critique of the Gotha Program. He pointed out that measuring value by time ignores the immense differences in intensity, skill, capital equipment, and social necessity. An hour of a neurosurgeon’s time is not equal to an hour of a retail clerk’s time, and a system that forces them to be equal merely creates a black market where the surgeon’s time is traded unofficially at its real value.

2. The Fatal Flaw: The Disconnect Between “Life-Force” and Actual Goods

They claim, “Each adult citizen generates 100 units of $CTEC daily... 36,400 units yearly.” This makes currency a function of population and biological metabolism (calories), rather than a function of actual production.

Let’s play this out practically:

In Year 1, there are 100 million citizens creating 3.64 trillion units. They produce 100 million loaves of bread.

In Year 2, a drought cuts wheat production by 40%. But the population has grown, so there are more $CTEC units chasing fewer loaves of bread. The result is hyperinflation, hoarding, and famine, unless a central authority imposes strict price controls, which leads to Soviet-style empty shelves.

Conversely, if a miraculous new agricultural technology doubles bread production, the fixed $CTEC supply creates massive deflation, crushing farmers who took out (debt-free?) production loans.

The system has no mechanism to adjust the money supply to the volume of goods and services actually circulating. It anchors money to human metabolism, not to production. That is a recipe for economic whiplash.

3. The Capital Goods Problem (The Missing Half of the Equation)

They state, “The real source of money... is the productive use of ordinary citizens’ time and energy.” This completely ignores the role of capital (machinery, infrastructure, software, natural resources). A bulldozer does the work of 1,000 men. A fusion reactor does the work of millions. In the $CTEC system, how do we price the value added by a machine? If the machine produces a car in 1 hour that would take a human 1,000 hours, where does that surplus value go? You don’t say. If it goes to the owner of the machine, we are right back to capitalist inequality. If it goes to the state, we have authoritarian central planning.

4. The Ownership Paradox

They want to legally enshrine your time as “private property.” But property must be alienable, you must be able to sell it, rent it, or forfeit it. If your time is unalienable (cannot be taken without your will), then it cannot legally function as currency, because currency must be transferable. If I pay you $CTEC for a haircut, I am not transferring my actual time to you; I am transferring a state-issued token. They are conflating a medium of exchange (currency) with a commodity (labor power). This is a classic category error that classical economists have pointed out since Adam Smith.

5. Compared to the Real Sovereign Money Movement

If we truly want to fight the debt-money system, we don’t need a constitutional amendment about calories. You need to join the existing, historically aware movement fighting for “Sovereign Monetary Reform” as pushed by The American Monetary Institute, the Alliance for Just Money and IMMR, the International Movement for Monetary Reform.

Real sovereign money reformers understand that:

The problem isn’t that money is “debt” in an abstract sense; the problem is that private commercial banks have the exclusive privilege to create our entire money supply as interest-bearing debt through loans.

The solution is to take money-creation power away from banks and give it to a transparent, democratically accountable public institution like the sovereign’s Treasury that creates money debt-free and spends it into circulation to fund infrastructure, public goods, or even a Citizen’s Dividend, while using taxation and inflation-targeting to pull excess liquidity out.

This system has been historically implemented (e.g., Lincoln’s Greenbacks, the post-WWII reconstruction period in some forms) and does not require us to measure everyone’s daily caloric output or fix prices to human biology.

If the sovereign money movement were to adopt $CTEC, mainstream economists would demolish it in five minutes with basic arithmetic (as they did to the Technocrats in the 1930s).

I think they need to look at the history of the Greenbackers, the Populists, the Chicago Plan and the NEED Act. We don’t need to reinvent the wheel; we just need to take the wheel of currency creation out of the hands of private banks and put it back where it belongs: in the public trust, issued as a public utility, not measured against the fluctuating calorie-burn of 300 million individuals.

We cannot let the beautiful poetry of “life-force currency” distract us from the vital task of educating the public about the liberating necessity of sovereign money, which is not taught in any school. However, the information is available today. There are several organizations educating about money. It is one of the most important things for us all to discuss.

https://www.monetaryalliance.org/

https://monetary.org/

https://internationalmoneyreform.org/