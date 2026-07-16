Free the Money News

Free the Money News

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Brad Bray's avatar
Brad Bray
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Transparency first: I HATE MONEY.

there. got it off my chest.

In my short meager existence I have learned (I think) that money is something in a society that most people don't have enough of while a few, relatively speaking, have WAY TOO FUCKING MUCH!!!

I still don't understand how that is "healthy" in a so-called "supply and demand" economy. Last time I checked, the obese-wealthy can only sleep in one room at a time and drive one car at a time. What the hell is their role in demand?

when I look at a George dollar bill I notice right away it's political reason for being. first, there is a President laughing, smiling staring back at you. that's a definite political clue.

then there is the word "Treasurer" on it. Hmmm. The Department of Treasury. I do believe that is a political institution that decides a lot about money....oh, and has an intimate relationship with those faces staring back at ya!

stay with me. i'm slow and still trying to grasp this ancient Mongolian device.

money is made of paper I think. some folk decide (see political department above) to print more of it (sometimes in the trillions, that's a biggie number) when THEY need it....NOT me when I lost 1/3 of my retirement.....NOT my brother and family who lost his house in the crash of 2007/8, NOT anyone else I know in the real world of economic survival.

so they printed these trees with bigly numbers on them (yeah, I know, it was all "electronic" money that doesn't really exists as paper, but i digress...) and gave it to their cronies.....other millionaires and billionaires, bankers and investors, wall street firms and CEOs, a few monopolies here and there (think car industry) and god knows who else in their sphere of upper class, back room, lit cigar influences!

There is an old saying, "those with the most gold wins."

as a former poor person's preacher for over 30 years, I did a few hundred or more grave side services for the deceased and their surviving loved ones. never once did i see a dead person take their gold with them. NOT ONCE. NADA!

so money does have a limit. but while one is alive, that's an entirely different matter!

as long as the means of production has no democratic voice among the workers on the worker floor, as long as money is regarded as a tool of the rich and powerful while having no democratic agency built in, as long as public education is absent of teaching critical thinking skills and, instead, churns out cookie cutter kids who learn the kazoo, fail at the spelling bee and sing god bless america....i really don't see a significant (much less hopeful) change in world economic history to date that will be of ANY help to the masses who need help the most!!!

Does this make me a weak, tired and depressed fool who has given up? that's a real possibility.

'cause history (if you read the unedited version, not the version written by the wealthy winners of the world), also, proves that ONLY large numbers of a population can significantly change a society.

i'm not talking about the obvious influences (like the populist greenbacks) here and there that may or may not make a difference down the road. i'm talking about french eat the rich kind of changes. RARE. and we know why it's rare. those damn people at the top OWN and RUN the military as well as the currency making industry.

thanks for your article and letting windbags like me say silly things!

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