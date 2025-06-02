I have been reading numerous essays exposing and describing the enormous, catastrophic, horrific and unbelievably profitable crimes of the System, the capitalist monetary system. It is the mechanism of power in the private hands of the Monsters of Mammon, the apparent psychopaths who control the allocation of global capital, the money, thus “everything,” as Henry Kissinger famously noted. Most of those essays do not have a hint of what to do about it. The cynical use of the axioms “if it bleeds it leads” or “If it burns it earns” by the Monster’s mass media are used because they know that humans have a negativity bias that attracts our attention while positive stories do not. Those stories then get highlighted and repeated by numerous essay writers whose attention was captured.

This constant assault impacts our mental and physical health. Research has shown that people can exhibit increased depression and anxiety symptoms after only 14 minutes of news consumption. Negative headlines seriously play on our emotions too, which is why they push engagement so powerfully. “A recent Stanford University study reported, for example, that emotional stories are around 22 times more memorable than facts alone.”[1] This increased stress is a major factor in illnesses. To protect our health, we are told to reduce our exposure.

Negativity bias is related to our fight-or-flight response but the ‘recommendation for protecting our health’ seems to be flight rather than fight. Considering our predicament flight does not seem to be a viable option, for where can we go to escape this gargantuan monster’s global grip? Further, this serves the Monster’s agenda by keeping the people distracted by the symptoms of the disease, so they don’t see the disease itself. Those who write about solutions are ignored in favor of those who write only about the seemingly intractable problems.

The constant exposure to pain and fear makes us susceptible to neuroticism. “Compellingly, out-group animosity (denigrating one’s political opponents online) appears to be a stronger motivation to vote than in-group amity (friendliness). Thus, there appears to be political capital in encouraging online hate by one’s supporters. A 2018 study, for example, studied two populist rhetoric driven campaigns: Donald Trump's 2016 US presidential campaign and the UK Brexit referendum from the same year. Researchers reported that both campaigns heavily appealed to similar pain points—fear, for example, as well as lost national pride, overplayed immigration fears, baiting opposing voter groups, and racism, or the fear of other nationalities or ethnicities. These negative headlines powerfully drove exposure and engagement.”[1]

All this indicates that to attract attention to fighting this we need to generate animosity for the Monsters of Mammon. However directing it at humans, no matter how awful they are, seems counter to the world’s need for greater empathy and care to reduce dangerous and destructive fear, replacing it with love, the other root emotion. Thus, I think we need to focus our hatred and animosity on the System, the capitalist monetary system, which is the illegitimate mechanism of power, a usurpation of power with the sin of usury. A power that rightfully belongs to us all, not a greedy, and one can only assume a psychologically damaged, few. Usury does have serious psychological consequences. It seems like we need to understand how the System operates then organize and express our hatred for what it does.

Mounting the Challenge

The issues facing civil society seem to get bigger and more urgent with every election cycle and polls show that the number one issue for most of the electorate, regardless of political affiliation, regardless of which party is in power, is the economy. What about the economy that makes it an issue? The answer unequivocally is money. People don’t have enough money to pay for the things they and their family need to maintain a decent quality of life; food, shelter, transportation, healthcare and enough money to pay their debts so as not to default on their loans and lose what they have. People are not concerned about inflation if they have enough money. No solution to the problem of poverty has ever been so effective as providing income to the poor, income is by far the best antidote for deprivation. An economy in depression is an economy with not enough money in circulation, a policy of austerity only makes it worse. The truth is that nothing denies a person liberty more than the absence of money and no truth has ever spawned more ingenious evasion than that. If the lack of money is the problem, then a political party that wants to win must offer a viable solution to that problem. Why is it that 80% of the population is struggling for lack of money? Over 60% could not cover a $400 emergency.

People can see that the economy is not designed to serve most people. "The rich get richer, and the poor get poorer" is an aphorism that has been popularly repeated since long before the civil war. We have an economic system that steadily transfers wealth to the super-rich. People have felt powerless as their government bails out the big banks and spends trillions on corporate subsidies and foreign wars. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated this process as 8 million more Americans slid into poverty, 100 million world-around, and100,000 small businesses, responsible for creating two out of every three new jobs in the U.S. economy, closed their doors permanently. At the same time the world's billionaires increased their wealth to a record $10.2 trillion, and that is just the amount they admit to.

This is where we are, what some call “late-stage capitalism” is an unleashed neoliberal crime fest as private equity firms pillage any company that has value now even targeting retirement savings and healthcare. They are coming for our homes too. The result is increased economic suffering, homelessness, and increasing oppression to keep it going that way. Our elections and public policy are controlled by money. All the regulatory agencies are captured by the industries they are supposed to regulate, and the military industrial complex takes the lion’s share of discretionary spending year after year as interest payments on the federal debt blow past a trillion dollars per year. These are the reasons that trust in the two major political parties and our national institutions has fallen to a record low. There have been calls for a new political party to pick up the pieces and champion the American people. A party that can effectively tie economic justice to monetary reform can galvanize 80% of the population, farmers, working-class and small business Americans, to challenge elite power and present a credible alternative to establishment politics. The Green Party has the platform and infrastructure to be that party. What it lacks is vision.

Can there be any doubt that money rules the roost? That being the case it behooves us to look at the money system we have since it is not taught in any of our schools and has long been kept shrouded in mystery. It is our nation’s privatized monetary system that creates and allocates the money. There have been numerous calls for monetary reform over the last 240 years, but most people are unaware of them as the systemic solution has always been drowned out by constant debates over polarizing issues.

Key Problems with the Current U.S. Dominated Global Monetary System

The System is a system of usury; the abuse of monetary authority for personal gain which has been described as an extraordinarily efficient form of violence by which one can do the most damage with the least amount of effort. We call this System capitalism. Capitalism = (capital = money) + (ism = system) = money system. The central feature and source of the awesome power of the Monsters of Mammon is the debt-based private global monetary system they own and operate through the global banking system. Capitalism is often wrongly conflated with “free enterprise” and “free markets” but capitalism ensures that these are NOT free. This is because capitalism is a debt parasite on the back of free enterprise making every household, business and government in this world in debt and dependent on the banking System.

The System issues all money as interest-bearing debt in the process of making loans. That may sound relatively benign because it has been normalized, but it is a form of slavery that systematically concentrates wealth to the wealthiest, the Monsters of Mammon. Credit, used for money, is created by the banking system as the principal of a loan and, because that is the way money is created, the interest on that loan must be paid from money created by another’s loan. This drives destructive growth and predatory competition as people compete to pay the interest on their debts, so they won’t default on their loan and lose their real wealth collateral. The System is not stable because when loan payments (money destroyed) exceed loans being made (money created) the System crashes for lack of money creating a recession or depression depending on the amounts and how many loans default. This causes a massive transfer of wealth because when this happens the real-wealth collateral is picked up for pennies on the dollar by those with the money. Furthermore, interest is compounded (interest on interest) throughout the System’s economy which is built into the prices of all the goods and services we buy, on average 50%. This means money going to the Monsters of Mammon with every transaction.

“All wars are bankers wars” To be clear by bankers I mean their shareholders, the Monsters of Mannon, who demand a constant flow of profits. The System has for over 500 years, forced sovereign governments to turn over their sovereignty, their monetary authority, to the bankers due to war debt. The word capitalism comes from the French word, “capitalisme,” which refers to the system of war finance, or the practice of borrowing large amounts of money to fund the costs of war. War debt is how the Monsters of Mammon got nations to hand over their monetary authority to the wealthy private interests. who controlled large accumulations of money. You can tell those who are resistant by looking at the System’s list of enemies, the smaller of which have been or are being destroyed by war. The larger enemies are continually being threatened with war.

The System allows control of every industry in the world by the Monsters of Mannon. It dominates the ownership of raw materials, the means of production, exploits earth’s materials and labor, concentrates wealth, creates poverty, drives destructive growth, predatory competition and all wars.

The System has made the U.S. Dollar the international reserve currency and abuses its currency dominance using sanctions and war to gain control over resources it wants to exploit.

The System is a system of debt slavery: student loans, medical debt, and credit card exploitation trap millions.

The System causes inflation. Issuing money as debt is itself inflationary, but banks can increase inflation at will which is used as a weapon for controlling economies or bring them to their knees. Every instance of hyperinflation you’ve heard of was caused by banks making war upon a nation’s economy. The governments blamed for hyperinflation were the targets and have long served as the whipping boy for the crimes of the Monsters of Mammon.

The System allows the massive accumulation of money making it an instrument of power with which to control, industry, governments, economies, in short, as Henry Kissinger said, “…if you control the money, you can control everything.” The banking oligopoly, a handful of megabanks like JPMorgan, CITI Bank, Bank of America, etc., control most of the lending and are all owned, along with all the major corporations and their subsidiaries, by the largest asset managers in the world, BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street, behind which the Monsters of Mammon hide and shield themselves from liability and accountability.

The System uses technology as a weapon but sells to us as a convenience, thus they profit from selling the very tools they use as a weapon to subjugate us and the world. Digital surveillance, private fintech, cryptocurrency and AI all threaten financial freedom and are employed by the Monsters of Mammon to make war upon the world.

This list could go on getting into more detail but that should be enough to make you realize the scale of what we are up against. To fight it we must summon forth the courage that David did to fight Goliath. Like David’s slingshot our weapon may seem too small and impotent for the job and yet it got the job done with miraculous efficiency. Our weapon is Monetary Reform, a term that people may find mundane and are unfamiliar with because it is not taught in schools; the System does not allow the monetary system to be a legitimate field of inquiry. Economists, to protect their careers, shun knowledge of it. Economics studies wealth while ignoring power and Political Science studies power while ignoring wealth. This is what makes these fields so mind-numbingly boring. However, Political Economy, the study of the relationship between wealth and power, makes both relevant and exciting.

What is Monetary Reform?

Monetary Reform refers to a systemic change in a nation's money creation and distribution processes, aiming to shift control from private profit-oriented banks, issuing the nation’s money supply as interest-bearing debt, to control by democratic public institutions issuing the nation's money supply as a debt-free permanently circulating asset and ensuring that the first use of all new money serves the public interest rather than private profit. That is what the Greenback did. It does not refer to changing monetary policy to work within the current system, rather, it is a historically grounded and radical alternative whose time has come.

Monetary reform is crucial for nations world-around because the current financial system perpetuates war, poverty, instability, and unsustainable economic practices all damaging to their nation. This is why the economy is the number one electoral issue for most people. It is especially important for the United States because it is a global military empire and controls the dominant currency. Reforming how money is created, distributed, and managed can solve every major issue humanity is facing today. It can:

• Empower Congress to fulfill its Constitutional mandate and regain control of public policy.

• Provide quality housing, medical care, education, transportation, a universal basic income and social security to all.

• Put an end to the military industrial complex and its wars as well as other industrial monopolies such as pharmaceuticals and mass media ending political corruption.

• Empower nations to eliminate poverty, reclaim their natural resources and provide full employment with an adequate income for food, shelter, and recreation for their people.

• Ensure fair and open elections putting an end to the corrupt campaign finance system that enables corporate and wealthy elites to purchase political outcomes.

• End cyclical financial crises, creating economic instability and eliminating the practice of compounding interest.

• Ensure farmers' fair incomes in providing healthy food and natural fiber.

• Restore the precautionary principle for all scientific research and development and restore informed consent

• Stop illegal detention restoring habeas corpus, end mass surveillance of citizens and investigate all covert state crimes such as 9/11, MKULTRA and others.

• Create world of peace among nations with good relations allowing freedom of travel to experience and learn about other cultures.

• Shift the culture to prioritize sharing community wealth over individual accumulation.

Building a Political Party Dedicated to the Public’s Interest

Monetary reform is highly relevant to party-building, especially one advocating systemic and cultural change, economic justice at home, and anti-imperialism abroad. These are all fundamental to the Green Party’s platform which has the infrastructure needed for the political arm of this movement. The U.S. financial system is dominated by the Monsters of Mammon through Wall Street, the Federal Reserve, and corporate monopolies. However, just as Occupy Wall Street woke up the public to the true issue of the 1% and its accumulated wealth and power, monetary reform can be used by candidates to wake up the electorate to the need to unite against the current system vastly enriching the 1%. Both major parties refuse to explain to people the nature of our monetary system and how it has rigged our economy to transfer wealth continually from the many to the few. Could this draw people away from both major parties into the Green Party? Here’s how it connects to party-building, along with some key strategies, methods, and tools:

Key Objectives

• Alternative Economic Vision: A clear stance on monetary policy distinguishes the party from establishment forces and can provide a vision of a world free of war and poverty, one in which public care and sharing community wealth replaces private accumulation of wealth.

• Grassroots Mobilization: Issues like compounded interest, inflation, currency devaluation, and financial exclusion directly affect the masses, making monetary reform a potent tool for recruitment.

• Anti-Corruption & Transparency: Reforming monetary policy, freeing public policy and regulatory agencies captured by private interests, can be a rallying cry against elite corruption.

• Economic Sovereignty: A party advocating monetary reform can position itself as a champion of national economic independence freeing the nation and its people of debt.

Opportunities for Political Mobilization

• Bipartisan Anger, both left and right populists criticize the Fed and big banks.

• Crisis-Driven Discontent: Wars, inflation, bank bailouts, and economic disparity fuel demand for a systemic alternative.

• Past movements provide historical precedents: (Occupy Wall Street & 19th century Greenbackers) show potential. Also, Ireland’s Banking Strikes where local pubs became centers for banking services, debt clearing and exchange and Iceland’s post-2008 reforms that nationalized banks and jailed bankers, is a model for anti-financial corruption struggles.

Strategies for Integrating Monetary Reform into Party-Building

Ideological clarity & education are key.

• Develop Study Materials: Pamphlets, videos, and workshops explaining in simple terms how monetary reform is the most vital prerogative of democratic self-governance.

• Training will be required to ensure party members understand monetary policy’s role in economic oppression and the sovereign money alternative.

Policy Proposals & Campaigns

• Democratize the Money: Fortunately, there is already legislation written that will democratize the money and restore sovereignty which will save a lot of time and research. The NEED Act introduced to Congress in 2011 by Dennis Kucinich which the Green Party’s monetary reform plank is based on. Like the 1933 Chicago Plan which would have ended the Great Depression in short order, it calls for these three simultaneous reforms:

1. The government issues all money debt-free as a permanently circulating asset exclusively for productive public needs (infrastructure, healthcare, education, support and security etc.) as its first use.

2. Close the Federal Reserve, transferring its needed functions to the US Treasury under public control.

3. Abolish private bank money-creation so banks would only lend existing US money created by the government as a permanently circulating asset.

• Parity Pricing: When raw materials enter trade channels at prices in balance with the prices of labor and capital, the economy operates on an earned-income basis with no buildup of public and private debt. This is also historically proven as NORM shows.

• A Citizens Dividend/UBI: The existing legislation provides $10,000 to every citizen to kick-start the new economy as well as an annual per capita distribution of 25% of all new money to states and municipalities. This is to close the gap between production (GDP) and the national income.

• Eliminate Debt: Publicly issued money is a permanently circulating asset has been historically proven to eliminate public and private debt, increasing freedom and prosperity, allowing public policy to control inflation.

• End the U.S. Global Empire: Close the over 800 military bases encircling the world draining our wealth into the sewer of empire. Instead, bring our personnel home and invest in the national wellbeing as well as develop mutually beneficial relationships with all other nations.

Coalition Building

• Seek alliances with others, unions, farmers' groups, and cooperatives affected by financial instability as well as others seeking to solve societies’ problems.

• Align with movements for economic justice, anti-austerity and monetary reform.

Agitation & Propaganda

• Street protests target the Fed and financial institutions can be effective coupled with other strategies.

• Media campaigns to contrast with elite-controlled policies exposing how current monetary policies exploit consumers, workers and small businesses. Bring Back the Greenback could be an effective campaign slogan.

Key Methods & Tools

• Digital Organizing: Use social media to break down complex monetary issues.

• Local Assemblies: Host "People’s Economic Forums" to discuss monetary reform.

• Legislative Push: Demand the passage to the NEED Act.

Case Studies & Historical Lessons

Colonial America thrived on publicly issued money which funded the American Revolution.

Lincoln’s Greenbacks funded the Civil War, avoiding and eliminating public and private debt.

The Chicago Plan 1930s proposal to end the depression by banning backs from creating money and issuing permanent debt-free government money.

Conclusion

Monetary reform is not just an economic issue but is our political weapon for party-building and unseating the Monsters of Mammon. By linking financial struggles to systemic change, a party can attract disillusioned voters, mobilize activists, and present a credible alternative to neoliberal economics. Monetary Reform would realign our nation with its Constitution, Article I, Section 8, Paragraph 5; “Congress shall have the power to create Money, regulate the Value thereof..” which will empower it, at long last, to fulfill its mandate articulated in the first sentence of the Preamble; “…establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity,…” Because We-the-People, according to the Constitution, are the Sovereigns of this nation it is our responsibility set things right.

[1] Elesa Zehndorfer Ph.D. - Political Animals and Animal Spirits https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/political-animals-and-animal-spirits/202501/if-it-bleeds-it-lead

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