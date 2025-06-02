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Yet Another Tommy's avatar
Yet Another Tommy
Aug 1, 2025

He Died for our Debt, not our Sins

https://michael-hudson.com/2017/12/he-died-for-our-debt-not-our-sins/

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1 reply by Howard Switzer
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Carol Brouillet
Jun 13, 2025

Great article Howard! It is a shame though that the Green Party has split on so many other issues that it can't agree clearly on a real plan towards genuine monetary reform.

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