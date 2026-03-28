The first law of thermodynamics, also known as the Law of Conservation of Energy, states that the energy of a system may change forms, but it is neither created nor destroyed. The second law of thermodynamics states the entropy of a system not in thermal equilibrium increases. Our economy is like a machine, and like all machines, it is bound by the laws of thermodynamics, which say that you can’t get something for nothing, entropy is inescapable. All economic production is ultimately based on the resources provided by nature, and whatever we produce must eventually decay, fall apart or dissipate returning back to nature.

This insight is what inspired Silvio Gesell to propose that money be issued with a demurrage fee so that the money would rot and lose value like all the stuff we buy with it as well as discourage hoarding. Following this principle, Wörgl, Austria, a town of 4,000, once created a currency so successful it was called “The Miracle of Wörgl.” In the 15 months before the government shut it down, 1931-32, in the depths of the Great Depression, Wörgl accomplished $2.5 million worth of public works projects while only issuing $6000. This was due to the high velocity of circulation caused by the monthly 1% demurrage fee to restore the currency’s face value.

I am always fascinated by how people can talk about economics without mentioning money, the vital mechanism that facilitates exchange. I can’t. I also don’t understand those who talk about democracy but ignore that issuing the money supply is the most vital prerogative of democratic self-governance.

The second law of thermodynamics indicates that nature does include the Golden Rule. “Energy output requires energy input.” This is the ethic of reciprocity, the “golden rule”, a central tenet of every religion. To our ancient indigenous ancestors, reciprocity was a sacred obligation. They understood that humans are forever dependent on the natural world. Money originated as natives would symbolically “pay” the Great Mother for the gifts of life and sustenance.

The father of Ecological Economics, Frederick Soddy, linked the principles of thermodynamics to economic systems, emphasizing energy conservation. That human society is constrained by the laws of physics. Humans survive, he noted, by consuming natural resources. Exhaust these resources and we’re done for.

The problem with our economy is the monetary system, the money is not created for reciprocity, it is created for profit, as interest-bearing debt for extracting and accumulating wealth. Our biophysical stock of resources, what Soddy called ‘wealth,’ is bound by the laws of thermodynamics. But money, which Soddy called ‘virtual wealth,’ is bound only by the laws of mathematics. Money can grow forever. Natural resource extraction cannot. This mismatch, Soddy claimed, is the root of most economic problems.

As is the case universally under capitalism, what the public wants does not matter. It is a system focused exclusively on extracting, accumulating and concentrating wealth to the few at the top. So, after being made finance minister Yanis Varoufakus was called before the Eurogroup, the bankers who own the EU, and was told by the president, before Yanis could say anything, that “No election can be allowed to change economic policy.” Whatever Syriza had planned to provide for public need was being held hostage by those who control the creation and allocation of money.

Indeed, the state is not neutral; it reflects and is conditioned by underlying economic power. Where capital retains control over investment, liquidity, and production, it retains the capacity to discipline governments. Power is of course derived from money, the governing factor. What the experience of Greece showed was that no country can go it alone to challenge capitalist dominance. Iraq, Libya, Syria being recent examples of how capitalism deals with those who refuse to capitulate. Yanis has mentioned that we need to remove the bank’s power to create the money supply and establish a Monetary Commons. As he notes, it cannot fix everything but does make it possible.

Doing that would end capitalism because money would no longer be privately created as interest-bearing debt for private accumulation. Instead, money would be created as a permanently circulating asset issued for public care, for productive public purposes. This would reestablish the ethic of reciprocity, the “Golden Rule,” the central tenet of every religion, which would profoundly reverse the negative psychological consequences of capitalism.

The Green Party of the U.S. has monetary reform in its platform, Yanis proposes a Monetary Commons, 30 groups in the International Movement for Monetary Reform proposes democratizing the money. These are all based on the truism that anything physically possible, ecologically wise, and socially desirable is financially feasible. It is time to come together in a mass movement for the change which we desperately need, creating the vehicle that will sell the idea to the world.