Howard’s Newsletter

Howard’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
2d

It's beyond comprehension why a nation would allow private creation of money out of thin air then to be lent at interest. Simple thievery.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Howard Switzer
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Howard Switzer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture