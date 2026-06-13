The old newsroom axiom says “if it bleeds, it leads.” The logic is brutally simple: violence, disaster, and scandal capture our attention, and attention captures revenue. So, the screen fills with war footage, crime scenes, and political carnage, each image triggering a clean surge of indignation, fear, or grief. But here is the deception hiding inside the bleeding: outrage feels like action, but it is not understanding. The episodic rush of horror directs our attention to symptoms while the structural engines of power; the private creation of money, the constitutional corruption of corporate personhood, the invisible hands that write the rules of debt and credit, slip past unnoticed. We are not merely being misled by what bleeds; we are being pushed, deliberately and profitably, toward outrage over thought. The result is a public that can name the latest atrocity but cannot name who creates the nation’s money supply. This article is about that misdirection, and about how we might finally look past the blood to see the hidden force that makes so much of it flow.

“If It Bleeds, It Leads” as a Structural Driver

This is not just a cynical slogan, it’s a proven business model. The profit motive pushes outlets to prioritize sensationalism and shock value. Research on this “demand-driven” bias shows that news outlets feed audience appetite for violent and dramatic stories, creating a loop that punishes in-depth coverage of abstract systems. Eric Pooley, who coined the phrase in 1989, was already warning that “the thoughtful report is buried because sensational stories must launch the broadcast”. Nearly four decades later, algorithmic recommendations on social media amplify this effect by favoring outrage-driven content.

The Episodic vs. Thematic Trap

The media’s relentless focus on individual events and dramatic personalities is not accidental but structural. Shanto Iyengar’s foundational research distinguished between episodic framing, which zeroes in on specific incidents and personal stories, and thematic framing, which situates those incidents within broader social, economic, and historical contexts. The former captures our attention and righteous anger, but it systematically obscures the systemic root causes of suffering. When we see a family evicted, a war atrocity, or a bank failure reported as an isolated event, we are primed to assign blame to individual actors rather than to the institutional architecture that makes such events inevitable. This framing bias is why the hidden force of money creation, a truly thematic subject, rarely breaks through the noise.

The Frame That Hides the System

To understand why we so rarely look past the blood, we must examine not just the content of the news, but its structure. For decades, communications researchers have distinguished between two ways of presenting political reality. The first, episodic framing, treats each event as a standalone drama, a crime, a riot, a bombing, with clear heroes, villains, and victims. The second, thematic framing, places that event within its broader context: the policies, histories, and systems that made it possible. One is a snapshot; the other is a film. One triggers outrage; the other invites thought.

Shanto Iyengar’s landmark research demonstrated that U.S. media overwhelmingly rely on episodic framing, not because journalists are lazy, but because it is cheaper, faster, and more profitable. A murder trial can be filmed in an afternoon; explaining the monetary policy that drives austerity budgets requires a week of research and loses viewers in the first minute. The consequence is profound: when audiences see issues as isolated events with individual actors, they assign blame to people rather than systems, and they are far less likely to support structural reform. A family evicted is a tragedy. But a housing system rigged by Wall Street and a Federal Reserve that inflates asset prices for the rich? That never makes the cut.

The problem is not merely academic. This framing bias is the single greatest obstacle to understanding how money works, who creates it, and why inequality is engineered rather than accidental. You cannot see the hidden force of money creation when every news cycle is a fresh explosion of blood.

Belfast: When Outrage Is Weaponized

Here is what this looks like on the ground. Take a single week in Belfast, Northern Ireland. What began as a genuine, if inchoate, protest against rising fuel prices, a direct consequence of an energy and monetary system rigged for profit, was swiftly hijacked. Within days, the same crowd that had been holding signs about heating bills was firebombing immigrant-owned shops, torching cars, and forcing refugee families from their homes.

Here is what happened. A Sudanese refugee named Hadi Alodid was charged with the attempted murder of a white man in a knife attack on a Belfast street. It was a horrific crime. But what followed was not a spontaneous outpouring of community grief. Within an hour, far-right agitator Tommy Robinson, who commands over two million followers, shared the crime scene footage on X. The footage was not presented as a singular criminal act; it was framed as an indictment of “large-scale immigration policies.” The message was clear: the culprit was not the assailant, but all immigrants.

On the ground, this narrative was reinforced by a cross-border alliance of extremists, British loyalists and self-proclaimed “Irish patriots,” who had been planning violence for over a year. The fuel price protest gave them a crowd. The crime gave them a villain. And the media gave them a megaphone.

Where the Media Failed

The coverage was textbook episodic framing. Headlines fixated on the “anti-immigrant riot” and the “violent thuggery.” News segments showed burning buildings, terrified families, and angry white men shouting. The bleeding led, and the outrage machine roared to life. But in doing so, the media systematically erased the thematic reality: the initial anger that simmered in those communities had roots in rising fuel costs, economic stagnation, and a government that serves bankers before citizens. That anger was real. But it was expertly hijacked and channeled away from the system that caused the economic pain and toward a vulnerable population seeking refuge from the very wars those systems fuel.

The result was catastrophic and ironic. Rioters who claimed to be furious about their economic prospects burned down immigrant-owned supermarkets, businesses run by people who also struggle with fuel prices. A Romanian Roma family watched their home become a smoldering ruin while their neighbors nodded in grim understanding. They had been told it “Made sense” that a family should be expelled for a crime committed by a stranger on the other side of the city. The media, by chasing bleeding, never asked the question that matters: who benefits when anger is redirected from the banking cartel to the refugee?

Who Benefits?

The banking cartel benefits. Every time a crowd burns an immigrant shop instead of a bank headquarters, every time outrage flows toward a scapegoat instead of toward the private creation of money, the real structure of power breathes easier. But here is the catch: most people do not even know the banking cartel exists, at least, not in the way it actually operates.

The Hidden Consensus

Ask someone on the street who creates the money in their wallet. Most will say the government. Some will guess the Treasury or the Mint. Almost no one will give the correct answer: private commercial banks, conjuring all of our money supply out of thin air as interest-bearing debt. This is not a trivial technicality. Research has found that 59% to 85% of people believe governments or central banks are the primary creators of money. The reality is nearly the opposite. And when pollsters ask who should control money creation, the answer is unambiguous: over 59% of respondents globally say a public institution, while only 13% prefer private banks.

That gap between belief and reality is not ignorance. It is a quiet, sustained coup against democracy, one that never made the evening news because it never bled. The banking cartel has built its empire on a foundation of public misconception. If people knew the truth, they would demand public control. That is why this issue belongs at the center of any popular front, not as a dry economic footnote, but as the original sin of plutocracy.

The Curriculum of Omission: Why Money Isn’t Taught in Schools

If you graduate from an American high school, you will likely have parsed a Shakespearean sonnet and solved for the hypotenuse of a triangle, but you will almost certainly not understand how the nation’s money supply is created. A 2020 Federal Reserve study found that many teaching materials used in secondary schools are out of sync with the Fed’s actual framework, providing a confusing or outdated picture of monetary policy. Financial literacy standards published by the Council for Economic Education focus narrowly on personal money management, earning, saving, spending, and investing, treating the existing monetary system as a fixed, natural law rather than a politically contested institution. This is a curriculum of omission, ensuring that future citizens learn to cope within the system but never to challenge its fundamental architecture.

The Textbook Myths that Hide the Fed’s Real Role

Even when the Federal Reserve is discussed in textbooks, it is often through a deeply misleading lens. The standard “money multiplier” story, which teaches that banks simply lend out the deposits they receive, has been debunked by numerous economists. Frederique Bracoud’s analysis of leading macroeconomics textbooks reveals that this narrative is flatly inconsistent with reality: loans are not constrained by deposits, as banks create new deposits ex nihilo when they issue a loan. This theoretical error, perpetuated from Krugman to Mankiw, serves a powerful ideological function: it portrays banks as passive intermediaries rather than active creators of the money supply. By reinforcing the myth that the government merely mints coins while banks simply move them around, textbooks absolve the private banking system of its central role in generating public debt and inflation, effectively hiding the locus of power in plain sight.

Money Creation as a “Sleeper” Issue

The current Green Party of the United States platform covers nearly every policy area, including monetary reform. However, despite it being the enabling condition for the rest of the platform, monetary reform is given low priority. At the same time, research on monetary reform movements shows that framing matters enormously: movements that succeed are those that can translate abstract money creation into a tangible people-vs-bankers story. Our challenge, and our opportunity, is to make monetary reform a “bleeding” issue, not by manufacturing violence, but by connecting money creation to the visible wounds (foreclosures, student debt, medical bankruptcies) that viewers already recognize.

Breaking the Frame: A Coalition for What Comes Next

None of this is an accident. The profit motive in media pushes outrage because outrage sells. The episodic frame is a business model. But beneath that economic incentive lies a deeper structure: the very system that creates money and debt; the Federal Reserve, the commercial banks, the Treasury’s surrender of its constitutional authority, is all designed to be invisible. It does not bleed. It does not scream. It simply creates, lends, and forecloses, quietly transferring wealth upward while the cameras point at the burning cars.

The episodic frame is a business model designed to keep us reactive, not reflective. But recognizing the trap is only half the battle. The other half is building something that the outrage machine cannot easily distort or ignore.

For instance, building a popular front, a liberation coalition that puts the hidden structures of power and the crimes of the state front and center. That is what Chuck Fall and the Green Liberty Caucus is doing. Chuck and I do not agree on every final vision. Chuck holds a libertarian municipalism perspective; I believe democratizing the money supply is the enabling condition for that and nearly all other reforms. But we agree on this: the bleeding will always mislead unless we force the real questions into the light.

“Power concedes nothing without a demand.” We demand power!

Our coalition’s core demands are aimed at the architecture of power rather than its symptoms:

1. Pass the NEED Act - Return Congress’s constitutional authority over money creation, ending the private banking cartel’s monopoly.

2. Move to Amend - End corporate personhood and money-as-speech once and for all.

3. A public banking system - Create public banks that are public utilities accountable to the people.

4. Georgist land tax reform - Use land value taxes to fund the commons and restore nature.

These are not episodic demands. They do not bleed. They will not make the evening news. But they are the structural changes that make everything else possible, from single-payer healthcare to ending endless wars to housing every person.

The outrage machine will keep showing you burning cars and screaming crowds. Our job is to look past the flames and see the hand that lit the match. Join us. Not in outrage, but in thought. Not in reaction, but in coalition.

The bleeding may always lead. But we do not have to follow.