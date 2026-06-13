Free the Money News

Free the Money News

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Chuck Fall's avatar
Chuck Fall
6d

Excellent post; you are on a roll! I consider the NEED Act low hanging fruit a freedom movement can pick; thanks for the mention; Green Liberty Caucus is in solidarity: https://greenlibertycaucus.org/open-letter-to-howard/

We should get you back onto a TAP Talk to discuss your monetary reform agenda: we talked on zoom a long time ago; your remarks remain current: https://greenlibertycaucus.org/democratize-money-supply-own-dont-rent/

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Hat Bailey's avatar
Hat Bailey
7d

While the separation of religion and state was a good idea, just as good would have been separation of education and state. Something even better will be when something better than the so-called "state" is the organizing factor in society comes into being.

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