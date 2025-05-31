Howard’s Newsletter

Howard’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joe Cook's avatar
Joe Cook
Jun 1, 2025

Howard--your voice is getting clearer! Many solid points about money, process, and culture. I strongly agree that monetary reform is the keystone to unlocking other major policy solutions.

Now about the Green Party... I may have some other thoughts to talk offline.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Howard Switzer
Paulo Kirk's avatar
Paulo Kirk
Jun 1, 2025

And if Nicaragua were to be "left" alone, then, hmm, what would money do there if health, welfare and safety were part of the collective consciousness and communities? The issue is this commerce, these canals to move goods across seas FOR the capitalists, for the MONEY hoarders, and for the RIPOFF Royalists.

It's the grand narrative that money makes the world go round. Those imperial nostalgia Westerners, who believe EVERYTHING is their dominion.

THere are many collapses at the tipping point or the point of no return, and yet, MONEY talks?

Sorry, there can't be any longing for some "democracy" envisioned in this concept of a grand constitution. Individual rights have cooked the world, man, and while art and culture and family life might be one's little castle to gather around, societies cannot exist on this individualism at 3 billion, let alone 10 billion. And the meat eaters? Christ, 10 billion bovine and swine for a country of 330 million? Two hundred and fifty pounds of flesh consumed per capita per year?

We are now cooked unless we go fast into collective action, and that means the right to eat and drink and bulldoze and pave over and mine and harvest has to be a collective agreement planned beyond any systems thinking the average "I want it now" AmeriKKKan can even imagine.

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/will-the-real-adults-stand-up-ahh

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Howard Switzer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture