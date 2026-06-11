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Richard Robbins's avatar
Richard Robbins
Jun 12

You're right. The NEED Act contains all of the features to reform the financial system and exists and is ready to go. Now to get it into the national discussion.

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1 reply by Howard Switzer
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Howard Switzer
Jun 11

Yes. We need to get the people connected back to the land that feeds them. Parity would help empower a ruralization of the economy.

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