image from havenswrightcenter.wisc.edu

A friend of mine sent me a summary of a March 2021 Scientific American article. What I found interesting was this list of 4 modern social movement theories:

‘Resource Mobilization’ theory - argues that mobilization of money, organization and leadership were more important than the existence of grievances in launching and sustaining movements. That ‘movement entrepreneurs foster these elements as more affluent people provide these resources to the group.

‘Political Process’ theory- argues that social movements are struggles for power - the power to change oppressive social conditions. Because of unequal access to power social movements are insurgencies that engage in conflict by effective organization and innovative strategy to outmaneuver repression.

‘Indigenous Perspective’ theory- argues that the agency of movements emanates from within oppressed communities. Social movements are struggles for power which movements gain by preventing (disrupting) power holders from conducting economic, political and social business as usual. Whichever tactics are employed, the goal is to disrupt the society sufficiently that power holders capitulate to the movement’s demands in exchange for restoration of social order.

‘Cultural Sociology’ perspective - For movements to develop, a people must first see themselves as being oppressed. This awareness is far from automatic: many of those subjected to perpetual subordination come to believe their situation is natural and inevitable. Such outlooks can be changed by organizers helping organize cultures of resistance where injustice generates anger and righteous indignation, which organizers can summon in strategy. Love and empathy can be evoked to build solidarity and trust among protesters. Far from being irrational distractions, emotions, along with transformed mental attitudes, are critical to achieving social change.

The problem is that these four frameworks all assume something that is never questioned: the existence of a monetary system that can be mobilized in the first place.

Resource Mobilization theory assumes money can be raised.

Political Process theory assumes the state has the fiscal capacity to respond.

Indigenous Perspective theory assumes disruption can force the powerful to pay a price they cannot easily absorb.

Cultural Sociology assumes that transformed consciousness can be translated into power.

So, what if the monetary system, the mechanism of power, itself is rigged? What if the state is not merely corrupt but structurally incapable of meeting certain demands, not because politicians are evil necessarily, but because the government does not create its own money? They are not really the deciders. The 2014 Princeton Study (Page and Benes) showed us that it was money from the finance industry that determined our public policy. Every movement that wins a concession finds that concession undone by the next credit cycle, the next bailout, the next round of austerity. This is the “banker veto,” a reality of the private debt-based monetary system. It continually concentrates wealth, drives growth (to pay the interest) and every 5–10-year recession/depression is another big transfer of wealth. The prices we pay for everything is on average 50% “capital costs”, compounded interest flowing to the banking system.

I want to add one more to the list of frameworks, a Fifth Framework that places the ecological and economic crisis at the center and which would provide the enabling condition that I think is required for the others to succeed:

The Existential Threat Theory- holds that a movement must form as a population becomes aware that its very existence is threatened due to the spiritually bankrupt economic system it has been sold on. Every SRM theory will be utilized to accomplish the transition to a stable and sustainable land based economic system. It is recognized that to fully realize such a transition an authentic sovereign money system is required, which means ending money creation by the commercial banking system, (ala The NEED Act HR2990) in order to fund the most effective long-term strategies to address human caused climate change, reestablish local agriculture-based economies, getting people back on the land to restore fertility and its capacity to moderate the climate, along with parity pricing of farm production to assure a prosperous national economy. This along with transitioning to 100% clean renewable energy by 2030, investing in public transit, and conservation, will create not just jobs but thriving livelihoods for families in loving communities who recognize it is time to give back to the land that gives us life.

The NEED Act is not just a policy preference. It is a precondition. It is the only piece of legislation that:

Restores the power to create money to the U.S. Treasury (Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution) transferring the private bank monopoly to the elected government.

Spends permanently circulating new money into existence debt-free exclusively for productive public purposes as its first use, ending the “growth or die” imperative that drives ecological destruction.

Creates a stable, predictable monetary foundation upon which movements for social justice, climate action, and economic democracy can actually build.

The article also asked:

Can a decentralized movement produce the necessary solidarity? No, not if the movement is constantly fighting a monetary system that atomizes people into competitive debtors.

How can a movement correct a course of action that proves faulty? Not if the movement’s fate is tied to the next interest rate hike or financial crash.

How can a decentralized movement guard against subversion? Not if the movement’s resources are ultimately controlled by the same banks that fund the opposition.

The NEED Act answers these questions. It is not a replacement for grassroots organizing. It is the foundation that allows organizing work. It is the difference between building a house on sand and building it on bedrock.

The article is about social justice movements, but the monetary system is not a side issue. It is the infrastructure of power in modern society. Movements that ignore it will succeed only temporarily, if at all. I think a movement that addresses it can win something lasting.

Some in this space have been exploring blockchain and decentralized finance as tools for regenerative economies. Those tools are valuable, but they are built on top of a broken foundation. The NEED Act fixes the foundation. Once the government creates money debt-free for public purposes, it will allow local currencies, blockchain credits, time banks, and mutual credit networks to flourish without being constantly undermined by the banker’s veto.

This will also reverse the negative psychological consequences of usury, the sin of sins, that our 300-year-old monetary system is built on, shifting the monetary paradigm from personal gain to collective care.

I realize it will take a courageous trans partisan convergence of movements to accomplish electing a government that would pass and implement this legislation, but I think that is our best chance to create an equitable economy and to restore our ecology.