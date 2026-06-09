The short answer, no, because money is the most vital prerogative of democratic self-governance. An egalitarian society is one in which democracy is fully expressed. It generally consists of these elements:

Equal Representation: Democracy ensures that all voices are heard, promoting equal participation in decision-making.

Protection of Rights: Democratic systems safeguard individual rights, which is essential for an egalitarian society.

Accountability: Elected officials in a democracy are accountable to the people, fostering fairness and equality in governance.

Social Justice: Democracy allows for the pursuit of policies that address inequalities and promote social justice.

Empowerment: Democratic processes empower marginalized groups, enabling them to advocate for their rights and interests.

Collective Decision-Making: Egalitarianism thrives on collective input, which is facilitated by democratic structures.

My friend John Spritzler is a constant advocate/activist promoting an egalitarian revolution and he is a prolific writer in making his arguments for doing so. I greatly admire him as he gets out on the street talking to people and asking them to sign his petition that says, “We the people want affordable housing for all. To get it we aim to remove the rich from power to have a real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.” More than 2000 people have signed it, I would too.

Here is a link to a composite of his Substack posts on this topic. In these he documents the exploitation brilliantly, the Foxconn riots, Indian hysterectomies, Russian strike suppression, etc., but he treats these as purely outcomes of class malice rather than as systemic requirements of debt-based money. This is the central blind spot in his analysis that I want to explain.

John describes the symptoms with precision but misdiagnoses the disease. Every horror he documents, compulsory overtime, child labor, farmers driven to suicide by debt, workers afraid to strike, isn’t just ‘the rich being evil.’ It’s the logical output of a monetary system where all money is created as interest-bearing debt.

Why this matters for our revolution:

1. The debt-money system forces exponential growth or collapse

Banks create money when they issue loans, but they create more debt than money due to the interest. That gap means someone must always lose, default, bankruptcy, or exploitation to extract enough value to service the debt. Chinese workers doing 130-hour months? They’re not just victims of greedy managers. They’re the human cost of a system where capital must grow at compound interest or die.

2. Without changing money creation, any revolution recrowns a new ruling class

John wants egalitarian revolution. But who will decide what gets built, who works where, what resources flow? Under today’s system, private banks create the nation’s money supply as interest-bearing loans to governments, households and businesses. Even after seizing the factories, a revolutionary government would still need to borrow money into existence from private banks. The bankers control the spigot. The NEED Act (HR 2990) fixes this: it returns money creation to the Treasury, spends it debt-free into the economy exclusively for productive public purposes as its first use. Without that, an ‘egalitarian’ government is just a tenant paying rent to the same plutocracy.

3. The ‘anti-imperialists’ have no monetary theory either

They oppose Western dominance but accept the debt-money system that requires imperialism, the constant search for cheap labor and new markets to service debt. China’s rural-to-urban migrant crisis he describes? That’s not a bug of state capitalism. It’s what happens when any nation tries to industrialize inside the global debt-money system. The NEED Act is a domestic monetary reform, but it’s also anti-imperialist: a nation that creates its own debt-free money no longer has to super-exploit workers to compete in global markets.

4. A revolution needs a ‘how’ not just a ‘why’

John has over 500 photos of egalitarians in his zip code. Great! But what’s the program? The NEED Act is legislation ready to introduce. It doesn’t require seizing factories or waiting for consciousness to rise. It requires Congress to do what it already has constitutional authority to do (Article I, Section 8), create money as a public monopoly, not private bank debt. Obviously, it will take a movement to elect a Congress that would do this, but it is an achievable demand that would enable the egalitarian outcomes we want. It is just a matter of changing the law.

Without this, our revolution either (a) fails because old money power strangles it, or (b) ‘succeeds’ but recreates class hierarchy under new management. The plutocracy’s deepest power isn’t their mansions or even their police, it’s their monopoly on creating the money everyone needs to live. Decouple money creation from bank debt, and you’ve cut the head off the snake. Everything else is just trimming its nails.

The key insight:

John, like nearly every Marxist I’ve spoken with, treats money as neutral, just a veil over class power. The key insight is that debt-based money is the mechanism that turns class power into seemingly inexorable economic laws. The NEED Act isn’t a technocratic sideline; it’s the difference between revolution as an exhausting permanent vigilance (seizing banks, suppressing counterrevolutionaries etc.) and revolution as institutional design (money serves people, not profit).

The Psychological Consequences of debt-money

Another crucial dimension that John overlooks entirely is the psychological pathology that usury imposes not just on the exploited, but on the exploiting class itself.

The behavior John documents; the Foxconn security guards beating workers, the Indian billionaire throwing a $600 million wedding while farmers hang themselves, the Russian managers refusing to pay wages for months, etc. isn’t just rational calculation. It’s a symptom of what the medieval scholastics called the morbus usurarius, the usurer’s sickness. Here’s how it plays out in the powerful:

1. Usury trains the mind to discount the future, including human futures

When money is designed to grow automatically through interest, what Aristotle called “unnatural,” the powerful internalize a worldview where time itself is a weapon. A loan due next quarter creates a psychological imperative: extract now, regardless of long-term human cost. That’s why Foxconn mandated 130-hour months right before iPhone launches, not just greed, but a frantic, anxiety-driven response to interest deadlines. The powerful become incapable of patience, reciprocity, or genuine rest.

2. Usury creates insatiability; the ‘hunger that grows by eating’

Charging interest means the debt grows even if the real economy doesn’t. The lender’s wealth multiplies without producing anything. Psychologically, this detaches reward from labor or virtue. The billionaire in his 27-story mansion doesn’t feel “rich enough” because under usury, enough is an alien concept. The money system demands perpetual growth. So, the powerful behave like addicts: crushing unions in Russia, pressuring Indian women into hysterectomies for longer work hours, all to feed a beast that can never be sated. John calls this “treating have-nots like dirt.” But the dirtiness flows from a soul shaped by usury that is numb to suffering and terrified of stillness.

3. Usury corrupts empathy by abstracting human relationships into cash flows

When your wealth comes from interest, you stop seeing people as neighbors and start seeing them as revenue streams. The Iranian architect designing a luxury villa doesn’t think about the 36% of Iranians below the poverty line because usury has trained the ruling class to segment reality. The student interns at Foxconn paid 80% of minimum wage? They’re not young humans; they’re a line item: “labor cost savings.” Psychologists call this moral disengagement. Usury is its most efficient teacher.

4. Usury breeds paranoia and cruelty as control mechanisms

Debt-based money is inherently fragile; a run on banks, a strike wave, a refusal to work can collapse the whole pyramid. So, the powerful become hypervigilant, even sadistic. A Russian law making solidarity strikes illegal? That’s not just class interest; it’s the psychological terror of workers discovering their collective power. The security guards who beat workers for failing to show IDs? They’re acting out the system’s implicit command: any threat to the debt-payment schedule must be crushed pre-emptively.

What this means for Sour egalitarian revolution

John’s “egalitarian revolution” focuses on redistributing wealth and overthrowing the rich. But if you leave the usury system intact, you just create new rulers who will be psychologically remade in the same image. The NEED Act doesn’t just change the technical rules of money creation. It lifts the psychological curse of usury. Money spent debt-free into the economy for healthcare, education, housing etc. carries no interest imperative. It can be sufficient. It can be patient. It can recognize enough.

So, the plutocrats aren’t just greedy. They’re sick. Their cruelty, their indifference, their insatiability, those are psychological adaptations to living under usury. You can’t cure the sickness by just treating the symptoms because, as any physician can tell you, that just masks the disease. The NEED Act is the first step toward a money system that heals rather than hollowing out the human soul.

“The Bankers own the Earth. Take it away from them, but leave them the power to create deposits, and with the flick of a pen they will create enough deposits to buy it back again. However, take it away from them, and all the fortunes like mine will disappear, and they ought to disappear, for this world would be a happier and better world to live in. But if you wish to remain slaves of the Bankers and pay for the cost of your own slavery, let them continue to create deposits.“ - Sir Josiah Stamp

Sir Josiah Stamp was the President of the Bank of Engl and in the 1920s was the second richest man in Britain. His confession is the smoking gun John’s analysis desperately needs because it comes from inside the house. John has documented the brutality of the haves against the have-nots across five countries. However, he hasn’t asked the most important question: How do the haves keep getting away with it, generation after generation? The answer isn’t just police, armies, or ideology. It’s the power to create money itself.

Stamp knew the secret that our anti-imperialist friends won’t admit: class power ultimately rests on the monopoly to issue the medium of exchange. Every concrete horror John describes, Foxconn’s forced overtime, Russian wage theft, Indian farmer suicides, Iranian labor activists imprisoned, depends on the fact that workers must obtain money (denominated in debt-based currency) to survive. And private banks create that money as interest-bearing loans.

Stamp’s quote reveals that even the rich knew their power was fraudulent, built on a “flick of the pen,” not on virtue or productivity. Usury warps not only the oppressed but the oppressors into parasitic dependency. John wants to treat the symptoms, I want to remove the parasite.

What our ‘egalitarian revolution’ faces without monetary reform:

Seize the factories? The bankers still create credit. They’ll fund a competing venture, starve yours of working capital, or demand loans at usurious rates that force you to exploit workers just as badly.

Redistribute wealth? With a “flick of the pen,” they create new deposits to buy back land, assets, even politicians. Stamp watched it happen in the 1920s, he wasn’t warning hypotheticals.

Organize workers across borders? Debt-money forces nations to compete in a race to the bottom. China’s migrant worker crisis exists because Chinese local governments partnered with Foxconn to suppress labor costs all to service dollar-denominated debt and export earnings.

The NEED Act is not a technical footnote. It’s the only way to make Stamp’s confession actionable. It takes the power to create money out of private hands and returns it to the Treasury, spent debt-free into the economy. No more interest to be paid on the national money supply. No more bankers buying back what you just took.

We want an egalitarian revolution but revolutions that ignore the money power have a 100% failure rate, or worse, they produce new ruling classes who learn the old tricks. Stamp was right: leave the bankers their deposit-creation power, and they’ll own the Earth again by Tuesday afternoon.

John’s 500 egalitarian neighbors in his zip code are heroes. But if they don’t understand money creation, they’re going to fail. The NEED Act is the difference between a revolution that dreams and a revolution that designs.