Free the Money News

Free the Money News

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Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
11h

So right. The ignorance of all the world's "reformers" on money creation is appalling.

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2 replies by Howard Switzer and others
John Wright's avatar
John Wright
10h

Monetary reform is essential if we want a better future. Currently our choices are "join them" (get at least moderately wealthy) or be a slave.

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