Free the Money News

Free the Money News

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Carmen Basilovecchio's avatar
Carmen Basilovecchio
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"This is how moral blindness is manufactured: you feel your pain, but you are systematically prevented from seeing its source. Every personal struggle is localized; every systemic injustice is atomized into private misfortune." This is how you are "VICTIMIZED" The FED not only creates our money as debt they also attach INTEREST ! "Heads the bank wins, Tails then people lose! The CARD ACT covers this. Money issued at zero interest .PERIOD. It may have a one time service fee attached. READ the CARD ACT.

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