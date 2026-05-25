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Dr. Pierre Kory recently wrote something worth sitting with:

“Judgment is often heard today as punishment, condemnation, or sentence. But I am using it here in its Scriptural sense. Judgment is the moment when what is hidden becomes visible, when a person, nation, or system is revealed for what it truly is. In Scripture, judgment does not only punish disorder. It exposes it. It separates appearance from reality. It reveals whether a structure was built on truth or falsehood, courage or fear, service or self-protection.”

The article, called Judgement Is Exposure, was an excerpt from his book, The Blueprint of Life. Kory applied this to COVID, the medical establishment, and the collapse of institutional integrity under pressure. He showed that the pandemic didn’t create the disorder, it exposed what was already broken.

What if we applied the same lens to money?

The Hidden Architecture

Most Americans believe the government creates money. It doesn’t, it merely prints and mints the currency, a physical representation of money, which it sells to the banks for their customers’ cash needs. 100% of our money supply is created by private banks as interest-bearing debt whenever they issue a loan. A bank doesn’t lend money it has; it creates new money out of nothing, enters it into your account, and charges you interest on the creation.

This is not a conspiracy theory. It’s standard accounting, taught in introductory economics, and then quietly forgotten.

For decades, this hidden architecture has operated beneath our awareness. We see prices, wages, mortgages, and bailouts. We don’t see the rule that generates them: money as debt, entering the economy only when someone borrows it into existence.

The system appears stable. That appearance is not reality.

Judgment Arrives as Crisis

Every major economic crisis acts as judgment, as exposure.

In 2008 the banks created too much debt-money chasing real estate. When the bubble burst, what was hidden became visible: those same private banks were “too big to fail” and too big to jail. We the public, through our government, guaranteed their losses. Trillions appeared overnight for bailouts. But for homeowners? For students? For cities? Suddenly, the government “couldn’t afford that.”

Exposure: The government can create money for banks but claims it can’t create money for people.

Inflation cycles. When prices rise, pundits blame government spending. But look closer: inflation accelerates when banks create credit faster than the real economy grows. The hidden becomes visible: private banks, not public treasuries, drive monetary inflation. 80% of bank loans are for speculation, inflating asset prices.

Exposure: The money supply is not controlled democratically. It is controlled by lending decisions made by institutions whose first loyalty is to shareholders, not citizens.

Debt saturation. Every few decades, private and public debt become so heavy that the economy slows, crashes, or requires a bailout. Then the cycle resets. We call this “normal.” It’s not. It’s the symptom of a system that requires perpetual growth to service the interest on money created as debt.

Exposure: A structure built on interest-bearing debt cannot rest. It cannot be stable. It must grow or die — which means it must extract or collapse.

The Disorder Was Already There

Kory writes: “Covid did not create the disorder. It exposed it.”

Crises do not create monetary disorder. They reveal that the monetary system was already a machine for transferring wealth upward, subsidizing financial insiders, and making public goods seem unaffordable while making bank rescues seem inevitable.

Consider: The same government that found trillions for bank bailouts, Wall Street repurchase agreements, and pandemic subsidies to large corporations tells us there’s “no money” for healthcare, housing, infrastructure, or a Green New Deal.

That’s not a budget problem. That’s a monetary rule problem. And the rule is hidden.

Who Complied? Who Dissented?

Kory watched colleagues stop thinking for themselves because it was easier, safer, and more professionally survivable to follow protocols than to ask whether those protocols matched reality.

The same happens in economics.

Most economists, politicians, and journalists normalize the debt-money system because questioning it costs too much. Academic careers depend on not asking: “Why does money enter the economy as interest-bearing debt?” Political careers depend on not proposing: “Let the Treasury create money directly for public purpose, interest-free.”

A tiny minority dissents, monetary reformers, some legal scholars, a handful of maverick bankers and economists. They are marginalized as “cranks,” “extremists” or “Conspriacy Theorists.” Their credentials are attacked. Their platforms shrink.

Sound familiar?

The Mechanics of the Trap

When loan payments (money deleted) exceed loans being made (money created), the system goes into crisis for lack of money. This happens every 5 to 10 years as the gray bars on this graph show.

That is the core accounting reality. Most people think money circulates. In the private debt-money system, money is born as a loan and dies as a payment. Circulation of loan payments back into new loans is an illusion. What actually happens is a continuous creation-and-extinction cycle.

However, to create a crisis, banks only need to stop lending.

That’s the power. Banks don’t need a recession to cause a crisis. They only need to slow or stop new loan creation. Existing loans still require payments. Money is being deleted faster than it’s being created. The money supply shrinks. Businesses can’t make payroll. Mortgages go unpaid. The economy seizes.

Then the real purpose reveals itself:

Loans begin to default, and the real wealth collateral used to secure the loan can then be picked up for pennies on the dollar by those who have the money, like the bank’s shareholders.

This is not a bug. It is a design feature. The debt-money system is a wealth transfer machine disguised as a lending system.

The 50% Tax You Didn’t Know You Were Paying

Margrit Kennedy, a German architect and economist, did something simple in the 1980s. She asked: What’s actually in the price of a loaf of bread, a litre of water, or a month’s rent?

She got access to official government cost breakdowns. What she found was stunning. In garbage collection, interest was 12% of the fee. In drinking water, 38%. In public housing: 77%.

On average, across all goods and services: 50%.

Half of everything you pay goes not to labor, materials, or profit, but to interest, compounded at every step of the production chain. The farmer pays interest on the land loan. The miller pays interest on the equipment. The baker pays interest on the oven. The trucker pays interest on the fuel. The grocer pays interest on the shelf space.

By the time you buy a loaf of bread, interest has been added ten times.

Kennedy’s conclusion: If we could abolish interest and replace it with another mechanism to keep money in circulation, most of us could either be twice as rich or work half as much.

That’s not socialism. That’s arithmetic.

The system isn’t broken. It’s designed to extract.

What Remains Standing After Judgment

Kory ends his reflection on what held: his clinic, built on truth, care, kindness, and the relentless pursuit of knowledge. A small, imperfect, aligned structure that survived because it was built on real principles.

What holds after monetary judgment? What remains standing when the debt-bubble bursts?

Real goods and skills. Food, water, shelter, medicine, community, things not dependent on bank-created debt.

Local exchange networks. Mutual credit systems, time banks, local currencies that circulate value without requiring interest payments to a remote financial center.

Monetary sovereignty reclaimed. The recognition that a nation with its own currency, floating exchange rate, and no debt denominated in foreign money cannot be forced into insolvency. It can create money for public purpose. The only question is political will and real resource availability.

This is the “leading edge clinic” of monetary ecology. Small, decentralized, aligned with life rather than extraction.

The Invitation

Kory writes that judgment is not coming, it is already here, in every system under strain, revealing what it was built on.

Look around. The monetary system is under strain: unpayable debt, housing unaffordability, precarious work, crumbling infrastructure, a climate crisis that requires massive investment while we’re told the “money isn’t there.”

That strain is judgment. It is exposure.

It reveals that our money system was not built on truth or service. It was built on a hidden subsidy to private banks, a hidden tax of inflation on the poor and middle class and a hidden requirement of perpetual growth on a finite planet.

But exposure is not the end. Exposure is the prerequisite for realignment.

Kory left the broken system and built something smaller, truer, and more aligned. We can do the same with money, not by retreating, but by reforming the rule itself.

A Functional Alliance’s Missing Cornerstone

What does a functional alliance between left and right independents look like?

The answer begins with shared diagnosis, and no diagnosis is more foundational than this: The monetary system rigs the game before any other policy is even debated.

Left and right both feel it:

The right sees inflation erode savings and government debt passed to children.

The left sees bailouts for banks and austerity for people.

Both are seeing different angles of the same hidden structure.

Dr. Kory wrote: “What is carried in a medium, and how it is carried, exists on a continuum. Fluids either carry ordered gradients or distortion and disorder.”

Money is the medium of the economy. Right now, it carries distortion; interest, debt, seizure, transfer. A functional alliance would change the medium so that it carries order instead. That’s not ideology. That’s engineering.

A functional alliance that does not address monetary sovereignty is like building a house without a foundation. Fix this one rule; create money as public infrastructure, interest-free, for public purpose, and suddenly term limits, open primaries, campaign finance reform, and participatory budgeting have real oxygen to breathe.

Judgment has exposed the crack. The question is whether we will see it and whether we will act.

Resources:

BMRC, Green Party of the United States - greens.money

Alliance for Just Money – monetaryalliance.org

American Monetary Institute – monetary.org

International Movement for Monetary Reform - https://monreform.org/