Free the Money News

Free the Money News

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Howard Switzer's avatar
Howard Switzer
6h

Well Carmen, I guess we’ll just have to agree we disagree.

1. You contradict Soddy’s main point. You quote Soddy extensively, including the distinction between public money (issued debt-free by the state) and private money (created as interest-bearing debt by banks). You even quote Soddy saying: "The private issue of money is the supreme prerogative of sovereignty usurped." So how did you miss that Soddy’s entire solution was 100% public money creation and the abolition of private bank money creation? Your TRUMP C.A.R.D. does not do this. It leaves banks in control of money creation and instead proposes: a transaction fee on Wall Street trades, a sovereign wealth fund, and income tax reform. That’s not monetary reform. That’s fiscal policy layered on top of the existing debt-money system. You’re trying to tax and redistribute the output of a system you claim to reject rather than changing the system’s input, that is, who creates money, and on what terms.

2. Your "Simple Fed Amendment" ignores political reality. You repeatedly claim that amending the Federal Reserve Act requires only a "simple majority vote" and could be done "in days." Even if that were procedurally correct (amendments to the Fed Act require a bill passed by both houses and signed by the president. That is politically difficult but not impossible, but you ignore who would oppose it. The banking industry spent over $70 million lobbying in 2025 alone. They own the Congress. A "simple majority" is not simple when the majority is bought.

3. You are confusing Sovereign Wealth Funds with Sovereign Money Creation. A sovereign wealth fund (SWF) is a savings account of assets (often from commodity exports or budget surpluses). It does not replace the debt-money system. Even if the U.S. created an SWF funded by a transaction fee, banks would still create money as debt. The SWF would just be another pool of existing money to be invested, not new, debt-free money for productive public purposes.

4. Your claim that others "Miss NBFI Hyperpolarization" is nonsense. You accuse AMI, AFJM, and MMT of missing that "NBFIs (Non-Bank Financial Institutions) issue money by hyperpolarization. (your own invented term?) NBFIs (like money market funds, shadow banks etc.) do not create new money in the same way commercial banks do. They merely reallocate existing money and credit. Mainstream monetary reformers (Zarlenga, Brown, Werner, the NEED Act) fully understand this. Your charge is either confusion or grandstanding.

5. Finally, you say AMI and AFJM are "90% correct." Perhaps, but I’d rather work with the 90% than spend time arguing over the 10% with someone who calls me a victim.

I wish you well. If you ever want to join the movement for full monetary reform, not a tax-and-fund gimmick. You know where to find us.

Howard

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Howard Switzer's avatar
Howard Switzer
6h

Well Carmen, I guess we’ll just have to agree we disagree.

1. You contradict Soddy’s main point. You quote Soddy extensively, including the distinction between public money (issued debt-free by the state) and private money (created as interest-bearing debt by banks). You even quote Soddy saying: "The private issue of money is the supreme prerogative of sovereignty usurped." So how did you miss that Soddy’s entire solution was 100% public money creation and the abolition of private bank money creation? Your TRUMP C.A.R.D. does not do this. It leaves banks in control of money creation and instead proposes: a transaction fee on Wall Street trades, a sovereign wealth fund, and income tax reform. That’s not monetary reform. That’s fiscal policy layered on top of the existing debt-money system. You’re trying to tax and redistribute the output of a system you claim to reject rather than changing the system’s input, that is, who creates money, and on what terms.

2. Your "Simple Fed Amendment" ignores political reality. You repeatedly claim that amending the Federal Reserve Act requires only a "simple majority vote" and could be done "in days." Even if that were procedurally correct, amendments to the Fed Act require a bill passed by both houses and signed by the president. That is politically difficult, not impossible, but you ignore who would oppose it. The banking industry spent over $70 million lobbying in 2025 alone. They own the Congress. A "simple majority" is not simple when the majority is bought.

3. You are confusing Sovereign Wealth Funds with Sovereign Money Creation. A sovereign wealth fund (SWF) is a savings account of assets (often from commodity exports or budget surpluses). It does not replace the debt-money system. Even if the U.S. created an SWF funded by a transaction fee, banks would still create money as debt. The SWF would just be another pool of existing money to be invested, not new, debt-free money for productive public purposes.

4. Your claim that others "Miss NBFI Hyperpolarization" is nonsense. You accuse AMI, AFJM, and MMT of missing that "NBFIs (Non-Bank Financial Institutions) issue money by hyperpolarization. (your own invented term?) NBFIs (like money market funds, shadow banks etc.) do not create new money in the same way commercial banks do. They merely reallocate existing money and credit. Mainstream monetary reformers (Zarlenga, Brown, Werner, the NEED Act) fully understand this. Your charge is either confusion or grandstanding.

5. Finally, you say AMI and AFJM are "90% correct." Perhaps, but I’d rather work with the 90% than spend time arguing over the 10% with someone who calls me a victim.

I wish you well. If you ever want to join the movement for full monetary reform, not a tax-and-fund gimmick. You know where to find us.

Howard

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