Church history chronicles

I am not an academic, so I often have trouble reading dense academic papers. Just such a paper came into my inbox this morning, it was dense, but its core argument is actually quite simple. It was written by Matthew Tiessen is an Associate Professor in the School of Professional Communication at Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU), titled Giving Credit Where Credit’s Due: Making Visible the Ex Nihilo Dimensions of Money’s Agency. Some title eh? Here is my plain English breakdown of what Matthew Tiessen is getting at and why it is relevant to my own efforts at disseminating knowledge of the money system.

Here is the bottom line:

Banks don’t lend out existing money. They create new money out of thin air whenever they issue a loan. Because this newly created money comes with interest attached, there is never enough money in the system to pay back all the existing debts. This forces the economy to grow forever and keeps everyone, individuals, governments, and corporations, on a never-ending treadmill of borrowing and debt. The system isn’t broken by accident; it is structurally designed to create endless debt and inequality. And almost nobody understands this.

3 Main Points

1. Where does money actually come from? (The “Ex Nihilo” part)

Most people think banks take their savings and lend them to someone else.

That is false.

When you get a mortgage or a business loan, the bank doesn’t move money from another account. It simply types numbers into your account. Those numbers become new money that didn’t exist before.

The paper quotes the Federal Reserve itself: “What [banks] do when they make loans is to accept promissory notes in exchange for credits to the borrowers’ accounts... These deposit credits constitute new additions to the total deposits.” This is also the argument against the idea that money is created “out of nothing” but is actually more an IOU contract with the bank. The fact remains, however, that our money supply is created by mere keystrokes.

Plain English: Money is created when debt is created. Loans create deposits, not the other way around. There is a famous quote from a former President of the Bank of England: “The Bankers own the Earth. Take it away from them, but leave them the power to create deposits, and with the flick of a pen they will create enough deposits to buy it back again. However, take it away from them, and all the fortunes like mine will disappear, and they ought to disappear, for this world would be a happier and better world to live in. But if you wish to remain slaves of the Bankers and pay for the cost of your own slavery, let them continue to create deposits.“

2. The trap (Why this rigs the system)

When the bank creates that new money, it doesn’t give it to you for free. It demands you pay it back plus interest.

Here is the catch: The bank only created the principal (the loan amount). It did NOT create the money needed to pay the interest .

That means there is more total debt in the system than there is money to pay for it. To get the money to pay the interest, you and everyone else must keep borrowing more new money from the banks.

Plain English: The system is a treadmill. To pay off old debts, you must take on new debts. This forces the entire economy to grow endlessly just to stay still.

3. Money is not a neutral tool; it is a “machine” that uses us.

Tiessen argues that we usually think humans control money. He points out that the opposite is true.

Because money must be loaned into existence and must grow to cover interest, it has a built-in “appetite” or “desire” for endless expansion.

This forces governments to prioritize “growth” over human well-being. It forces people to work jobs they hate just to service debt. It funnels wealth to the top 0.1% because they control the creation of credit. Compounded interest going to the banks is embedded into the prices we pay for everything.

Plain English: Money isn’t a tool we use. It’s an engine that forces us to serve its needs (perpetual growth and debt) whether we want to or not.

The Ultimate Point of the Paper

Tiessen is saying this: If you want to understand why inequality is skyrocketing, why the middle class is disappearing, why governments are always in debt, and why we can’t seem to stop destroying the planet, look at the mechanics of money creation.

We blame politicians, bad policies, greedy corporations, or human nature. But the real driver is the structural design of the credit-money system. As long as money is created as interest-bearing debt by private banks, the system will always produce these outcomes.

That is not a bug in the system, it is a design feature of the system.

What We Should Do Instead

If the problem is that money is created as interest-bearing debt by private banks, temporarily circulating for private profits, then the solution is for money to be created publicly as a permanently circulating asset for public needs. This is called a sovereign money system. Monetary reform has roots that go back centuries with precursors in ancient Greece and elsewhere. This idea has been percolating and its advocates gaining strength over many years.

Under a sovereign money system, if the government needs to build 10,000 affordable homes, it creates the money to build them, spends it into the economy, and the homes become real assets. No interest. No inflation. No debt. Just useful things allocated by Congress.

The Legislation is Already Written

The NEED Act (HR 2990) was introduced to Congress in 2011 by Congressman Dennis Kucinich. It was based on the America Monetary Act, developed by Stephen Zarlenga, head of the American Monetary Institute, and Richard Cook, former senior U.S. Treasury Department policy analyst. It is comprised of three critical reforms to be implemented simultaneously:

1. Require Congress to be the sole creator of all U.S. money;

2. End the privilege of commercial banks to create U.S. money; and

3. Transfer control of the U.S. money supply from the banks to the U.S. government.

These three reforms will empower elected government to do all the things for which they are elected by the people. However, as we have seen and experienced, a political intervention at the national level is nearly impossible due to the private money-controlled mass media and political system in place. Therefore, it will take a movement to create the conditions for an effective political intervention.

Building a Movement

There are numerous movements already, a movement for every issue caused by this privately controlled profit motivated system. These movements all need to come together and form a coalition powerful enough to elect a Congress that would pass this legislation. And to ensure that Congress serves the interests of the people, local citizen assemblies should be formed, as suggested by PDR Boston and Common Sense 250, that connect the grassroots to the creation of national public policy.

Conclusion

The system is not broken. It is working exactly as designed, to extract wealth from the many and concentrate it in the hands of the few. But here is the good news: because the system is human-made, it can be human-unmade. The NEED Act already exists. The legislation is already written. The only missing piece is political will. And political will is built by people, neighbors, co-workers, and communities, coming together to demand a different future. Local citizens’ assemblies, and the growing global movement for monetary reform are all pieces of the same puzzle. They are the machinery we build to take back the power to create money, and with it, the power to create a just and sustainable world. We have the diagnosis. We have the prescription. Now we must build the movement to administer the cure. The Earth is not waiting. Neither should we.