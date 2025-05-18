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John Wright's avatar
John Wright
May 25, 2025

Excellent thoughts! Definitely worth pondering further.

My off the cuff response is that the worst thing about modern money is that it can be created.

Money should be used to facilitate exchange of goods and services (it's a huge improvement over barter). No entity should be able to create more money, thus creating inflation.

What I need to ponder is the influence of "money" on culture. How do we encourage societal wealth as opposed to individual wealth?

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