This is reportedly from a “Times article” which I haven’t read. However, I think the subtitle of the article says it all.

Indeed, the subtitle says it all, beginning with “a small group of conservative activists.” First, they are not conservative, the political label has turned the term on its head. There’s little “conserving” going on of the ecology in question here. And the reason a small group can do that is because they control the creation and allocation of money, in other words, they have the power to do it. They believe that having the money and ability to make more of it makes them right, ‘might makes right.’

They demonize the current government regulations and their outlandish claims, as if they were not involved in creating them themselves. Inadequate regulations, their lax enforcement all promoted it as an idea of their opposition, which the party cattle go along with. It is a new divide, not necessarily left vs right. but a construct, and, because the other side is such a demon, there will be a rebound. This issue is like the low hanging fruit they like to dangle from the branches for the cats to bat around while the root grows closer to the surreptitious goal. They can do this manufacturing of a consent with incentives for many who’ll accept it all based on their sales pitch while others may feel they have no other option. The result, their fruits, a total AI control system to manage the slaves.

There is a tremendous amount of energy going into the branch issues. The problem is most people’s lack of awareness of the mechanism of power at the root of the issue, the governing factor, the flow that makes the root grow, the money system. However, the money system is not just the root of the climate issue, it is the root of all the issues; poverty, hunger, immigration, pollution, war, every human depravity, you name it. And it is a threat to the well-being of all that can’t be seen clearly because of its incomprehensible scale, far beyond the metaphor of 6 blind men and an elephant. It can be seen by the owners as an amazing achievement demonstrating the enormous power aspect of money which is the reason why it should be considered sacred and strictly a public responsibility.

While the system is massive, however, its ‘leverage point,’ that point within a system where one small change changes the entire system, is not. It is a matter of changing the law, repealing the Federal Reserve Act and replacing it with Greening the Dollar, the American Monetary Reform Act 2026, (the NEED Act 2011) which would change the system from issuing money as debt for private profit to one issuing money as a permanently circulating asset exclusively for productive public purposes as its first use. This would align our money with the Constitution and allow Congress to fulfill its Constitutional mandate from We the People as articulated in the first sentence of the Preamble. It would mean joining the world community on a leveler playing field where each nation has its own sovereign national currency and can control its own policies and resources for the benefit of its people, the people’s fruits. If that sounds too crazy to you, perhaps you can explain how money issued as a debt can ever really pay off a debt? From a system’s point of view it can’t and debt being a form of slavery therein lies the dilemma and incentive to change the system. We all yearn for freedom, and our society is moving in the wrong direction.