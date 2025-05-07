I heard someone say the US had the most stable economy in the world. I shared this graph asking, really? I think most people see this like the weather, it just happens, there is no way to control it, but I learned there is a reason why we have recessions every 7-8 years on average.

We have a privatized monetary system wherein the banking system creates the money supply as interest-bearing debt (credit) in the proccess of making loans but only the principal of the loan is created as a deposit which is then destroyed as the principal is paid off. The interest must be paid from the principal of another loan. This is the systemic growth imperative as society competes to pay the interest on their loans so as not to default and lose their real wealth collateral. Of course debt cannot be eliminated with more debt so when loan payments (money destroyed) exceeds loans being made (money created) the system crashes for lack of money in circulation.Thus when the banking system stops lending it can create a recession/depression.

There is an impetus to do this becasue when loans default those with accumulated money can buy up real wealth collateral for pennies on the dollar, increasing their wealth and power. I say power becasue studies have shown it is those with large accumulations of money that have the ability to determine our nation's public policy as well as who gets elected, generally. The party system keeps the electorate polarized to keep systemic change off the table.

However as we are begining to see this is not sustainable but any politician that threatens to change this system is marginalized if not assassinated. The solution? Here is a hint. When Lincoln issued $450 million greenbacks, a permanently circulating debt-free asset, they began to eliminate debt from the economy. Has anyone heard of The NEED Act (HR2990) introduced in 2011 by Dennis Kucinich? He was primaried out of his seat the next year by his own party.

The problem runs deep. Henry Ford once tried to pay his workers well enough to buy his cars but the Dodge Brothers, major shareholders at the time, sued him saying that his obligation was to his shareholders not to the workers and the courts agreed. Learn more at monetaryalliance.org.