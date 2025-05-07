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Howard’s Newsletter

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Arjun
Jun 3, 2025

In 1862, an Editorial in the Times of London read:

“If this mischievous financial policy, which has its’ origins in North America, shall be endured down to a fixture, then that government will furnish its own money without cost. It will pay off its debt and be without debt. It will have all the money necessary to carry on its commerce. It will become prosperous without precedence in the history of the world. The brains and the wealth of all countries will go to North America. That country must be destroyed or it will destroy every monarchy on the globe.”

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