In the Judeo-Christian tradition the word apocalypse is used to denote the end of the world, “the imminent cosmic cataclysm in which God destroys the ruling powers of evil and raises the righteous to life in a messianic kingdom.” Thus, it denotes a beginning as well as an end. The word apocalypse originated from the ancient Greek: apokálypsis, meaning “disclosure” or “lifting of the veil”. Usually associated with disaster and chaos, the word means revelation, the revealing of a truth. Today we are seeing almost daily the revelation of truth, the lifting of the veil on the crimes of the elites who rule. This is leading to the end of their reign of war and chaos, making room potentially for a new world order of peace and harmony.

One of my favorite writers is Indrajit Samarajiva who lives in Sri Lanka and writes a blog called Indi.ca. His writing is always full of heart. Today he posted my new favorite geopolitical analysis using the board game Risk, The Game Of World Conquest, titled The Demented RISK Game That Is American Geopolitics, describing the current world war as the last. It depicts the U.S. as the White Empire trying to conquer the world, Russia (the Blue), China (the Red) and the Muslim world (the Green) and how “none of these countries want to play RISK at all, they simply want to exist where they are and take care of their own people.” The American elite’s out-of-touch hubris has destroyed Europe, its imperialist ally, in trying to destroy Russia and it is making war on the Middle East and wants to do the same to China putting the world at risk of global thermonuclear war.

Yesterday the list of posts in my feed were dominated by posts basically carrying the message that, “The End is Near” all referring to the looming geopolitical/economic disaster ahead. With all that in mind I think it behooves us to consider the driving force behind such insane American hubris.

It has been said that “all wars are bankers wars” and it is true. Because war is so profitable, they make war on the entire world one way or another. That is because the global banking system creates all the money and war requires an enormous amount of money. They do not fund things they don’t want to happen. No money, no war. In fact, capitalism originated as a system of war finance (capitalisme), or the practice of borrowing large amounts of money to fund the costs of war and saddling nations with crushing war debt so they could take control of their public policy. That is the White Empire.

This apocalypse has been building for much longer than most people realize and seems accelerated today with the internet as the crimes of the elite seem to being exposed almost daily now. We could have made the changes that would have avoided this in 1912, again in 1933 and again in 2011, but insufficient political will, due to a lack of public awareness of how the system works and what would fix it, has allowed capitalism’s White Empire to continue toward its disastrous end. Those who understood the problem and how the capitalist monetary system has propelled us toward disaster were called cranks and ignored despite all evidence that what they proposed could have solved the problem in weeks.

In 1912 the populists, informed by the economic experience of Lincoln’s greenbacks, had been clamoring for monetary reform, at the top of their platforms, calling for the elimination of bank created debt-money in favor of publicly issued debt-free greenbacks for 40 years. The industrialist bankers’ strategic spending on Congress and the Universities defeated them and establishing their privately controlled central bank, the Fed, followed 2 years later by the establishment of a mandatory schooling system which, along with their control of mass media, gave them considerable control over public perceptions.

During the Great Depression numerous prominent economists of the day, world-around, proposed the same monetary reform but again they were ignored and their ideas repressed. In 1934 we were warned by Nobel Prize winner, Frederick Soddy that, “To allow money to become a source of revenue to private issuers is to create, first, a secret and illicit arm of the government and, last, a rival power strong enough ultimately to overthrow all other forms of government.” He was ignored and the industrialist bankers gained even more centralized control from the massive transfer wealth that marks every bank-driven depression.

Again in 2008 the banks caused a financial crisis that was exploited for another huge transfer of wealth from the many to the few, which again brought forth a proposal to change the monetary system which would stabilize the economy, eliminate the boom/bust cycle and begin to eliminate debt from society, broadly understood as a form of slavery. The legislation for this was written and introduced by then House Representative, Dennis Kucinich, but was never allowed out of committee for a vote and Kucinich was primaried out of office the next cycle. The mass media and academia, in their role of maintaining the status quo, never mentioned it. Of course, the truth is never completely contained so they came up with a deceptive monetary theory to defend the system and used to exclude any real discussion of monetary reform as the current system continues to hurl us deeper into crisis.

The elites apparently imagine that because they have all the money that they have all the answers. An end to the monetary system that enriches a few at the cost of many would be a shocking apocalypse to them, an end of their world. As more and more people see the end coming while the elites fiddle.

Some people think apocalypse is not unlike the weather, that people have no role in its manifestation. But, when the crimes of the elite are exposed, who is watching? Who has an interest in discovering the secrets of the elites that have been systematically kept from them? Who has suffered the consequences of those crimes? And who should be pursuing action to change the system?

Apocalypse refers to the end of an old paradigm and the beginning of a new paradigm. In our case, the end to a privatized state being used to serve the rich is replaced by a system that serves the common good of all. Evolutionary astrologers, students of this ancient psychology, note that the planets are aligning in an unprecedented way which some believe will shift the global paradigm from fear to love. May we all make it so.

So, do we want an apocalypse now or later? We the many can and hopefully will decide sooner rather than later to put an end to this world destroying system and create a system that serves us all. The longer it takes to accomplish such a reversal the worse things could get. I say apocalypse now!