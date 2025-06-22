Howard’s Newsletter

Howard’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jennifer Sullivan's avatar
Jennifer Sullivan
Jun 22, 2025

Speaking of money.... Scott Ritter has estimated that this one strike on Iran cost us $100 BILLION dollars... that we do not even have.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Howard Switzer
John Wright's avatar
John Wright
Jun 22, 2025

Don't blame Trump... he's just a puppet in the show.

Why are humans so stupid that we keep murdering each other for profit?

You are dead on correct that we need money reform! Fiat currency is a disaster for humanity. A return to the gold standard would stabilize a lot and dramatically cut down on war.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Howard Switzer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture