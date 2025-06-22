There was even a line in it, "there are strikes in Iran".

Wars have been built on lies since before the Crusades and have always been about money because war is profitable to those who fund it while remaining above the fray. That is what Capitalism is, in fact, a system of incurring government debt for war, at interest of course, which is what makes it profitable and that has put them in control of most the world’s governments.

Every US war since the Revolution has been built on lies, sometimes a false flag event, like the Gulf of Tonkin or 9/11, engineered events blamed on the targeted enemy to garner support for war. Other times war is provoked and pursued through a proxy like Ukraine or Israel. Our President is a pathological liar, the epitome of "speaking with a forked tongue" as he speaks of peace out of one side of his month and war out of the other. Some think that is clever.

Trump apparently saw no need for a false flag event, or a declaration of war as the Constitution requires, and felt free to attack Iran at the behest of Israel, to whom the United States seems to be more of a servant than an ally. The US has slavishly given them billions of our tax dollars so they can pursue the Zionist ‘greater Israel agenda’ pursued using terrorism and genocide.

But does anyone actually believe Trump is allowed to make such decisions? Would the forces of Global Capital really allow such a buffoon to make any decision for them? No, it is more likely that Global Capital makes the decisions and they plan far ahead. Then, for plausible deniability, Presidents are required to pretend it was their decision to maintain the crass illusion that we elect our leaders. This is why Trump can say or do one thing only to have it reversed or the opposite to happen. Trump is a mere minion of Global Capital.

This pattern of control isn’t new—even military insiders like Wesley Clark have exposed it. In 2007 retired General Wesley Clark revealed to Democracy Now that “We’re going to take out seven countries in five years, starting with Iraq, and then Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and, finishing off, Iran.” Well, obviously it has taken more than 5 years to get to Iran but now here we are. However, why target those 7 countries? None of them have been a threat to the “freedom” of the United States or any nation in the world for that matter. So why are they targeted? The general did not explain that those plans come from much higher up the chain of command to the funders, Global Capital, who decide where money will go to pursue war for profit. Sometimes it appears that it is to crush a good example of a nation using its own resources for the benefit of its own people instead of for the benefit of international corporations. Libya had done amazing works for its people and wanted to establish a new monetary system for Africa.

All those countries also happened to ban usury-based banking and were outside of the Central Banking System headquartered at the BIS in Switzerland, all owned, of course, by Global Capital. The Rothschild Banking family is often cited as the most prominent owners of Global Capital and I’ve read they were involved in creating the Bank of England as well as our own central bank, the Fed. However, I think most of the major owners of global capital hide in the darkness provided by layers of liability shields pursuing the profit-motivated incentives of the capitalist system, business as usual.

This systemic globalist force has orchestrated past invasions, manipulating media, politicians, and economies to crush any nation defying their financial tyranny. With trillions at stake in oil, war profits, and central bank conquest, this has nothing to do with Iran being a “nuclear threat,” another WMD lie to justify war. Rather it is the final stage of a century-long effort to financially enslave the world. The BRICS nations represent a new challenge to their hegemony, but one can only pursue so many wars at once.

Clearly President Trump had hoped to be a peace president and tried to be but sadly he is not in control and so as not to look like a fool who is not in charge he must fall in line and serve his masters. You see, money is more than a means of economic exchange, it is an instrument of power which is why that power should be publicly controlled for productive public purpose by a democratically elected Congress as the Constitution requires and not controlled privately for the personal gain of a few plutocrats.

In the 1920s Frederick Soddy made a key discovery in nuclear chemistry for which he won a Nobel Prize. However, realizing that in the hands of the plutocratic power structure they would use his discovery to make a nuclear weapon, and he was horrified by the idea. He had written numerous books and papers on nuclear chemistry, but he then dedicated the rest of his life to changing power relations through monetary reform and wrote several books and papers on money and reform. He understood that money was the mechanism of power and control and in The Role of Money in 1934 he wrote, “To allow money to become a source of revenue to private issuers is to create, first, a secret and illicit arm of the government and, last, a rival power strong enough ultimately to overthrow all other forms of government.”

As children in 1958 we had neighbors with fallout shelters, and we were having duck & cover drills at school. Today I am an advocate for monetary reform. Monetary reform is the first step to dismantling this system. Monetary reform is not just an economic issue but is our political weapon for movement-building and unseating plutocratic power. There are monetary reform groups world around, members of the International Movement for Monetary Reform, American Monetary Institute, The Alliance for Just Money. For the Us the legislation is already been written and was introduced to Congress in 2011, The NEED Act HR2990. It was introduced by Dennis Kucinich but was not allowed out of committee. It is also in the platform of the Green Party of the United States.

The American Revolution was fought to throw off plutocratic rule so our new government could issue money as a permanently circulating asset. While we won militarily we lost monetarily in the post war power struggle that allowed the private financial system to rule. We need an electoral revolution that will allow Congress to exercise its Constitutional power.

By linking financial struggles to systemic change, a political party can attract disillusioned voters, mobilize activists, and present a credible alternative to neoliberal economics. Monetary Reform would realign our nation with its Constitution, Article I, Section 8, Paragraph 5; “Congress shall have the power to create Money, regulate the Value thereof..” which will empower Congress to at long last fulfill its mandate articulated in the first sentence of the Preamble; “…establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity,…” Because We-the-People, according to the Constitution, are the Sovereigns of this nation it is our responsibility set things right.