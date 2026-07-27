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Chuck Fall's avatar
Chuck Fall
1d

Wow Howard. This is an amazing document; largely pragmatic, non-ideological, transcends partisanship, and can be accomplished immediately if we can just get a majority in the Congress, or a super majority to bypass a presidential veto.

What would Steven Bloom, a Green Party Marxist say to this? I assume he would say it doesn't prescribe a workers' socialist revolution that takes control of the means of production and control the production of commodities, so your ideas would be doomed to failure? I know you have endured years of circular argument from him that has made your experience in the Green Party US frustrating. Your proposal requires workers to get on board for sure, but the approach to taking power from plutocrats is not a Marxist model, that is for sure.

Pure anarchists might argue to abandon money and establish sovereign assemblies of egalitarians, which your road map actually encourages, but this approach doesn't solve the immediate problem of transitioning from where we are now to where I think we all want to be, in a sane society.

You make argument for change based on using provisions within the Constitution to make key changes (Congress' capacity to control money, and the Postal System), which I consider pragmatic approaches that don't require complete change of the governmental structure and enables the change movement to access systems of power that otherwise, if totally abandoned, leaves a lot up for grabs in terms of power, access to resources, control of state, etc.

Your essay is long, but not too long for sure. People have to read this, discuss and debate it, and start reaching out to all people in society to imagine a society that repairs the earth, empowers the people and liberates from a profoundly irresponsible ruling class.

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Yet Another Tommy's avatar
Yet Another Tommy
3dEdited

good stuff but you forgot no medical mandates and no chemtrails

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