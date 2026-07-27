A People’s Framework for Monetary Sovereignty

Preamble: A Working-People’s Strategy: A Movement Campaign

The U.S. war economy is not a flaw in capitalism; it is a design feature. Funding war has long been a central funtion of the system. Private banks create money as interest-bearing debt, forcing perpetual growth, competition for resources, and militarism to secure markets and supply chains. This system serves the wealthy few, not the working people or planet earth.

Before U.S. militarism reached overseas, it was perfected here, through the doctrine of Manifest Destiny, the Indian Wars, treaty violations, forced removal, and the ongoing theft of Indigenous land and resources. Indigenous peoples were the first victims of U.S. forced dispossession. Any restorative justice framework that does not begin with restoring their sovereignty and reparations is incomplete. Every American has been harmed by this system through debt, lost wages, and the diversion of public funds from communities to warfare. Monetary reform benefits everyone.

Most economic justice campaigns seek to redistribute existing wealth, through taxes, regulations, and social programs. These efforts are essential, but they stop short of the real question: who has the power to create money in the first place? If private banks hold that power, every reform must be funded by the same system that profits from war, debt, and inequality. The NEED Act (HR2990) returns this sovereign power to Congress, where it belongs under the Constitution.

Restorative justice also applies to what we call social infrastructure; healthcare, education, and the conditions for human flourishing, where the current debt-money system extracts wealth rather than supporting well-being.

The Four Pillars of a Restorative Economy

Our campaign is organized around four interconnected pillars. Each addresses a distinct dimension of the extractive system and each offers a clear path toward restoration.

Pillar

Core Principle

The Problem It Solves

The Solution It Offers

1. Digital Sovereignty

Privacy is the default. Data is owned by individuals. Surveillance is opt-in, not opt-out.

Tech monopolies and surveillance capitalism extract our data, erode privacy, and manipulate our behavior.

Public ownership of digital infrastructure. Constitutional protection for online communications. Data as a human right.

2. Economic Agency

Ownership is restored. Basic financial security is guaranteed. Work serves human flourishing, not the other way around.

Debt-money systems extract wealth through interest, inflation, and wage stagnation. Workers own less while working more.

Sovereign money creation. Debt-free public financing. Reparations. Agricultural parity. Housing as a human right.

3. Regenerative Systems

The economy aligns with ecological limits. Corporations are accountable to communities and ecosystems, not just shareholders.

GDP measures destruction as growth. Ecological overshoot. Climate breakdown. Biodiversity loss.

Genuine Progress Indicator (GPI). Degrowth of illth. Restorative growth. Ecological reparations.

4. Community-Centric Design

Public spaces are rebuilt. Relationships are prioritized over transactions. Connection is the goal, not engagement.

Loneliness epidemic. Fragmented communities. Extraction of time and attention. Isolation by design.

Citizen assemblies. Public infrastructure for connection. Rebuilding the commons. Participatory democracy.

These four pillars are interdependent. You cannot have Economic Agency without Digital Sovereignty because surveillance shapes what you can think, say, and organize. You cannot have Regenerative Systems without Community-Centric Design because ecological stewardship requires collective decision-making. You cannot have Community without Economic Agency because financial insecurity fractures social bonds.

Together, they form a complete framework for dismantling the war economy and building a just, peaceful, and ecologically sane world.

The Unseen Wound: Psychological Captivity and the Moral Blindness of Debt-Money

The debt-money system does not merely redistribute wealth upward; it redistributes power creating a fog of anxiety, shame, and disconnection. Capitalism’s deepest achievement is not material extraction, it is the engineering of fragmented perception. It ensures that a working parent feels the crushing weight of rent, student debt, and medical bills as individual failings, never as the deliberate outcome of a banking system that creates money as interest-bearing debt. This is how moral blindness is manufactured: you feel your pain, but you are systematically prevented from seeing its source. Every personal struggle is localized; every systemic injustice is atomized into private misfortune.

This fragmentation is the modern incarnation of an ancient corruption known as usury. Every major religious and spiritual tradition banned usury as the sin of sins, not because they misunderstood finance, but because they understood that interest-bearing debt binds the debtor not just economically, but psychologically and spiritually. It severs the social bond, reduces human relationships to creditor-debtor calculations, and makes every neighbor a merchant. The ancient prophets did not rail against lending; they railed against the perversion of lending into a tool of permanent extraction and social disintegration. Modern finance has merely perfected this ancient sin, institutionalizing it as the bedrock of our global economy and then laundering it as “neutral,” “technical,” and “inevitable.”

The consequence is a population conditioned to compete for scarce dollars rather than cooperate for common abundance. We are trained to hoard, to suspect the other, and to accept endless war and ecological collapse as “inevitable” because “we can’t afford” a better world. This is learned helplessness at a civilizational scale. It is the psychological infrastructure of the war economy: people who believe they have no choice cannot resist the empire that commands them.

The NEED Act reverses this psychological captivity. By returning the power to create money to the sovereign Treasury, it demystifies the source of our collective wealth. Citizens can now see that money is a public utility, not a private weapon. When Congress debates the issuance of debt-free money for schools, healthcare, agricultural parity, and land restoration, the opaque becomes transparent. The invisible banker is replaced by the visible, accountable representative. The “too complex for ordinary people” myth collapses, and with it, the epistemic dependence that keeps us passive.

This restores agency. We shift from a scarcity mindset of “we cannot afford justice” to an abundance mindset of “we have the real resources, and we choose to use them well.” The fact is that anything physically possible, ecologically wise, and socially desirable is financially feasible. The question is no longer “How will we pay?” but “What do we need, and do we have the idle hands, shuttered factories, and fallow land to make it real?” That transition, from debtor to citizen, from supplicant to sovereign, is a profound psychological liberation.

The NEED Act therefore is not just a technical adjustment to monetary policy; it is a psychological and spiritual healing. It reunites individual suffering with systemic remedy, reconnects communities to their own collective capacity, and reawakens the moral imagination that the debt-money system deliberately dulls. Restorative justice begins with this restoration of the mind. Without it, reparations are just checks written on the same corrupted ledger; with it, we break the ledger itself and begin to write a new story—one where we are not debtors to the few, but trustees of the common good.

The Architecture of Loneliness: How Debt-Money Separates Us (Pillar 4)

The loneliness epidemic is not a mystery. It is the psychological product of a system that conditions us to see ourselves as debtors first and neighbors second. Research shows that when people base their self-worth on financial success, they experience greater loneliness and social disconnection. The pressure to achieve financial goals comes at the cost of time with loved ones. Debt itself is a direct cause of social isolation, people in financial distress withdraw from their support networks out of shame, deepening a cycle of loneliness.

The debt-money system does not merely allow this fragmentation, it requires it. Every dollar created as interest-bearing debt forces endless competition for scarce resources, turning neighbors against neighbors and community into a network of transactions rather than care. The system profits from our disconnection.

The NEED Act reverses this. By creating money debt-free for public purposes, it removes the pressure to define ourselves by our bank balance. It replaces manufactured scarcity with collective sufficiency. It frees time for relationships by removing the interest burden from the cost of living. And it transforms shame into solidarity by revealing that debt is systemic, not personal.

Monetary reform is not just economic policy. It is the restoration of the social bond. It is the recognition that we are not alone and that we can choose connection over extraction, community over competition, and love over usury.

The Panopticon and the New Post Road (Pillar 1)

Now that tech billionaires Elon Musk and Peter Thiel (who backed J. D. Vance) have bought the “free and fair” election of President Donald Trump for us in the United States, we are in danger of becoming a more “efficient” AI-surveilled and -run country.

The experiment in democracy that is the United States has not been conducted properly ever since the commitment to privacy was abandoned with the rollout of the new communications system known as the Internet. Tech companies collect information on all our Internet activity. Allegedly, they use our data to better serve us with targeted ads assuming we are keen to trade our rights to privacy for the right to be advertised at more efficiently.

In truth, most citizens cherish the inalienable rights that are acknowledged in the U.S. Constitution. But those rights have been eroded away slowly and subtly over time. We need to backtrack a number of decades, find where we veered off the path, and get back on it. This is known as the ancient African practice of Sankofa.

Why the Post Office is in the Constitution

Democracy in the U.S. has undergone an existential crisis, in large part due to the fact that no one has any privacy on the Internet and all of our scraped data is centrally controlled by a few actors. We are both censored and afraid to speak.

In the First Article, Section 8, Clause 7 of the U.S. Constitution, the new government is charged with the duty “to establish Post Offices and post Roads.” Clearly, the framers foresaw problems with a purely privately-owned and -run communication system and they created the USPS to protect our rights. It is a simple straight-forward argument that Clause 7 should be interpreted to keep up with technological advances.

Today, even in tiny out-of-the-way zip codes, there stands a handsome building, ready to serve the needs of a free people to communicate freely and privately. It is a federal offense to tamper with the U.S. mail.

Recognizing the Internet as the New Post Road

If the Internet is reframed as the new post road, then our online communications would be protected by the Mail Theft Statute, according to which it is illegal to intercept any mail that is addressed to someone else. The law also prohibits the willful obstruction of mail delivery and tampering with or destroying someone else’s mail. These laws might be applied to packets of digital information that would travel along the lines of a USPS Internet cable line as easily as to packets of hard mail traveling along roads.

In the 1800s, when the means of communication began to change drastically with new technologies, Samuel Morse argued that, because telegraphs are “another mode of accomplishing the principal object for which the mail is established, to wit: the rapid and regular transmission of intelligence,” it was “most natural to connect a telegraphic system with the Post Office Department.” Telegraph technology was first deployed with U.S. government funding.

Now, just about every street in America-the-beautiful is marred by ugly telephone and electrical poles. And the way for the construction of the panopticon was paved.

How the Panopticon Was Built

The Constitution says the federal government is not allowed to spy on us, which is why third-party private entities have slipped into this role on behalf of the government, according to a number of lawsuits that are making their ways through the courts, notably Kennedy v. Biden.

Since their inceptions, companies like Facebook and Google have received funding from the government to build and deploy the technology that sucks up our data. Allowing the awful chimera of public-private partnerships to control our communications has been our undoing. To note an important example, Palantir Technologies, founded by Peter Thiel, is a creation of the Central Intelligence Agency. Palantir works on top of the infrastructure created by Alphabet and Meta and gathers online activity in order to profile every U.S. citizen.

Clearly, there needs to be a separation of business and state akin to the separation of church and state to stop the crony capitalism that is morphing into fascism. Although Peter Thiel has claimed to be a Libertarian, his Palantir is providing the tools for a totalitarian corporatist government.

Meanwhile Thiel’s PayPal Mafia confederate, Elon Musk has been made rich with cheap Federal Reserve fiat money to back his various 4IR-adjacent ventures. With his Department of Defense contracts to build satellite surveillance infrastructure (Palantir is also a Starlink client), he is poised to someday put regional Internet Service Providers out of business, leaving the entire communications system under the control (ostensibly) of one billionaire.

The Solution: A USPS Internet (Pillar 1 in Action)

The real solution is already in the Constitution: we just have to enforce it.

A government Internet service could be run as effectively as any private Internet service, if the employees were rewarded and punished based on the quality of their performances, as in any business. The problem the Civil Service Act sought to remedy is partisanship. Therefore, we would be better off doing away with political parties (which are private corporations with a stranglehold on democracy) and instead, the states should require all candidates to get ballot access as independents.

If the Internet cable lines could be maintained by the USPS, this would also solve the very serious problem of rural residents not having access to high-speed Internet because it is not profitable for private providers. The main point of having the USPS is making sure all citizens have equal access to a communication system.

On a USPS Internet, different private companies could provide search engines, email readers, platforms, apps, and websites, like the cars that drive on the roads. But the information that is carried by those companies would be protected by the Constitution.

No embedded social media buttons. No third-party cookies. The provider you use would not be allowed to scan your email, listen in on your private conversations, record any of your activity across various websites or profile you. Your anonymity could be preserved. Platforms couldn’t sell your data or use it to train AI. They would not be able to keep people who are subscribed to your feed from seeing your posts. They wouldn’t be able to rig your search results.

While a USPS Internet would help safeguard our rights, it would have its own unique management and cyber security problems. Libre Solutions has made suggestions about how local stakeholders might utilize open-source software and hardware to address cybercrime, hacks and other security risks without having to ask daddy NSA to step in. Maintaining a functioning democracy requires a lot of work from the demos. People will have to show up occasionally at local USPS meetings, fire those who are doing a bad job, chit chat with neighbors about it, and keep an eye on how things are being run.

That’s better than the CIA keeping a watchful eye on us all the time.

The Four Pillars in Practice

Pillar 1: Digital Sovereignty

Core Principle: Privacy is the default. Data is owned by individuals. Surveillance is opt-in, not opt-out.

The Problem:

Tech monopolies collect and sell our data without consent.

Surveillance capitalism manipulates behavior and undermines democracy.

The panopticon is being built by public-private partnerships.

Citizens are both censored and afraid to speak.

The Solution:

Recognize the Internet as the new post road, bringing online communications under constitutional protection.

Expand the USPS to provide secure, private, and universal Internet access.

Ban third-party cookies, embedded trackers, and unauthorized data collection.

Ensure platforms cannot censor, profile, or manipulate users.

Give users control over their own algorithms and content filters.

Protect children through parental control software, not government regulation or Internet IDs.

Key Policy Demands:

Pass legislation to “Recognize the Internet as Part of the Post Road.”

Fund and expand the USPS to provide universal broadband access.

Enforce the Mail Theft Statute for digital communications.

Ban the sale of personal data without explicit, revocable consent.

End public subsidies for surveillance infrastructure.

Pillar 2: Economic Agency

Core Principle: Ownership is restored. Basic financial security is guaranteed. Work serves human flourishing, not the other way around.

The Problem:

Private banks create all new money as interest-bearing debt.

Workers’ debt grows faster than wages.

Prices contain 50% capital costs (interest) on average.

The Federal Reserve serves private banks, not public needs.

A full-time job no longer guarantees independence or basic financial security.

The Solution:

Pass the NEED Act (HR 2990) to return the power to create money to the U.S. Treasury, debt-free, for public purposes.

Fund reparations, restorative justice, and a just transition without taxing working people.

End the war economy and redirect trillions from the Pentagon to human and ecological needs.

Restore agricultural parity through a Public Market Floor and buyer-of-last-resort mechanisms.

Make housing affordable through zero-interest mortgages, homestead exemptions, and community land trusts.

Guarantee affordable energy through public ownership and debt-free financing.

Key Policy Demands:

Pass the NEED Act (HR 2990). Fund reparations for Black Americans, Indigenous nations, and war-torn countries. End the war economy and redirect Pentagon spending. Restore agricultural parity. Ensure affordable energy and housing. Measure what matters (replace GDP with GPI). Support international monetary sovereignty.

The Psychological Dimension:

The NEED Act breaks the psychological captivity of debt.

It shifts from scarcity mindset (”we can’t afford justice”) to abundance mindset (”we have the real resources”).

It restores agency by making the source of money transparent and accountable.

It reunites individual suffering with systemic remedy.

Pillar 3: Regenerative Systems

Core Principle: The economy aligns with ecological limits. Corporations are accountable to communities and ecosystems, not just shareholders.

The Problem:

GDP counts destruction, pollution, incarceration, and military spending as positive growth.

Ecological overshoot: humanity uses 1.71 planet Earths’ worth of resources annually.

Climate breakdown accelerates while we remain complacent.

Biodiversity loss and microplastic contamination are ignored.

Factory farming and monoculture agriculture degrade soils and create antibiotic resistance.

The Solution:

Replace GDP with the Genuine Progress Indicator (GPI), counting care, community, and ecological restoration as positive, and military spending, pollution, and resource depletion as costs.

Distinguish between illth (activity that harms people or ecosystems) and restorative growth (activity that repairs ecological damage and meets human needs within limits).

Advocate for degrowth of illth (extraction, pollution, militarization) and restorative growth of care, regenerative agriculture, and public transit.

Use debt-free public money to fund ecological restoration, renewable energy transitions, and sustainable agriculture.

Hold corporations accountable through citizen oversight and democratic governance.

Key Policy Demands:

Adopt the Genuine Progress Indicator Act (HR 4894) with military spending explicitly counted as a cost.

Fund ecological restoration and biodiversity protection through debt-free public money.

End fossil fuel subsidies and invest in renewable energy transitions.

Restore agricultural soils through regenerative practices and voluntary stewardship incentives.

Ensure that any new data centers (for AI and cloud computing) are built with sustainable energy and water use.

Pillar 4: Community-Centric Design

Core Principle: Public spaces are rebuilt. Relationships are prioritized over transactions. Connection is the goal, not engagement.

The Problem:

The loneliness epidemic is a product of a system that conditions us to see ourselves as debtors first and neighbors second.

Public spaces for gathering without spending money are disappearing.

Friendship and dating have been mediated by platforms designed to keep us engaged, not connected.

We are trained to hoard, suspect the other, and accept isolation as “normal.”

The Solution:

Establish Sovereign Citizen Assemblies : randomly selected, single-mandate bodies that check the power of government and ensure public credit serves the common good.

Rebuild public spaces; parks, libraries, community centers as places for genuine human connection.

Design digital platforms for connection, not extraction, where users control their own experience.

Use debt-free public money to fund community infrastructure and cooperative enterprises.

Measure success by community well-being, not engagement metrics.

Key Policy Demands:

Establish Citizen Assemblies at local, regional, and national levels to oversee the allocation of public credit.

Fund public infrastructure for connections; parks, community centers, public transportation, and libraries.

Support cooperative enterprises and community land trusts.

Design digital platforms that prioritize user well-being over engagement.

Ensure that Citizen Assemblies are randomly selected, transparent, and temporary to prevent capture.

The Social Bond:

The NEED Act removes the pressure to define ourselves by our bank balance.

It replaces manufactured scarcity with collective sufficiency.

It transforms shame into solidarity by revealing that debt is systemic, not personal.

It recognizes that we are not alone and that we can choose connection over extraction.

This Document Is More Than a Platform

This document is a campaign framework for a trans-partisan movement to unite diverse constituencies. It has the potential to unite independents, progressives, labor, Indigenous nations, black liberation organizers, adherents of all political parties, peace activists, farmers, and everyone who wants a just, ecologically sane economy.

We do not wait for any party to lead.

Political parties, by their very structure, are institutions of consolidation. They aggregate interests, manage dissent, and prioritize institutional survival over transformative change. They are captive to donor classes, internal hierarchies, and re-election cycles that reward incremental half-measures and punish bold structural breaks like the NEED Act. Even well-intentioned party leaders find themselves boxed in by party machinery, polling consultants, and the permanent fundraising treadmill. Waiting for a party to champion monetary sovereignty is like asking the landlord to lead the rent strike.

“I will unite with anyone to do good, but with no one to do harm.” -- Frederick Douglass

That doesn’t mean we reject party members, we welcome them as individuals, and we celebrate when candidates cross the aisle to support our demands. We organize horizontally, across and beyond party lines, precisely because the debt-money system was allowed by bipartisan consensus over generations. Breaking this duopoly requires a coalition that answers to no party whip, corporate PAC, or electoral calendar. Our external power is our leverage: we reward courage wherever it appears, punish complicity wherever it hides, and keep our eyes fixed on the policy, not the party label. We build external power together.

Sovereign Citizen Assemblies: The Immune System Against Oligarchy

To ensure that the NEED Act does not simply replace one elite (private bankers) with another (bureaucrats or politicians), we demand the establishment of a parallel, sovereign system of citizen assemblies at the local, regional, and national levels. These assemblies shall be:

Randomly selected from the general population, stratified to reflect the demographic, economic, and ecological diversity of the community.

Single-mandate bodies convened for specific purposes, allocating reparations, reviewing military expenditures, designing ecological restoration plans, and dissolved upon completion.

Publicly funded through debt-free money issued under the NEED Act, free from donor influence or corporate lobbying.

Advisory to Congress until a constitutional amendment can codify their binding authority over the allocation of public credit.

Selection Process for Citizen Assemblies:

To ensure that citizen assemblies cannot be captured by any political, corporate, or bureaucratic elite, all members shall be selected through a transparent, publicly auditable lottery process. The master pool shall be drawn from the national census, stratified to reflect the community’s demographic, economic, and ecological diversity. The random draw shall be conducted using open-source cryptographic software, livestreamed and recorded for public verification. Oversight of each draw shall be performed by a temporary, non-repeating panel composed of one randomly assigned federal judge, one tenured statistician, and three ordinary citizens drawn from the previous assembly pool (or, for the inaugural draw, representatives of recognized civil society organizations). This structure prevents any permanent body from controlling selection, ensuring that the assemblies remain accountable to the people alone.

This is not a replacement for representative government; it is a check upon it. Just as the jury system checks the judiciary, citizen assemblies check the executive and legislative branches, ensuring that the power to create and allocate money remains in the hands of the people who work, raise families, and steward the land. This is how we defeat Michels’ Iron Law, not by denying the need for organization, but by designing organization that is self-limiting, transparent, and temporary.

How Can We Afford Reparations?

Most Americans have never been told the truth: Under our current system, private banks, by making loans, create all new money as interest-bearing debt. This system was developed by powerful wealthy interests to control society and forces endless growth, rising working-people’s debt, a constant extraction of wealth from the many accumulated by a few, and a permanent scarcity mindset. “We can’t afford social programs,” while trillions are created for wars and bank bailouts.

The NEED Act restores the U.S. Treasury as the sovereign issuer of debt-free money, just as the Constitution intended (Article I, Section 8). Under this system, Congress can fund reparations, restorative justice, and a just transition, not by raising taxes on workers or borrowing from banks, but by creating new money for real goods and services as an asset, not interest-bearing debt.

Will that cause inflation? Not if done correctly. Here’s why. Today, we have millions of unemployed workers, shuttered factories, crumbling infrastructure, and vast ecological damage to repair. That is idle productive capacity. Spending debt-free money to put people to work rebuilding communities, restoring land, and providing reparations absorbs that slack, which is anti-inflationary. When true full capacity approaches, taxes can be raised on extreme wealth to cool demand, not to raise revenue.

In short: What stops us is not a lack of dollars. It is political will.

This is not incremental reform. It is a structural break that makes ecological sanity, restorative justice, and grassroots democracy achievable while stripping private financiers of their veto power over public policy. This framework makes anything that is physically possible, ecologically wise, and socially desirable financially feasible.

Without Public Money Creation

Every social program must beg for funding from the same banking system that profits from war and extraction.

Working-people’s debt grows faster than wages.

Prices for everything contain capital costs (interest), 50% on average.

The Federal Reserve serves private banks, not public needs. The rich get richer while everyone else gets poorer.

With Public Money Creation

We the working people, through democratic institutions, decide what gets built.

Debt-based expansion is no longer required for the economy to function.

The profit motive no longer controls the money supply.

We measure success not by GDP growth, but by the Genuine Progress Indicator (GPI) which counts care, community, and ecological restoration, not carnage.

Why the NEED Act?

The NEED Act is the central demand for a non-partisan campaign because the NEED Act:

Breaks the banking class’s monopoly on money creation, a key element of dominance by the wealthy. Ends the debt-money treadmill that forces working people into perpetual payment to financiers. Enables public ownership of credit allocation, a transitional demand toward full social control of investment. Does not require immediate expropriation of existing wealth, making it politically achievable while opening space for deeper transformation.

We are not proposing monetary reform instead of class struggle. We are proposing monetary reform as a weapon for social justice.

Our Demands (Organized by Pillar)

Pillar 1: Digital Sovereignty

Recognize the Internet as the new post road, constitutional protection for online communications.

Expand the USPS to provide secure, private, and universal broadband.

Ban third-party cookies, embedded trackers, and unauthorized data collection.

End public subsidies for surveillance infrastructure.

Protect children through parental control software, not government regulation.

Pillar 2: Economic Agency

Pass the NEED Act (HR 2990) : Return the power to create money to the U.S. Treasury, debt-free, for public purposes.

Fund Reparations & Restorative Justice : For Black Americans (Black-led and community-driven), Indigenous nations (sovereign-led), and war-torn countries, without taxing working people.

End the War Economy : Redirect trillions from the Pentagon to reconstruction, humanitarian relief, ecological remediation, and peace.

Restore Agricultural Parity : Establish a Public Market Floor; federal government acts as buyer of last resort.

Ensure affordable energy through public ownership and debt-free financing.

Make Housing Affordable and Secure : Expand homestead exemptions, zero-interest mortgages, community land trusts, and end predatory lending.

International Monetary Sovereignty: Offer technical assistance to any nation seeking to reclaim its own sovereign money creation; advocate for debt cancellation tied to public money systems.

Pillar 3: Regenerative Systems

Measure What Matters : Replace GDP with the Genuine Progress Indicator (GPI) as the official measure of economic and social health, with military spending explicitly counted as a cost.

Fund ecological restoration and biodiversity protection through debt-free public money.

End fossil fuel subsidies and invest in renewable energy transitions.

Support regenerative agriculture through voluntary supply management and soil restoration programs.

Advocate for degrowth of illth (extraction, pollution, militarization) and restorative growth of care, regenerative agriculture, and public transit.

Pillar 4: Community-Centric Design

Establish Sovereign Citizen Assemblies ; randomly selected, single-mandate bodies to oversee the allocation of public credit.

Rebuild public spaces ; parks, libraries, community centers, as places for genuine human connection.

Support cooperative enterprises and community land trusts.

Design digital platforms for connection, not extraction , where users control their own experience.

Ensure Citizen Assemblies are transparent, temporary, and accountable to prevent capture.

Cross-Cutting Demands

Overturn Citizens United : Move to Amend ; corporations are not people; money is not speech.

End the Federal Reserve’s private governance structure —Restore the Treasury as sovereign issuer under congressional oversight.

Public Banking at the State and Federal Level —Publicly owned banks with autonomy over terms of borrowing to help manage and distribute sovereign money.

Democratize Credit Allocation —Citizen assemblies or juries (alongside technical experts) to determine the purposes for which newly created money is spent.

Global Monetary Justice—Support the creation of a supranational reserve currency, multilateral clearing system, global monetary authority, UN Monetary Commission, and an Intergovernmental Panel on Economic and Social Issues (IPESI) to ensure democratic accountability of the global financial system.

Why Now? (The Urgency)

The U.S. national debt is over $39 trillion—banks created $5 trillion in new money overnight for bailouts.

The Pentagon budget exceeds $900 billion annually —while homelessness, hunger, and untreated illness rise.

Polling shows that 70% of Americans believe the economy is rigged . They are right. The rigging begins with who creates money.

The NEED Act (HR 2990) is already written . It needs only a movement to demand its passage.

Climate collapse and war accelerate. Every year we wait, the damage becomes harder to reverse.

Theory of Change: Building External Power

We do not wait for any political party to lead. We are building an independent, multi-issue coalition that uses electoral pressure, direct action, and local organizing to make the NEED Act unavoidable. This is a strategy, by and for working people. Whether we earn a wage, run a small farm, or care for our family, we are the ones who do the real work, and we are the ones who should decide how money is created.

Our Strategy

Form a Non-Partisan Coalition

Already allied organizations: American Monetary Institute (AMI), Alliance for Just Money (AFJM), Move to Amend, Ecology Democracy Network, International Movement for Monetary Reform (IMMR) and Indigenous sovereignty groups. We invite Greens, independents, labor unions, peace groups, and farmers’ organizations. Support Any Candidate Who Makes the NEED Act Their Top Priority

We will not endorse based on party label. We will support, with volunteers, visibility, and grassroots fundraising, any candidate for local, state, or federal office who publicly champions the NEED Act as the enabling condition for all other justice work. Launch a National Petition & Ballot Initiative Process

A simple petition: “I call on Congress to pass the NEED Act (HR 2990) to create money debt-free for public good.” Where possible, we will pursue state-level ballot initiatives instructing representatives to support the NEED Act. Organize Local “Money & War” Town Halls

In-person meetings that educate voters on debt-money, show the wealth inequality video, and build local chapters. Each chapter commits to monthly actions: letter-writing to Congress, public education, and candidate forums. Use Non-Violent Direct Action

Peaceful protests at Federal Reserve banks, congressional offices, and war industry shareholder meetings, always linking monetary reform to the end of militarism.

Sequence: Monetary Reform First, Deeper Transformation Second

We have learned from the failures of past experiments (including intentional communities that were crushed by bank debt and federal pressure) that a moneyless society cannot survive under a debt-money system.

Therefore, we commit to this sequence:

Pass the NEED Act: Break the private bank monopoly. Use debt-free public money to fund reparations, infrastructure, ecological restoration, and a just transition while supporting local cooperatives and promoting grassroots landownership without onerous taxes or mortgages. Over time, as basic needs are met directly and communities gain real economic independence, local groups may choose to reduce or eliminate money internally or utilize local currencies. That choice will no longer be crushed by the Feds or bank debt. Enshrine the Gains in a New Constitutional Compact: Once the banks are disarmed and the people through their representatives in Congress control the creation and distribution of currency, we will have the material foundation to call a constitutional convention. This is the moment to adopt a transformative document, a new founding compact that explicitly repudiates the colonial and extractive origins of the original Constitution, recognizes the rights of nature, places monetary sovereignty permanently beyond the reach of private finance, and enshrines restorative justice as a constitutional principle.

The NEED Act gives us the material power to make that convention real; the convention gives us the democratic structure to make those gains permanent. Without the NEED Act first, any constitutional convention would be held under the shadow of bank power delegates could be bought, the media could be controlled, and the outcome could be captured by the same elite interests that wrote the 1787 document. By sequencing monetary reform before constitutional replacement, we ensure that the people, not the plutocrats, write the next chapter of American governance.

Indigenous Sovereignty and Restorative Justice

We affirm the sovereignty and self-determination of Indigenous peoples, including:

The right of Indigenous peoples to refuse state-managed “reparations” that do not include recognition of treaty rights and a judicial review of treaty validity with indigenous nations.

Full implementation of the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) , including Free, Prior, and Informed Consent (FPIC) for any projects on Indigenous lands.

Repatriation of ancestral remains and sacred objects under NAGPRA, with full funding and enforcement.

An end to fossil fuel and military infrastructure projects on Indigenous lands without Indigenous consent.

Restoration of traditional food systems, water rights, and stewardship of lands currently managed by federal agencies, consistent with Indigenous ecological knowledge.

Agricultural Parity and the Restoration of Small-Holder Farming (Pillar 2 & 3)

Land is the base of the economy. Under the debt-money system and predatory global commodity trading, small-holder farming has been systematically decimated. Restoring its economic viability is central to dismantling the war economy.

1. Parity Pricing: A legally mandated minimum floor price for agricultural commodities, calculated using the established USDA parity formula and adjusted to reflect the true cost of producing nutritious food for the community. Small-holder stewardship is a public good and must be valued as such.

2. Public Market Floor: The federal government shall act as buyer of last resort, purchasing all qualifying commodities at parity price and distributing them to food-insecure communities, storing them for emergency reserves, or donating them to international aid. This removes the incentive for commodity buyers to push prices below parity—because any produce not purchased by private buyers at fair price will be absorbed by the public system. Compliance through market mechanisms, not coercion.

3. Voluntary Supply Management: Aligned with domestic needs and ecological limits through voluntary incentive programs, not federal mandates. In accordance with US v. Butler (1936), the federal government shall not regulate planting decisions. Instead, it shall use its authority over interstate commerce and federal procurement to set purchasing terms for federal food programs and offer voluntary land stewardship incentives to reduce overproduction and waste without infringing on individual farmer sovereignty.

4. Debt-Free Public Financing: Structured not as pre-issued loans, but as sovereign money issued directly in exchange for delivered agricultural wealth. As defined by the NEED Act, new U.S. Money shall be drawn into circulation at the moment of verified harvest and delivery to local food hubs, schools, or emergency reserves. The value is based not on a promise to repay, but on the real, tangible wealth of food produced by human labor for community use. Money creation is aligned with the principle that labor is the true measure of value.

5. Global Context: Small-scale farmers (under two hectares) constitute 84% of all farms globally and grow 70% of the world’s food. Parity pricing is the most direct and dignified way to ensure they receive a fair share.

Parity pricing and monetary reform are two halves of a single program: the NEED Act provides debt-free public spending; parity pricing regulates the real value of that spending in the productive base of the economy.

Beyond GDP: Measuring Restorative Justice and Ecological Health (Pillar 3)

We reject GDP as a legitimate indicator of progress. GDP counts destruction, pollution, incarceration, military spending, and even organized crime, as positive contributions to growth. We adopt the Genuine Progress Indicator (GPI), which:

Counts beneficial activities (unpaid care work, volunteerism, ecological restoration) as positive.

Counts damaging activities (crime, pollution, resource depletion, military spending) as costs.

Values income distribution and recognizes the limits of a finite planet.

We support the Genuine Progress Indicator Act (HR 4894) and call for GPI to replace GDP as the primary measure of national progress. However, we insist that military spending must be explicitly counted as a cost in any GPI calculation, something the current legislation does not adequately address.

We distinguish between illth (a term coined by John Ruskin to describe economic activity that harms people or ecosystems) and restorative growth (activity that repairs ecological damage, rebuilds communities, and meets human needs within limits). This distinction is critical because our current economic system drives ecological overshoot: a state where humanity’s demand on nature exceeds the Earth’s capacity to regenerate. In 2022, for example, humanity was using natural capital 71% faster than Earth could renew it, equivalent to 1.71 planet Earths. We advocate degrowth of illth (extraction, pollution and militarization) and restorative growth of care, regenerative agriculture, and public transit, all enabled by debt-free publicly created money. To learn more about ecological overshoot, visit Global Footprint Network or Earth Overshoot Day.

International Monetary Sovereignty as Reparations (Pillar 2 & 3)

Monetary reparations paid from one sovereign government to another risk being absorbed or neutralized by the recipient nation’s own debt-based banking system. Therefore, alongside direct reconstruction funding, the U.S. must offer technical assistance and political support for any nation seeking to reclaim its own monetary sovereignty.

This includes:

Assisting foreign nations in drafting and passing their own sovereign money legislation, modeled on the NEED Act but adapted to local contexts.

Supporting regional public banks and payment clearing systems that bypass dollar-denominated debt and IMF structural adjustment.

Advocating for international debt cancellation tied to the adoption of public money creation.

Ensuring that any U.S.-funded reconstruction aid is disbursed as debt-free sovereign money into the recipient nation’s treasury, not as loans from private banks or IMF conditional facilities.

The goal is not to impose a U.S.-designed system on other nations, but to share the tools of monetary sovereignty so that every country can finance its own just transition, ecological restoration, and social wellbeing without being trapped by international finance capital.

Toward a Just Global Financial Architecture (Pillar 2 & 3)

While the NEED Act restores monetary sovereignty to the U.S. Treasury, a just world order cannot be built by one nation alone. The current international system is dominated by the U.S. dollar, the IMF, and private bank debt. This forces all nations into the same treadmill of export-led growth, resource extraction, and militarism.

We therefore endorse and adopt the core proposals of the American Monetary Institute’s COP28 statement, which calls for:

A new supranational reserve currency, created debt-free and issued for public and ecological purposes, not tied to any single nation’s private banking system. A multilateral clearing system to settle international trade balances without relying on interest-bearing dollar debt. A global monetary authority that manages this new system transparently, with public accountability, ensuring that money creation serves human well-being and planetary boundaries. An immediate call for the United Nations to convene a Monetary Commission, with a mandate to investigate the role of the debt-money system in climate breakdown, war, and inequality, and to draft proposals for implementing these reforms. Establish an Intergovernmental Panel on Economic and Social Issues (IPESI), a body of independent experts, civil society representatives, and Indigenous knowledge-holders mandated to: Monitor the health of national and global economies using the Genuine Progress Indicator (GPI) and other wellbeing metrics, not GDP.

Detect emerging threats: inequality spikes, resource depletion, financial instability, and ecological overshoot.

Issue regular public assessments and early-warning reports to the UN, national governments, and civil society.

Advise on the allocation and impact of debt-free sovereign money creation, ensuring it serves human wellbeing and planetary boundaries.

Provide a transparent, non-partisan check on the monetary authority, preventing capture by corporate or financial interests.

IPESI serves as the diagnostic counterpart to the monetary authority’s operational role, ensuring that the new global monetary system remains accountable, adaptive, and grounded in the real needs of people and ecosystems. Just as the IPCC assesses climate science to guide global policy, IPESI assesses economic and social health to guide monetary governance.

This international framework is the global counterpart to the NEED Act. Just as we break the private bank monopoly at home, we must work with nations worldwide to break the private financial monopoly over global trade and development. This is not about imposing U.S. leadership; it is about building a democratic, multilateral system where every nation can finance its own just transition, free from the debt trap.

Building a Global Movement: The International Movement for Monetary Reform

The fight for monetary sovereignty is not confined to the United States. Across the world, movements are rising to challenge the private bank monopoly on money creation and to demand a system that serves people and planet, not profit.

The International Movement for Monetary Reform (IMMR) is the global umbrella uniting these efforts. Founded in 2013, IMMR is a coalition of nonprofit organizations from 27 countries, all campaigning for a monetary system that creates money free of debt, by a public institution, for the public good.

IMMR’s mission is to “redesign money for social justice and a livable planet.” Their diagnosis is that the current debt-money system fuels inequality, environmental destruction, and financial crisis. The solution: debt-free, publicly created money.

Crucially, IMMR explicitly recognizes the NEED Act as a key model for achieving these goals. By joining this global network, we connect our domestic fight for the NEED Act to a worldwide movement for monetary justice.

We stand with IMMR and its member organizations around the world. Together, we are building the international popular power necessary to break the private bank monopoly, not just in the United States, but everywhere. To learn more and connect with the global movement, visit the International Movement for Monetary Reform.

What You Can Do? Build External Power. End the War Economy. Join the Movement!

Educate yourself and others about the debt-money system and the NEED Act. Join or form a local chapter of the Restorative Justice Campaign. Contact your representatives and demand they co-sponsor the NEED Act (HR 2990). Support candidates who make the NEED Act their top priority—regardless of party. Participate in Citizen Assemblies and demand they be established in your community. Connect with allied organizations: AMI, AFJM, Move to Amend, Ecology Democracy Network, IMMR, and Indigenous sovereignty groups. Use the four pillars as your framework for organizing, communicating, and building power. Join the global movement for monetary justice at monreform.org.

Summary: The Four Pillars at a Glance

Pillar

Core Principle

Key Policy

Outcome

1. Digital Sovereignty

Privacy is the default. Data is owned by individuals. Surveillance is opt-in.

USPS Internet. Constitutional protection for online comms. Ban surveillance capitalism.

Freedom from the panopticon. Free speech. True privacy.

2. Economic Agency

Ownership restored. Financial security guaranteed. Work serves human flourishing.

NEED Act. Reparations. Agricultural parity. Affordable housing.

Debt-free public money. End of wage slavery. Dignified work.

3. Regenerative Systems

Economy aligns with ecological limits. Corporations accountable to communities.

GPI replaces GDP. Ecological restoration. Degrowth of illth.

Ecological sanity. Biodiversity. Climate action.

4. Community-Centric Design

Public spaces rebuilt. Relationships prioritized. Connection is the goal.

Citizen Assemblies. Public infrastructure for connection. Cooperative enterprises.

End of loneliness. Rebuilt communities. Participatory democracy.

The water is boiling. But we can turn off the stove, if we stop trying to fix one frog at a time and start redesigning the system.

Join us.

The NEED Act HR2990 was introduced in Congress in 2011 by Congressman Dennis Kucinich. It was based on the American Monetary Act, developed by Stephen Zarlenga, head of the American Monetary Institute, and Richard Cook, former senior U.S. Treasury Department policy analyst.