"And We Will All Be Blown Away"
Reminds be of the Kingston Trios song from Live at the Hungry Eye - 1958
Jun 22
Howard Switzer
Organizing an Electoral Revolution
Forging a Path to Freedom
Jun 2
Howard Switzer
Bleeding and Burning
Or Challenging the Status Quo Part 2 - Organizing the Global Revolution
Jun 1
Howard Switzer
May 2025
How to Challenge the Status Quo
Creating a movement that can make our economy work for all
May 31
Howard Switzer
Culture and Money
The necessity of a culture of humanity in economic life
May 18
Howard Switzer
Are you tired of the Roller Coaster Ride?
Then let's not let polarizing issues drown out the systemic solution.
May 7
Howard Switzer
February 2025
Breaking the Debt Chains: Exposing the Myths of Tax, Spend, and Borrow
The debt-based money system and the Great Illusion of Scarcity. Illuminating a path to freedom and prosperity through monetary reform - The first of…
Published on The Kucinich Report
Feb 23
Reflections on The Bitcoin Standard by Saifedean Ammous
A Review by Prof. John Howell - monetaryalliance.org
Feb 23
Howard Switzer
Marx, Money and Mammon
Marxism: a divide and conquer strategy
Feb 15
Howard Switzer
Privatization vs Sovereignty
The Alarming Privatization of Government Payments
Feb 15
Howard Switzer
January 2025
Building BRICS
Challenging dollar dominance.
Jan 29
Howard Switzer
Apocalypse Now or Later?
Is the veil lifting on the crimes of the elite?
Jan 27
Howard Switzer
